Arkansas’ highest-rated 2017 signee decides to ‘take a step back’ from football for personal reasons

Another day, another college football player is on the move. However, this move appears to be unrelated to the actual game itself.

On his personal Instagram account Tuesday, Arkansas cornerback Chevin Calloway (pictured, No. 1) announced that, “[t]hrough prayer and a lot of thinking, taking a step back from ball is what’s best for me.”

“The situation I’m dealing with is a lot bigger than football,” Calloway continued. “My choice was either dealing with this unhealthy situation & making a sacrifice living up to other people’s expectations or listening to my heart, gut, spirit of discernment and what I know is best for me despite others opinions.”

The defensive back declined to go into any details as to the personal situation with which he is dealing.

Calloway has played in just two games this season, which means he could take advantage of the NCAA’s new redshirt rule and retain a season of eligibility if he doesn’t return in 2018. He would then have three years of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2019 season; whether he’ll use them with the Razorbacks or elsewhere remains to be seen.

A four-star member of Arkansas’ 2017 recruiting class, Calloway was rated as the No. 18 corner in the country and the No. 23 player at any position in the state of Texas. He was the highest-rated player in the Razorbacks’ class that year.

As a true freshman, the Dallas product played in all 12 games.