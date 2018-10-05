Getty Images

Houston announces first-ever home-and-home with Colorado

By John TaylorOct 5, 2018, 3:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A handful of hours after putting the finishing touches on a 41-26 win over Tulsa that pushed its record to 4-1 on the year, Houston unveiled some future scheduling news involving a member of the Pac-12.

Houston and Colorado, UH announced early Friday afternoon, have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series.  The Buffaloes will travel to Houston Sept. 6, 2025, while the Cougars will travel to Boulder for the first time ever on Sept. 12 the following year.

The two teams have met just once previously, in the 1971 Bluebonnet Bowl at Houston’s Astrodome.  The Buffs won that postseason game 29-17.

UH had previously announced a home-and-home series against Washington State in 2019 and 2020.  This season, they also completed a home-and-home with Arizona.

Colorado has never played a current member of the AAC.

Reports: Nebraska RB Greg Bell won’t travel to Wisconsin, considering transfer

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 5, 2018, 2:39 PM EDT
5 Comments

Nearly midway through what so far has been a winless season in Lincoln, the personnel upheaval is continuing.  Reportedly.

According to multiple media outlets in the area, Greg Bell will not make the trip to Madison this weekend for Nebraska’s game Saturday against Wisconsin.  Rivals.com is reporting that Bell has decided to leave the Cornhuskers and transfer, although the Omaha World-Herald writes that “NU is not confirming Bell’s departure and will not have a comment on his situation until after the Wisconsin game.”

Bell had started the first three games of the season, but was benched ahead of the Week 5 loss to Purdue and played sparingly last weekend. If the junior were to leave now without playing another down for the ‘Huskers, he’d be able to take advantage of the new redshirt rule and retain a season of eligibility that he could use elsewhere.

Through four games, Bell was third on the team, and second among running backs, with 173 yards rushing on his 35 carries.  Just two of those carries came in the loss to the Boilermakers this past Saturday.

Should he end up transferring, Bell would become at least the 15th player to leave the program since Scott Frost took over last December.  The other 14 are offensive lineman Bryan Brokop, wide receiver Zack Darlington (HERE) offensive lineman Michael Decker (HERE), tight end David Engelhaupt (HERE), quarterback Tristan Gebbia (HERE), linebacker Willie Hampton (HERE), defensive back Will Jackson (HERE), wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey (HERE), fullback Ben Miles (HERE), quarterback Patrick O’Brien (HERE), linebacker Avery Roberts (HERE), tight end Matt Snyder (HERE) inside linebacker Andrew Ward (HERE) and wide receiver Keyan Williams (HERE).  An even dozen of those 14 transferred, while one of the remaining two, Decker, retired from football and the other, Darlington, joined the Army.

Two Northwestern defensive starters ruled out for Michigan State game

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 5, 2018, 1:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Northwestern’s defense will officially be at decidedly less than full strength for its game this weekend.

On its injury report released Thursday, a pair of defensive starters, linebacker Nate Hall (pictured) and cornerback Greg Newsome, have been listed as out for Saturday’s game against Michigan State in East Lansing. Hall has been dealing with a lower-body injury, while Newsome’s injury issue is undisclosed.

Hall has started all four games for the 1-3 Wildcats this season. The senior’s 26 tackles are fourth on the team, and he also has one of NU’s three interceptions on the season.

Newsome had started two games this season, the first two of his career, and was listed as the starting strongside linebacker on the depth chart ahead of the MSU game. Newsome is tied for second on the team with three pass breakups, while the freshman’s 17 tackles are sixth.

In addition to Hall and Newsome, backup defensive tackle Ben Oxley is listed as questionable because of, again, an undisclosed injury.

Ex-Rice player charged in the death of Owls DL Blain Padgett

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 5, 2018, 12:12 PM EDT
3 Comments

A sad story that played out over the spring and on into the summer has taken another twist.

In early March, Rice defensive end Blain Padgett was found dead in his apartment after he failed to show for a football workout and a wellness check was performed. In late June, the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the 21-year-old’s death was caused by the toxic effects of carfentanil, which was described as being designed originally as an elephant tranquilizer.

Friday, it’s being reported that former Owls defensive lineman Stuart Mouchantaf has been charged with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance in connection to Padgett’s death.  Authorities allege that it was Mouchantaf who sold Padgett the pills that directly led to his death.

The charge Mouchantaf is facing is a second-degree felony that carries a penalty ranging from five years to 99 years or life in prison.

Padgett, who had undergone surgery a few months before his death, believed the pill he was taking was Hydrocodone. Carfentanil, the drug the pill Padgett took was laced with, is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl.  KTRK-TV in Houston wrote that “[a] lethal amount of carfentanil is so small, it’s invisible to the human eye.”

“Buyers need to understand that when they buy these pills on the streets instead of pharmacies, they are literally playing Russian Roulette,” Assistant District Attorney Paul Fortenberry said according to the television station. “These pills look like the real deal, but they in fact are far more dangerous than even cocaine or heroin and are far less expensive.”

The 25-year-old Mouchantaf played at Rice from 2012-15 after beginning his collegiate career at Blinn College.

In 2016, the 6-5, 250-pound Padgett was second on the team in tackles for loss with 5½ and led all Owls defensive linemen with 41 tackles.  He played in just three games last season before going down with a shoulder injury, while also playing in eight games as a true freshman in 2015.

Les Miles talks LSU-Florida wager with Steve Spurrier, laments visors being ‘half a hat’

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 5, 2018, 10:10 AM EDT
6 Comments

And, on that point, the Mad Hatter isn’t exactly wrong.

Les Miles is the former head coach at LSU, while Steve Spurrier held the same job at his alma mater Florida. With the Gators and Tigers squaring off this weekend in The Swamp, the two former coaches got together on social media earlier this week to place a wager on the game — Miles will have to wear a visor if the Gators win, while Spurrier would have to eat grass if the Tigers win.

Wednesday night, Miles addressed the bet with his own unique flair.

“I like my chances with that bet,” Miles said. “I wouldn’t have made the bet if I didn’t, because I never liked visors. It’s half a hat.”

The fifth-ranked Tigers are roughly a field goal road favorite over the Gators, who have lost four of the last five games to the SEC West school.