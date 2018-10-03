Even with Trevor Lawrence’s expected return, Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow practicing at QB this week just in case

Hunter Renfrow is a Clemson hero until the end of time after hauling in the game-winning score to secure a national championship two years ago but Tigers fans will know him this week for something else: the No. 3 quarterback.

Though Dabo Swinney has said that starter Trevor Lawrence is expected to play against Wake Forest on Saturday after being knocked out of a win against Syracuse last week, the coaching staff is taking no chances with depth perilously thin at the position behind backup Chase Brice. As a result, they will have their slot receiver take snaps under center and go through meetings as a signal-caller this week just in case.

“Fortunately for me, he has a great understanding of what we’re doing from a wide receiver perspective. He can spend more time in the quarterback meetings learning some of those calls,” co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott told the Post and Courier. “He throws it well. That’s all he played until he got here. He played quarterback in high school. He didn’t play one snap of wide receiver in his entire high school career. So he likes the opportunity and the challenge. It’s going to help him down the road (in the NFL).”

True freshman Ben Batson was expected to be No. 3 on the depth chart after Brice was elevated to the backup role following Kelly Bryant’s transfer but he has been dealing with an injured finger and does not appear as though he’s ready to play in a game yet. The Post and Courier said Renfrow was actually a triple-option QB back in high school and threw for 23 career passing touchdowns back in the day.

Clemson fans certainly hope that Lawrence returns to full strength against Wake this week but if you gave them some truth serum, they have to be at least a little bit curious to see what their star receiver can do throwing the football around. Something says the Demon Deacons are preparing for a trick play or two at the very least as a result of the new practice schedule for Renfrow.