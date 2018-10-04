Div. II player Marc Tarabocchia dies of apparent suicide

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second time in less than a month, a fatal tragedy has struck the Div. II level of college football.

According to the Easton Enterprise News, the body of Stonehill College offensive lineman Marc Tarabocchia was found early Tuesday morning at W.B. Stadium, home of the Div. II program’s football team. Per the Bristol County (NJ) District Attorney’s office, the 20-year-old Tarabocchia died of an apparent suicide.

Below are the statements from the college’s president and head football coach, in that order, on Tarabocchia’s passing.

DEAN O’KEEFE

“The entire Stonehill community is deeply saddened by the passing of Marc Tarabocchia. We send our most sincere condolences to Marc’s family, friends and loved ones, his fellow students and teammates during this difficult time.”

ELI GARDNER

“I would like to send my deepest sympathies and prayers to Marc’s family. I will remember Marc as a caring and smart individual, and good friend to all within the football program here at Stonehill.”

Tarabocchia, a native of New Jersey, was an accounting major who had spent the past three seasons with the Skyhawks.

Tarabocchia is the second active Div. II player to pass away since the 2018 regular season kicked off. In mid-September, true freshman wide receiver Jake Simmons of Southwestern Oklahoma State University died from injuries sustained in an August car accident.