After missing last three games, Oregon State RB Artavis Pierce probable for Washington State

By John TaylorOct 5, 2018, 7:11 AM EDT
Oregon State’s running game, already one of the best in the Pac-12, appears set for a significant boost this weekend.

Thursday, Jonathan Smith acknowledged that Artavis Pierce has been upgraded to probable for this Saturday’s conference matchup with Washington State in Corvallis. The running back has been dealing with an elbow injury, but practiced throughout the week for the first time in nearly a month.

Pierce suffered the injury in the second quarter of OSU’s Week 2 win over FCS Southern Utah and has missed each of the last three games — losses to Nevada, Arizona and Arizona State.

Prior to the injury, Pierce had rushed for 259 yards in essentially a game and a half worth of action, including 168 in the opener against third-ranked Ohio State. If he had enough attempts, his 11.1 yards per carry would be second nationally behind Memphis’ Darrell Henderson’s 11.7.

With Pierce sidelined, Jermar Jefferson has emerged as the Beavers’ bellcow in the running game as he leads the team with 727 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. As a team, OSU’s 199 yards per game are fourth in the conference behind only Arizona (217.4), Oregon (216) and Colorado (205.5).

Les Miles talks LSU-Florida wager with Steve Spurrier, laments visors being ‘half a hat’

By John TaylorOct 5, 2018, 10:10 AM EDT
And, on that point, the Mad Hatter isn’t exactly wrong.

Les Miles is the former head coach at LSU, while Steve Spurrier held the same job at his alma mater Florida. With the Gators and Tigers squaring off this weekend in The Swamp, the two former coaches got together on social media earlier this week to place a wager on the game — Miles will have to wear a visor if the Gators win, while Spurrier would have to eat grass if the Tigers win.

Wednesday night, Miles addressed the bet with his own unique flair.

“I like my chances with that bet,” Miles said. “I wouldn’t have made the bet if I didn’t, because I never liked visors. It’s half a hat.”

The fifth-ranked Tigers are roughly a field goal road favorite over the Gators, who have lost four of the last five games to the SEC West school.

Suspended Alabama DB Daniel Wright undergoes surgery

By John TaylorOct 5, 2018, 8:44 AM EDT
There’s been another twist involving one member of Alabama’s defensive backfield.

Earlier this week, Nick Saban confirmed that defensive back Daniel Wright had been indefinitely suspended by the football program.  The only reason given by the head coach was the standard unspecified violation of team rules.

Thursday, in a seemingly unrelated development, the sophomore posted a photo of himself on Twitter in which he’s seen laying in what appears to be a hospital bed.

A few hours after that social media posting, al.com reported that Wright had undergone surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.  Because of the surgery, and per the website, Wright will miss the remainder of the 2018 season.  It’s unclear when and how Wright incurred the injury that required the medical procedure.

The reserve safety had played in the first four games this season, but did not see the field in Week 5 for unspecified reasons.

A four-star 2017 signee, Wright was the No. 16 safety in the country and the No. 22 player at any position in the state of Florida.  He played in all 14 games as a true freshman last season and was credited with 10 tackles on kickoff coverage, which tied for the team lead.

Suspected seizure, chest pains preceded ex-Clemson RB C.J. Fuller’s death

By John TaylorOct 4, 2018, 9:22 PM EDT
Some details have emerged in a very sad and tragic story involving a former member of the Clemson football program.

Late Wednesday night, Clemson confirmed that ex-Tigers running back C.J. Fuller had died at the age of 22. The Clemson Insider was the first to report that Fuller passed away due to complications from a seizure. TMZ.com subsequently confirmed that “Fuller’s brother called 911 after the RB collapsed to the ground and told the operator it appeared he was having a seizure.”

The latter website further reported that Fuller had attended a physical therapy session in the hours prior to his death. Fuller suffered a knee injury playing flag football two weeks ago, the gossip website reported, and Wednesday, the day of his death, was his first therapy session after undergoing surgery late last month.

From TMZ:

Fuller went to physical therapy for the first time on Wednesday (10/3) as part of his recovery and completed a full session without issue.

When he arrived back to his home, we’re told he “went to the ground” and asked for water — clearly feeling something was wrong.

People close to C.J. called for an ambulance and he was rushed to a nearby hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Daily Mail obtained the audio of the 911 call made by the family:

In an interview with the Anderson Independent Mail, Fuller’s aunt indicated that her nephew was experiencing chest pains in the days leading up to his death.

“He had been having some chest pains before that day, but they got worse fast,” Zola Fuller Beeks stated. “He was conscious at one point, but when he got to the hospital, his speech was slurred. Before we knew it, he was gone.

“We think it had something to do with a blood clot, but you just don’t expect someone his age to be gone so fast.”

An autopsy will be performed on Fuller, although no foul play is suspected.  The results of that autopsy likely won’t be released for another 6-8 weeks.

Fuller’s death came a little less than two months after he had returned to classes and graduated from the university.

“Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with C.J.’s family,” head coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement. “I’ve known C.J. a long time and watched him grow up through the Easley rec leagues all the way through Easley High School. I’m proud of what he accomplished as a Clemson Tiger, most of all, his accomplishment of being a Clemson graduate. Our deepest condolences and the thoughts of our program are with his family this evening. May he rest in peace.”

Following the 2017 season, Fuller left the team as a graduate transfer. In late March, Fuller, who was expected to continue his collegiate playing career at another program, was one of three individuals charged in connection to an alleged armed robbery in downtown Clemson.

Last season, Fuller, who began the year as the starter, was fifth on the Tigers with a career-high 217 yards and three touchdowns. He finished the Tigers portion of his playing career with 599 yards and four touchdowns on 147 carries, as well as 18 receptions for 155 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

One of those touchdown catches came in the College Football Playoff semifinal win over Ohio State in 2016. The Tigers went on to win the national championship that season.

UCF shows off military appreciation helmets

By Kevin McGuireOct 4, 2018, 7:28 PM EDT
As a good number of programs continue to do, UCF is putting together a special uniform design this week to pay respect to those serving in the military. Just like they did last year, UCF will add a touch of camouflage to their helmets when they take on SMU this weekend.

In addition to that look, the helmet stripe will be shaded in the same coma color, and each player will get to determine which branch of the military they wish to honor on it. The name of the player’s desired branch of service will be listed on the stripe.

This is a nice touch to pay tribute to the military, and it works well with the typical UCF uniform without going overboard with the design touches. Solid work all around here.

UCF hosts SMU on Saturday, Oct. 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET.