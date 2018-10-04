Getty Images

Div. II player Marc Tarabocchia dead in apparent suicide

By John TaylorOct 4, 2018, 11:33 AM EDT
Leave a comment

For the second time in less than a month, a fatal tragedy has struck the Div. II level of college football.

According to the Easton Enterprise News, the body of Stonehill College offensive lineman Marc Tarabocchia was found early Tuesday morning at W.B. Stadium, home of the Div. II program’s football team. Per the Bristol County (NJ) District Attorney’s office, the 20-year-old Tarabocchia died of an apparent suicide.

Below are the statements from the college’s president and head football coach, in that order, on Tarabocchia’s passing.

DEAN O’KEEFE
“The entire Stonehill community is deeply saddened by the passing of Marc Tarabocchia. We send our most sincere condolences to Marc’s family, friends and loved ones, his fellow students and teammates during this difficult time.”

ELI GARDNER
“I would like to send my deepest sympathies and prayers to Marc’s family. I will remember Marc as a caring and smart individual, and good friend to all within the football program here at Stonehill.”

Tarabocchia, a native of New Jersey, was an accounting major who had spent the past three seasons with the Skyhawks.

Tarabocchia is the second active Div. II player to pass away since the 2018 regular season kicked off. In mid-September, true freshman wide receiver Jake Simmons of Southwestern Oklahoma State University died from injuries sustained in an August car accident.

Georgia baseball player who lobbed N-bomb at Bulldogs football player has been dismissed

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 4, 2018, 9:22 AM EDT
4 Comments

Not surprisingly, that didn’t take much time at all.

Thanks in large part to social media posts made by fans in attendance at Saturday’s Tennessee-Georgia game in Athens, reports surfaced Monday in which it was alleged that UGA baseball player Adam Sasser had directed racially offensive comments at a member of the Bulldogs football team. Specifically, it was alleged that the first baseman said, in reference to quarterback Justin Fields, “Put the n****r in!”

In a statement, the university said it was aware of the reported incident and was investigating the situation. Two days later, in a very brief and terse statement attributed to athletic director Greg McGarity and head baseball coach Scott Stricklin, UGA announced that Sasser has been dismissed from the Bulldogs baseball team.

Sasser was named second-team All-SEC this past season. He was going to be heading into his senior season prior to the dismissal.

While Fields has not discussed the situation publicly, Kirby Smart addressed it Tuesday.

“If what I’ve read and heard is true, it’s really unacceptable behavior that’s not who we are at Georgia,” the head coach said by way of 247Sports.com. “Trying to build a program on tolerance and mutual respect and you can’t control what other people say but the expectation is that people that are a part of our program, attending our games, share the same beliefs that we do.

“I’m sad that something like this would happen and disappointed but it doesn’t affect our family here and our unit here. Our kids have been great. It’s not something I’ve had to address with them. I’ve addressed it with Justin, that’s the most important thing.”

After the dismissal was announced, Sasser took to social media to, one, apologize for his words and, two, let people know that he and Fields are “on good terms.”  Whatever that means.

AJ Dillon a game-time decision for Boston College vs. NC State

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 4, 2018, 7:11 AM EDT
1 Comment

Whether Boston College will have the player responsible for a sizable chunk of its offense for its Week 6 conference matchup remains to be seen.

AJ Dillon suffered an injury to his left ankle in the third quarter of Boston College’s 10-point win over Temple last weekend and remained sidelined for the remainder of the contest. With 23rd-ranked NC State looming this weekend, the running back’s availability for the road trip to Raleigh won’t be known until Saturday as head coach Steve Addazio has labeled him as a game-time decision.

“A.J. is not practicing yet but is looking very good, making great progress,” Addazio said during the ACC coaches teleconference. “So, it’s kind of going to come down, probably going to really come down to the game-time decision routine again. That’s what I see right now.

“So, we’ll just have to wait and see. It’s how much improvement he can make over the course of the next few days.”

Dillon has rushed for a team-leading 652 yards (more than half of the team’s total through five games) and has accounted for exactly half of the Eagles’ 12 rushing touchdowns. His 130.4 yards per game is tops in the ACC and ranks fifth nationally, while his yards per carry average of 6.15 is second amongst FBS players with at least 100 carries (Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor averages 6.16 ypc).

Sophomore Travis Levy (24-74) is listed as Dillon’s backup on the Eagles’ most recent depth chart.

Bryce Love’s status for Stanford’s game vs. Utah up in the air

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 3, 2018, 11:22 PM EDT
1 Comment

Bryce Love‘s injury issues are back to adding intrigue for his availability this coming weekend.

A concussion-related issue last month sidelined the Stanford running back in Week 3.  Love returned for the Week 4 game against Oregon, but then suffered an injury to his left ankle — the same ankle that bothered him in the latter half of the 2017 season — in this past weekend’s loss to Notre Dame.

With a Saturday home game against Utah looming in Week 6, Love is essentially day-to-day as David Shaw said Wednesday the back’s playing status will be determined later on in the week.

“It’s not as severe as last year,” the head coach added in offering up an optimistic slant to Love’s potential availability this weekend and, presumably, beyond.

Love, second to winner Baker Mayfield in the Heisman Trophy voting last season, was the favorite entering this season to claim the 2018 version of the award.  The chase for the Heisman got off to a rough start for Love as he was held to 29 yards on 18 carries in a 21-point win over San Diego State in the opener, but he bounced back in Week 2 with a 136-yard effort in the Cardinal’s 17-3 win over the Trojans.  After sitting out the Week 3 game, he ran for 89 and 73 yards the past two weeks and now has 327 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

Through the first five games in 2017, Love had rushed for 1,088 yards and eight touchdowns.  He averaged 11.1 yards per carry in that span; this year, he’s at 4.3 ypc.

Clemson mourns death of former Tigers RB C.J. Fuller

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 3, 2018, 10:56 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Clemson football family is mourning the abrupt and unexpected loss of one of their own.

Multiple media outlets reported earlier in the day that Fuller had passed away suddenly Wednesday afternoon under what at the moment are unknown circumstances.  Wednesday night, Clemson confirmed in a press release that the former Tigers running back has died.

He was just 22 years old.

“Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with C.J.’s family,” head coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement. “I’ve known C.J. a long time and watched him grow up through the Easley rec leagues all the way through Easley High School. I’m proud of what he accomplished as a Clemson Tiger, most of all, his accomplishment of being a Clemson graduate. Our deepest condolences and the thoughts of our program are with his family this evening. May he rest in peace.”

Following the 2017 season, Fuller left the team as a graduate transfer.  In late March, Fuller, who was expected to continue his collegiate playing career at another program, was one of three individuals charged in connection to an alleged armed robbery in downtown Clemson.

Last season, Fuller, who began the year as the starter, was fifth on the Tigers with a career-high 217 yards and three touchdowns. He finished the Tigers portion of his playing career with 599 yards and four touchdowns on 147 carries, as well as 18 receptions for 155 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

One of those touchdown catches came in the College Football Playoff semifinal win over Ohio State in 2016.  The Tigers went on to win the national championship that season.