Highest-rated signee in Nebraska’s 2017 recruiting class to transfer

There was one promotion this week on Nebraska’s wide receiving depth chart and now, coincidentally or not, there’s been a self-demotion within that same positional group.

With speculation swirling throughout the day Tuesday, Nebraska officials have confirmed that Tyjon Lindsey has asked for and been granted a release from his NU scholarship. As further confirmation of the move, Lindsey is no longer listed on the Cornhuskers’ online roster.

Lindsey is the latest of a dozen or more players across college football who have taken advantage of the NCAA’s new redshirt rule. Because Lindsey played in four games in 2018, this year won’t count against his eligibility and he’ll have three more years to use beginning with the 2019 season.

A consensus four-star 2017 signee, Lindsey was rated as the No. 7 receiver in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Nevada; and the No. 50 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. No signee in the Cornhuskers’ class that year was rated higher than the Las Vegas Bishop Gorman product.

After catching 12 passes for 76 yards as a true freshman, Lindsey had 22 yards on three receptions this season before deciding to transfer.

In January of this year, Lindsey was one of two Cornhusker football players hospitalized following a winter workout. Lindsey spent three days in the hospital being treated for rhabdomyolysis.