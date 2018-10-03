Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman remains hospitalized with partially collapsed lung

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Alan Bowman watch in Lubbock is entering its fourth day, and will apparently linger on a little while longer.

Bowman suffered an upper-body injury in the second quarter of Texas Tech’s Week 5 loss to West Virginia and didn’t return. Following the game, it was confirmed that the true freshman quarterback was hospitalized with a partially collapsed lung.

In an update Wednesday morning, the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal is reporting that Bowman remains hospitalized as he continues his recovery from the injury.

Tech official says QB Alan Bowman still at Covenant Hospital this morning, being treated and monitored for the partially collapsed lung he suffered Saturday. — Don Williams (@AJ_DonWilliams) October 3, 2018

There is good news, relatively speaking, on a couple of fronts.

One, Bowman did not suffer any broken ribs, which would’ve lengthened his recovery time. And, two, the Red Raiders are on a bye this weekend, with their next scheduled game being Oct. 11 on the road versus TCU. As the normal recovery time for a collapsed lung is 1-2 weeks, there’s a very good chance, at least based on that timeframe and with no broken ribs with which to deal, that Bowman will be available for the Horned Frogs.

Even as he missed a half of football, Bowman is still fifth nationally as he averages 336 yards passing per game. Included in that is a record 605-yard performance in the Week 3 win over Houston.

If Bowman is unable to take the field against TCU, Jett Duffey would get the starting call. Replacing Bowman with Tech facing a 35-10 halftime deficit, Duffey passed for 172 yards, ran for another 86 and accounted for a pair of touchdowns — one each rushing and passing — as the Red Raiders mounted a comeback bid that ultimately fell short in the Mountaineers’ 42-34 win.