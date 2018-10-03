Highest-rated signee in Nebraska’s 2017 recruiting class to transfer

There was one promotion this week on Nebraska’s wide receiving depth chart and now, coincidentally or not, there’s been a self-demotion within that same positional group.
With speculation swirling throughout the day Tuesday, Nebraska officials have confirmed that Tyjon Lindsey has asked for and been granted a release from his NU scholarship. As further confirmation of the move, Lindsey is no longer listed on the Cornhuskers’ online roster.
Lindsey is the latest of a dozen or more players across college football who have taken advantage of the NCAA’s new redshirt rule. Because Lindsey played in four games in 2018, this year won’t count against his eligibility and he’ll have three more years to use beginning with the 2019 season.
A consensus four-star 2017 signee, Lindsey was rated as the No. 7 receiver in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Nevada; and the No. 50 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. No signee in the Cornhuskers’ class that year was rated higher than the Las Vegas Bishop Gorman product.
After catching 12 passes for 76 yards as a true freshman, Lindsey had 22 yards on three receptions this season before deciding to transfer.
In January of this year, Lindsey was one of two Cornhusker football players hospitalized following a winter workout. Lindsey spent three days in the hospital being treated for rhabdomyolysis.
Matt Millen‘s battle with a rare condition will take him off the air for the foreseeable future.
In a release Wednesday, the Big Ten Network announced that Millen will not return to the broadcast booth in 2018 “as he continues to pursue treatment for amyloidosis.” The Mayo Clinic describes amyloidosis as “a rare disease that occurs when a substance called amyloid builds up in your organs. Amyloid is an abnormal protein that is produced in your bone marrow and can be deposited in any tissue or organ.”
“We will certainly miss seeing Matt this fall, but his health is the clear priority for everyone involved and we plan to support him in any way possible,” said Mark Hulsey, senior vice president of production and executive producer at BTN, in a statement.
Millen, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2011, revealed in late April of this year that he’ll very likely need a heart transplant.
The former Penn State All-American has been a color analyst for the Big Ten Network since 2015. He had worked five games this season with play-by-play partner Kevin Kugler before his battle forced him away.
This is exactly why both of these individuals are sorely missed.
This coming weekend in The Swamp, Florida and LSU will resume a rivalry that extends back more than 80 years and will be renewed yet again Saturday for the 65th time. The stakes are high for both sides as the Tigers come in ranked fifth in the country and the Gators 22nd, with the former trying to keep pace with No. 1 Alabama and the latter No. 2 Georgia in the SEC West and East, respectively.
A couple of former head coaches at both schools are highly aware of the stakes involved. So much so, in fact, that Steve Spurrier (Florida) and Les Miles (LSU) spent a small portion of their Tuesday afternoon partially ironing out wagers that would see the Ol’ Ball Coach munching on some of Miles’ favorite grass if LSU wins and the Mad Hatter donning one of Spurrier’s famed visors (presumably in Gator colors) if Florida wins.
At least, those are Spurrier’s conditions as, as of this posting, Miles has yet to officially respond to the proposed wager.
For the record, Spurrier went 11-1 against LSU when he was the head coach at Florida from 1990-2001. Miles, meanwhile, was 7-5 against the Gators from 2005-16. Overall, the Gators have lost four of the last five meetings to the Tigers.
As for Miles and Spurrier head-to-head? They never met when the two were coaching in this rivalry, but they did meet four times when Spurrier was the Head Ball Coach at South Carolina — the Gamecocks were winless in four tries against Miles’ Tigers from 2005-15.
Even with your famous father’s name preceding you, you still have to earn your way onto the playing field. This season, Kade Warner (pictured, No. 81) has done just that.
Last weekend, Warner earned his first career start in Nebraska’s Week 5 loss to Purdue. This week, ahead of Saturday night’s game against Wisconsin, the walk-on is listed as a No. 1 wide receiver on the winless Cornhuskers’ official game-week depth chart.
For those unaware, Kade Warner is the son of Kurt Warner, the former St. Louis Rams and Arizona Cardinals quarterback who was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year as part of the nine-man 2017 class.
“There are some perks [to having the famous football surname],” Kade said according to the Associated Press, “but obviously on everything you see I’ll always be Kurt Warner’s son. There’s a chip on my shoulder trying to get that part of my name not erased, but so I’m just Kade Warner. He’s a vital part of me getting here. I’ve got to respect that, and I wouldn’t be here without him.”
The younger Warner didn’t have any scholarship offers coming out of high school, but did choose Nebraska over walk-on opportunities at, among others, Arizona State, Iowa and UCLA. After redshirting as a true freshman last season, Warner has caught two passes for 14 yards thus far this year.
Slowly but surely, Morgan Ellison is making his way out of Tom Allen‘s doghouse.
In late August, Indiana announced that Ellison had been indefinitely suspended by Allen for unspecified violations of team rules. The suspension not only cost Ellison the first five games of the season, but he wasn’t even permitted to work out with his teammates for good measure.
Tuesday, however, the running back’s head coach confirmed that Ellison has now been cleared to resume practicing with the rest of the Hoosiers. When he’ll see the field during a game, though, remains to be seen.
“The bottom line is that he’s been allowed to be with our team recently,” Allen said Tuesday. “We still have no answer for his game opportunities, but he’s been allowed to be around us on a consistent basis now, which has helped. But we still don’t know the long-term future yet, so we’re just taking it day-by-day.
“Being with him each day has helped. It’s helped him, it’s helped us and I enjoy being able to get that back in order.”
Last season, Ellison led the Hoosiers with 143 carries for 704 yards and six touchdowns. With Ellison sidelined through what will essentially be the first half of the season this weekend, Stevie Scott is now the bellcow in the running game as he has accounted team-highs in rushing (464 yards) and rushing touchdowns (four).