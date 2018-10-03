North Texas loses leading rusher to season-ending injury

North Texas fell short last weekend in reaching 5-0 for the first time since Dwight D. Eisenhower was in the White House, and now that loss will haunt the Mean Green even beyond Week 5.

Loren Easly suffered a leg injury late in the fourth quarter of North Texas’ 29-27 loss to Louisiana Tech this past Saturday. Easley was not listed on the updated depth chart released ahead of the UTEP game this coming weekend, with head coach Seth Littrell subsequently confirming amidst extensive speculation that the running back will miss the remainder of the 2018 season because of what’s only been described as an unspecified knee injury.

While the school has yet to confirm the specifics of the injury, it’s believed the back has torn yet another ACL.

The Denton Chronicle notes that Easly has twice suffered torn ACLs. “He tore it once in high school and again at Stephen F. Austin in the spring of 2017 before transferring to UNT and sitting out last season,” the Chronicle‘s Brett Vito wrote.

Easly was easily the Mean Green’s leading rusher this season as he has accounted for 386 yards, while his four rushing touchdowns are tied for the team lead. Nic Smith‘s 146 yards on the ground are second on the team.

The past two games, Easly had rushed for 287 yards and three of his four touchdowns, including a career-high (at the FBS level) 177 yards in the Week 4 win over Liberty.

In May of 2017, Easley announced his transfer from FCS Stephen F. Austin to North Texas. He missed last season as he recovered from the second torn ACL.