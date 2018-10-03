Arkansas’ highest-rated 2017 signee decides to ‘take a step back’ from football for personal reasons

Another day, another college football player is on the move. However, this move appears to be unrelated to the actual game itself.
On his personal Instagram account Tuesday, Arkansas cornerback Chevin Calloway (pictured, No. 1) announced that, “[t]hrough prayer and a lot of thinking, taking a step back from ball is what’s best for me.”
“The situation I’m dealing with is a lot bigger than football,” Calloway continued. “My choice was either dealing with this unhealthy situation & making a sacrifice living up to other people’s expectations or listening to my heart, gut, spirit of discernment and what I know is best for me despite others opinions.”
The defensive back declined to go into any details as to the personal situation with which he is dealing.
Calloway has played in just two games this season, which means he could take advantage of the NCAA’s new redshirt rule and retain a season of eligibility if he doesn’t return in 2018. He would then have three years of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2019 season; whether he’ll use them with the Razorbacks or elsewhere remains to be seen.
A four-star member of Arkansas’ 2017 recruiting class, Calloway was rated as the No. 18 corner in the country and the No. 23 player at any position in the state of Texas. He was the highest-rated player in the Razorbacks’ class that year.
As a true freshman, the Dallas product played in all 12 games.
North Texas fell short last weekend in reaching 5-0 for the first time since Dwight D. Eisenhower was in the White House, and now that loss will haunt the Mean Green even beyond Week 5.
Loren Easly suffered a leg injury late in the fourth quarter of North Texas’ 29-27 loss to Louisiana Tech this past Saturday. Easley was not listed on the updated depth chart released ahead of the UTEP game this coming weekend, with head coach Seth Littrell subsequently confirming amidst extensive speculation that the running back will miss the remainder of the 2018 season because of what’s only been described as an unspecified knee injury.
While the school has yet to confirm the specifics of the injury, it’s believed the back has torn yet another ACL.
The Denton Chronicle notes that Easly has twice suffered torn ACLs. “He tore it once in high school and again at Stephen F. Austin in the spring of 2017 before transferring to UNT and sitting out last season,” the Chronicle‘s Brett Vito wrote.
Easly was easily the Mean Green’s leading rusher this season as he has accounted for 386 yards, while his four rushing touchdowns are tied for the team lead. Nic Smith‘s 146 yards on the ground are second on the team.
The past two games, Easly had rushed for 287 yards and three of his four touchdowns, including a career-high (at the FBS level) 177 yards in the Week 4 win over Liberty.
In May of 2017, Easley announced his transfer from FCS Stephen F. Austin to North Texas. He missed last season as he recovered from the second torn ACL.
Thankfully, there’s some positive news coming out of a very scary situation.
After sustaining what was described as a head injury on a routine play late in the first half of Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt, Tennessee State middle linebacker Christion Abercrombie made his way to the sidelines where, after complaining of a headache, he quickly collapsed. Abercrombie was administered first aid, including oxygen, before being wheeled off and rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery on his brain.
While Abercrombie remains in Nashville and hospitalized in critical condition, he’s showing signs of improvement according to both a family member and the university’s president.
“It’s been a hard time, but we’re going to get through it,” Abercrombie’s uncle, Kevin Richardson, said at a prayer vigil Tuesday night by way of The Tennessean. “God is here with us and Christion. He knows it, and he’s going to be just fine. He is improving daily, and we’re looking forward to seeing more from him.”
“First (Abercrombie) made it through the surgery,” TSU president Glenda Glover said at the same prayer vigil. “And then he made it through Saturday night. Then he made it through the 24 hours. And then through 48 hours. So as each day (goes by) he continues to show just small signs of improvement. He’s fighting. Christion is a fighter and each day when we see him raise his hand or do any little thing that shows a sign of improvement we’re grateful.”
A GoFundMe page that has been set up by the university has raised nearly $34,000 thus far.
Abercrombie began his collegiate playing career at Illinois, playing in 11 games in 2017 after redshirting as a true freshman in 2016. He transferred to TSU from the Fighting Illini in January of this year, and was the Tigers’ second-leading tackler heading into the Week 5 game.
The Alan Bowman watch in Lubbock is entering its fourth day, and will apparently linger on a little while longer.
Bowman suffered an upper-body injury in the second quarter of Texas Tech’s Week 5 loss to West Virginia and didn’t return. Following the game, it was confirmed that the true freshman quarterback was hospitalized with a partially collapsed lung.
In an update Wednesday morning, the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal is reporting that Bowman remains hospitalized as he continues his recovery from the injury.
There is good news, relatively speaking, on a couple of fronts.
One, Bowman did not suffer any broken ribs, which would’ve lengthened his recovery time. And, two, the Red Raiders are on a bye this weekend, with their next scheduled game being Oct. 11 on the road versus TCU. As the normal recovery time for a collapsed lung is 1-2 weeks, there’s a very good chance, at least based on that timeframe and with no broken ribs with which to deal, that Bowman will be available for the Horned Frogs.
Even as he missed a half of football, Bowman is still fifth nationally as he averages 336 yards passing per game. Included in that is a record 605-yard performance in the Week 3 win over Houston.
If Bowman is unable to take the field against TCU, Jett Duffey would get the starting call. Replacing Bowman with Tech facing a 35-10 halftime deficit, Duffey passed for 172 yards, ran for another 86 and accounted for a pair of touchdowns — one each rushing and passing — as the Red Raiders mounted a comeback bid that ultimately fell short in the Mountaineers’ 42-34 win.
There was one promotion this week on Nebraska’s wide receiving depth chart and now, coincidentally or not, there’s been a self-demotion within that same positional group.
With speculation swirling throughout the day Tuesday, Nebraska officials have confirmed that Tyjon Lindsey has asked for and been granted a release from his NU scholarship. As further confirmation of the move, Lindsey is no longer listed on the Cornhuskers’ online roster.
Lindsey is the latest of a dozen or more players across college football who have taken advantage of the NCAA’s new redshirt rule. Because Lindsey played in four games in 2018, this year won’t count against his eligibility and he’ll have three more years to use beginning with the 2019 season.
A consensus four-star 2017 signee, Lindsey was rated as the No. 7 receiver in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Nevada; and the No. 50 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. No signee in the Cornhuskers’ class that year was rated higher than the Las Vegas Bishop Gorman product.
After catching 12 passes for 76 yards as a true freshman, Lindsey had 22 yards on three receptions this season before deciding to transfer.
In January of this year, Lindsey was one of two Cornhusker football players hospitalized following a winter workout. Lindsey spent three days in the hospital being treated for rhabdomyolysis.