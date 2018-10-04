SEC commissioner Greg Sankey gets contract extension to 2023

With the SEC continuing to thrive as a conference, it should come as no surprise the commissioner is getting a contract extension. The SEC announced a contract extension for commissioner Greg Sankey that will run through at least 2023, according to the released statement.
“Greg Sankey has led the SEC through an important period of growth and change, advancing our conference’s national standing while ensuring superior experiences for our student-athletes,” said Dr. Harris Pastides, President of the University of South Carolina and current President of the SEC, in a released statement. “We look forward to working with him to achieve even greater success for the SEC at this important time in college athletics.”
“I am privileged to serve the universities and advance the academic and athletics pursuits of the student-athletes of the Southeastern Conference,” said Sankey. “We are in the midst of a time of change for college athletics and I look forward to working with campus leaders to chart a course that sustains the incredible success of our Conference and provides remarkable support for our student-athletes for generations to come.”
Sankey succeeded Mike Slive as the SEC commissioner in 2015 following the retirement of Slive. Under his leadership, the SEC continues to print money through television and revenue distributions through deals with the College Football Playoff and more. While Sankey has had a hand in improving all of the SEC’s sponsored sports, he has also been instrumental in continuing to enhance the visibility of the football brand. As an example, this past summer saw the SEC move its college football media days event to Atlanta, Georgia at the College Football Hall of Fame after a long-standing run in Hoover, Alabama.
The SEC Network continues to be a juggernaut for the conference as well and is a significant reason why revenue distributions throughout the conference have continued to rise and are among the highest per school compared to other power conferences.
Remember when Sports Illustrated published a damning report accusing the Oklahoma State football program of payments to players, drug use and hostess programs on top of academic fraud? That report, which came out in 2013, has since been ripped to shreds with plenty of holes being poked at it, and now a lawsuit over the report is being tossed out of court.
According to The Oklahoman, a lawsuit filed by current state representative John Talley was dismissed by a judge in Oklahoma City last month after citing the report by Sports Illustrated based the report off recorded interviews. Talley filed a lawsuit arguing the magazine’s depiction of him was “wrongly portrayed as an overzealous booster who improperly paid OSU football players.”
“The audio recordings … establish that they accurately reported what OSU football players named in the article said about being overpaid for work, being paid for sham work, being paid for speaking engagements, and staying on plaintiff’s property rent-free,” the judge wrote, according to The Oklahoman.
The judge also referred to evidence Talley did, in fact, pay an Oklahoma State football player (Zac Robinson) for speaking in Oklahoma City.
As with most legal disputes, it is expected an appeal will be filed.
In 2014, the NCAA announced the evidence in the Sports Illustrated story was unfounded.
The Division 2 football national championship game is relocating to the state of Texas for the first time in over 30 years. The Lone Star Conference will be the host conference for the championship game, which will be played in McKinney Independent School District Stadium, a luxury 12,000 thousand seat high school football stadium that cost $70 million to build.
The NCAA Division II Championships Committee approved the recommendation to use the stadium as the host venue for the D2 title game on Thursday.
“As a committee, we had in-depth discussions regarding the expectations that we have for the venue that would serve as host for this premier Division II Championship,” said NCAA Division II Football Committee chair Reid Amos. “Where we landed was a preference for a neutral site venue in an accessible location with 10-15,000 seats and outstanding amenities to provide our student-athletes with a truly unique championship experience. We are confident that McKinney ISD Stadium, partnered with The Lone Star Conference as host, will allow us to deliver that experience and we look forward to another memorable playoff season and championship game.”
It is unknown if the game will be played in McKinney beyond 2018. The game was moved in the first place because of the playing surface at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City being renovated and no guarantee the surface will be ready by the time the D2 championship game is to be played.
Relocating the game could also lead to a boost in attendance, depending on what school or schools are playing in the game. Last year’s title game was played between Texas A&M – Commerce and West Florida but drew a crowd of just 4,529 fans in Kansas City. Had that game been played in Texas, perhaps the crowd would have been larger. Of course, the history of the attendance for the D2 national championship game rarely pushes 10,000 fans for any one game, so who knows if that would have mattered anyway.
But the fact that some D2 football players may get to play the national championship game in a high school football stadium that is superior to their home stadium is pretty fun to think about.
Zander Neuville just simply can’t avoid getting bitten by the injury bug.
The latest example of that phenomenon played out Thursday, with Wisconsin confirming that Neuville will miss the remainder of the 2018 season because of an unspecified injury to his left knee. Per the school, the Badgers’ No. 1 blocking tight end sustained the injury during practice this week.
“That was unfortunate,” head coach Paul Chryst said. “Again, as a team, you’ve got to be able to overcome that, but you feel terrible for ‘Z’ and him having to go through that.”
Neuville suffered a torn ACL in his right knee late in the regular season last year and missed the Big Ten championship game as well as the Orange Bowl win over Miami. This year, Neuville suffered a right ankle injury in the Week 3 loss to BYU that lingered on into the Week 4 win over Iowa and contributed to him playing in just five snaps that game. The Badgers are coming off their lone in-season weekend off.
A fifth-year senior, it appears highly unlikely that Neuville could successfully petition the NCAA for a sixth season of eligibility.
After starting 11 games last season, Neuville had started a pair of games this season. He had one catch for three yards this season, and will, in all likelihood, finish his UW playing career with 84 yards and two touchdowns on 10 receptions.
With top-ranked Alabama on tap, Arkansas, a five-touchdown underdog, is going to need all hands on deck if they hope to pull off a huge Week 6 upset. Unfortunately for the Hogs, that likely won’t be the case.
Devwah Whaley suffered a concussion during the Sept. 22 loss to Auburn, and then missed the following weekend’s loss to Texas A&M because of the ongoing issue. As the clock ticks down toward Saturday’s noon ET kickoff in Fayetteville, first-year head coach Chad Morris confirmed that the running back is doubtful to play against the Crimson Tide.
Per Morris, Whaley has not yet been cleared from concussion protocol and hasn’t even practiced with the team since sustaining the head injury.
Whaley currently leads the Razorbacks with 231 yards rushing and is tied for the team lead with a pair of rushing touchdowns. Sophomore Rakeem Boyd is second on the team with 192 yards on the ground, and his 6.2 yards per carry leads all runners with 20 or more carries.
In addition to the update on Whaley, Morris also confirmed a pair of players, tight end Jeremy Patton and defensive tackle Briston Guidry, recently underwent surgeries but are expected back at some point this season. Patton suffered an ankle injury in the A&M game, while Guidry had his knee cleaned up from a previous injury.
Patton’s five receptions this season are the most for any Razorbacks tight end. Guidry has played in all five games this season and is listed as a backup defensive tackle.