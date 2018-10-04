SEC commissioner Greg Sankey gets contract extension to 2023

With the SEC continuing to thrive as a conference, it should come as no surprise the commissioner is getting a contract extension. The SEC announced a contract extension for commissioner Greg Sankey that will run through at least 2023, according to the released statement.

“Greg Sankey has led the SEC through an important period of growth and change, advancing our conference’s national standing while ensuring superior experiences for our student-athletes,” said Dr. Harris Pastides, President of the University of South Carolina and current President of the SEC, in a released statement. “We look forward to working with him to achieve even greater success for the SEC at this important time in college athletics.”

“I am privileged to serve the universities and advance the academic and athletics pursuits of the student-athletes of the Southeastern Conference,” said Sankey. “We are in the midst of a time of change for college athletics and I look forward to working with campus leaders to chart a course that sustains the incredible success of our Conference and provides remarkable support for our student-athletes for generations to come.”

Sankey succeeded Mike Slive as the SEC commissioner in 2015 following the retirement of Slive. Under his leadership, the SEC continues to print money through television and revenue distributions through deals with the College Football Playoff and more. While Sankey has had a hand in improving all of the SEC’s sponsored sports, he has also been instrumental in continuing to enhance the visibility of the football brand. As an example, this past summer saw the SEC move its college football media days event to Atlanta, Georgia at the College Football Hall of Fame after a long-standing run in Hoover, Alabama.

The SEC Network continues to be a juggernaut for the conference as well and is a significant reason why revenue distributions throughout the conference have continued to rise and are among the highest per school compared to other power conferences.

