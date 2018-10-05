South Carolina fifth-year senior QB Scarnecchia preparing for possible first career start

With South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley continues to work his way back to full strength, multiple reports are saying the Gamecocks will use Michael Scarnecchia as a starter this weekend against Missouri. The decision will reportedly be made official just before kickoff according to head coach Will Muschamp. Scarnecchia, a fifth-year senior, has never started a game in his college football career.

Bentley was roughed up against Kentucky last week, a 24-10 loss for the Gamecocks against the Wildcats to fell to 1-2 in SEC play. Scarnecchia reportedly received the bulk of the first-team snaps in practice this week, certainly suggesting South Carolina has been preparing the seldom-used quarterback for the chance to start against Missouri in a key division game. However, if Bentley appears to be moving with good agility and does not appear to be slowed by a banged up knee, Muschamp could still opt for Bentley as his starter at the last minute.

Scarnecchia completed four of six passes for 45 yards last week in relief of Bentley against Kentucky. Scarnecchia also appeared in South Carolina’s season opener victory over Coastal Carolina, completing three of six pass attempts for 44 yards and a touchdown in the 49-15 win.

