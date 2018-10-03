Penn will play football all-star team in China during spring practice next year

When the topic of China is brought up in the context of college athletics, one will typically think of the Pac-12’s various initiatives overseas or perhaps the thought of Jim Harbaugh eating dim sum for his next adventure with his football team.
It’s time to associate another big brand name with the far east however: the Ivy League.
As announced by the school on Tuesday, the Penn Quakers will travel to Shanghai from March 2-9, 2019 as part of the team’s spring practice. They will conclude their trip with an actual game (well, more like a scrimmage) against an all-star team from the American Football League of China.
“Our strong engagement with China is at the core of the University’s global initiatives,” Penn provost Wendell Pritchett said in a release. “We are proud that our outstanding Penn athletes will be joining the many students, faculty, and staff members who take part in our rich variety of programs. In particular, our Penn Wharton China Center, in the heart of Beijing’s central business district, has become a vibrant home for research, learning, and on-the-ground support for all members of the Penn community in China.”
The 2019 Penn-China Global Ambassadors Bowl, as this thing is being called, is not just about the university’s “global initiatives” however — there’s actual spring practices for the Quakers involved similar to what Michigan has done in two trips to Europe. The team will also host several youth and young adult football clinics while they are in the country and naturally get some sightseeing done in both Shanghai and Beijing before returning to the states.
It sure seems as though these trips are becoming more and more of a regular occurrence in college football and if Ivy League teams are jumping onto the bandwagon in China, it surely can’t be too much longer before others like the Pac-12 will start regularly making the long, long trip to Asia in the future.
Who knows, maybe it’s time to start thinking about bringing back the old Mirage Bowl and updating it for 2018 in the process.
Hunter Renfrow is a Clemson hero until the end of time after hauling in the game-winning score to secure a national championship two years ago but Tigers fans will know him this week for something else: the No. 3 quarterback.
Though Dabo Swinney has said that starter Trevor Lawrence is expected to play against Wake Forest on Saturday after being knocked out of a win against Syracuse last week, the coaching staff is taking no chances with depth perilously thin at the position behind backup Chase Brice. As a result, they will have their slot receiver take snaps under center and go through meetings as a signal-caller this week just in case.
“Fortunately for me, he has a great understanding of what we’re doing from a wide receiver perspective. He can spend more time in the quarterback meetings learning some of those calls,” co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott told the Post and Courier. “He throws it well. That’s all he played until he got here. He played quarterback in high school. He didn’t play one snap of wide receiver in his entire high school career. So he likes the opportunity and the challenge. It’s going to help him down the road (in the NFL).”
True freshman Ben Batson was expected to be No. 3 on the depth chart after Brice was elevated to the backup role following Kelly Bryant’s transfer but he has been dealing with an injured finger and does not appear as though he’s ready to play in a game yet. The Post and Courier said Renfrow was actually a triple-option QB back in high school and threw for 23 career passing touchdowns back in the day.
Clemson fans certainly hope that Lawrence returns to full strength against Wake this week but if you gave them some truth serum, they have to be at least a little bit curious to see what their star receiver can do throwing the football around. Something says the Demon Deacons are preparing for a trick play or two at the very least as a result of the new practice schedule for Renfrow.
North Texas fell short last weekend in reaching 5-0 for the first time since Dwight D. Eisenhower was in the White House, and now that loss will haunt the Mean Green even beyond Week 5.
Loren Easly suffered a leg injury late in the fourth quarter of North Texas’ 29-27 loss to Louisiana Tech this past Saturday. Easley was not listed on the updated depth chart released ahead of the UTEP game this coming weekend, with head coach Seth Littrell subsequently confirming amidst extensive speculation that the running back will miss the remainder of the 2018 season because of what’s only been described as an unspecified knee injury.
While the school has yet to confirm the specifics of the injury, it’s believed the back has torn yet another ACL.
The Denton Chronicle notes that Easly has twice suffered torn ACLs. “He tore it once in high school and again at Stephen F. Austin in the spring of 2017 before transferring to UNT and sitting out last season,” the Chronicle‘s Brett Vito wrote.
Easly was easily the Mean Green’s leading rusher this season as he has accounted for 386 yards, while his four rushing touchdowns are tied for the team lead. Nic Smith‘s 146 yards on the ground are second on the team.
The past two games, Easly had rushed for 287 yards and three of his four touchdowns, including a career-high (at the FBS level) 177 yards in the Week 4 win over Liberty.
In May of 2017, Easley announced his transfer from FCS Stephen F. Austin to North Texas. He missed last season as he recovered from the second torn ACL.
Thankfully, there’s some positive news coming out of a very scary situation.
After sustaining what was described as a head injury on a routine play late in the first half of Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt, Tennessee State middle linebacker Christion Abercrombie made his way to the sidelines where, after complaining of a headache, he quickly collapsed. Abercrombie was administered first aid, including oxygen, before being wheeled off and rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery on his brain.
While Abercrombie remains in Nashville and hospitalized in critical condition, he’s showing signs of improvement according to both a family member and the university’s president.
“It’s been a hard time, but we’re going to get through it,” Abercrombie’s uncle, Kevin Richardson, said at a prayer vigil Tuesday night by way of The Tennessean. “God is here with us and Christion. He knows it, and he’s going to be just fine. He is improving daily, and we’re looking forward to seeing more from him.”
“First (Abercrombie) made it through the surgery,” TSU president Glenda Glover said at the same prayer vigil. “And then he made it through Saturday night. Then he made it through the 24 hours. And then through 48 hours. So as each day (goes by) he continues to show just small signs of improvement. He’s fighting. Christion is a fighter and each day when we see him raise his hand or do any little thing that shows a sign of improvement we’re grateful.”
A GoFundMe page that has been set up by the university has raised nearly $34,000 thus far.
Abercrombie began his collegiate playing career at Illinois, playing in 11 games in 2017 after redshirting as a true freshman in 2016. He transferred to TSU from the Fighting Illini in January of this year, and was the Tigers’ second-leading tackler heading into the Week 5 game.
Another day, another college football player is on the move. However, this move appears to be unrelated to the actual game itself.
On his personal Instagram account Tuesday, Arkansas cornerback Chevin Calloway (pictured, No. 1) announced that, “[t]hrough prayer and a lot of thinking, taking a step back from ball is what’s best for me.”
“The situation I’m dealing with is a lot bigger than football,” Calloway continued. “My choice was either dealing with this unhealthy situation & making a sacrifice living up to other people’s expectations or listening to my heart, gut, spirit of discernment and what I know is best for me despite others opinions.”
The defensive back declined to go into any details as to the personal situation with which he is dealing.
Calloway has played in just two games this season, which means he could take advantage of the NCAA’s new redshirt rule and retain a season of eligibility if he doesn’t return in 2018. He would then have three years of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2019 season; whether he’ll use them with the Razorbacks or elsewhere remains to be seen.
A four-star member of Arkansas’ 2017 recruiting class, Calloway was rated as the No. 18 corner in the country and the No. 23 player at any position in the state of Texas. He was the highest-rated player in the Razorbacks’ class that year.
As a true freshman, the Dallas product played in all 12 games.