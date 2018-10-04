Wisconsin loses TE Zander Neuville to season-ending knee injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zander Neuville just simply can’t avoid getting bitten by the injury bug.

The latest example of that phenomenon played out Thursday, with Wisconsin confirming that Neuville will miss the remainder of the 2018 season because of an unspecified injury to his left knee. Per the school, the Badgers’ No. 1 blocking tight end sustained the injury during practice this week.

“That was unfortunate,” head coach Paul Chryst said. “Again, as a team, you’ve got to be able to overcome that, but you feel terrible for ‘Z’ and him having to go through that.”

Coach Chryst provides an update on the week, including unfortunate injury news regarding Zander Neuville pic.twitter.com/CZAtZCspYM — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 4, 2018

Neuville suffered a torn ACL in his right knee late in the regular season last year and missed the Big Ten championship game as well as the Orange Bowl win over Miami. This year, Neuville suffered a right ankle injury in the Week 3 loss to BYU that lingered on into the Week 4 win over Iowa and contributed to him playing in just five snaps that game. The Badgers are coming off their lone in-season weekend off.

A fifth-year senior, it appears highly unlikely that Neuville could successfully petition the NCAA for a sixth season of eligibility.

After starting 11 games last season, Neuville had started a pair of games this season. He had one catch for three yards this season, and will, in all likelihood, finish his UW playing career with 84 yards and two touchdowns on 10 receptions.