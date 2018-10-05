South Carolina fifth-year senior QB Scarnecchia preparing for possible first career start

With South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley continues to work his way back to full strength, multiple reports are saying the Gamecocks will use Michael Scarnecchia as a starter this weekend against Missouri. The decision will reportedly be made official just before kickoff according to head coach Will Muschamp. Scarnecchia, a fifth-year senior, has never started a game in his college football career.
Bentley was roughed up against Kentucky last week, a 24-10 loss for the Gamecocks against the Wildcats to fell to 1-2 in SEC play. Scarnecchia reportedly received the bulk of the first-team snaps in practice this week, certainly suggesting South Carolina has been preparing the seldom-used quarterback for the chance to start against Missouri in a key division game. However, if Bentley appears to be moving with good agility and does not appear to be slowed by a banged up knee, Muschamp could still opt for Bentley as his starter at the last minute.
Scarnecchia completed four of six passes for 45 yards last week in relief of Bentley against Kentucky. Scarnecchia also appeared in South Carolina’s season opener victory over Coastal Carolina, completing three of six pass attempts for 44 yards and a touchdown in the 49-15 win.
The Duquesne football program is mourning the death of a football player who campus police say fell 16 stories out of a window during an altercation. Marquis Brown, a sophomore running back from Washington D.C. and an alum of DeMatha Catholic, reportedly fell out of a window as police were arriving on the scene at Duquesne’s Brottier Hall after being called about a disturbance. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday night.
Brown was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a report from WPXI. Police are currently investigating the whole situation.
“We are all deeply saddened by the passing of Marquis Brown,” Duquesne Director of Athletics Dave Harper said in a released statement. “Our prayers and efforts are focused on supporting his family, friends and teammates through this most difficult time.”
“The team met early this afternoon as a group and decided that the best way to honor JB’s memory is to play Saturday’s game as scheduled,” Duquesne head coach Jerry Schmitt said in a released statement. “We left the decision purely up to the team and made it clear that we would support them whether they chose to play or not. This has been a difficult day for everyone associated with our football program and the University as a whole. Above all, we continue to offer our thoughts and prayers to the Brown family.”
Duquesne will continue to prepare for this weekend’s homecoming festivities, although the campus community will do so in a much more somber mood.
Auburn wide receiver Will Hastings went down with a torn ACL during spring football practices earlier this year. After making a quick return to the field in Week 2 as opposed to the previously estimated timeline, Hastings will now miss the rest of the 2018 season, according to a report.
A report by Auburn Undercover, citing the father of Hastings as their source, says the receiver will now be out for the remainder of the 2018 season after undergoing a second surgical procedure this week. The rehab process will force Hastings to stay away from football long enough to make a return to the field this season out of the question. He was used sparingly this season as the Auburn coaches chose to play it safe and reduce how much Hastings would be a part of the game plan.
The knee injury Hastings suffered in the spring was to the left knee, which is the knee that was just operated on again, according to the Auburn Undercover report.
Hastings appeared in just one game this season, and he missed the two most recent games for the Tigers. Hastings did not record any stats this season but accounted for 525 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2017.
A handful of hours after putting the finishing touches on a 41-26 win over Tulsa that pushed its record to 4-1 on the year, Houston unveiled some future scheduling news involving a member of the Pac-12.
Houston and Colorado, UH announced early Friday afternoon, have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. The Buffaloes will travel to Houston Sept. 6, 2025, while the Cougars will travel to Boulder for the first time ever on Sept. 12 the following year.
The two teams have met just once previously, in the 1971 Bluebonnet Bowl at Houston’s Astrodome. The Buffs won that postseason game 29-17.
UH had previously announced a home-and-home series against Washington State in 2019 and 2020. This season, they also completed a home-and-home with Arizona.
Colorado has never played a current member of the AAC.
Nearly midway through what so far has been a winless season in Lincoln, the personnel upheaval is continuing. Reportedly.
According to multiple media outlets in the area, Greg Bell will not make the trip to Madison this weekend for Nebraska’s game Saturday against Wisconsin. Rivals.com is reporting that Bell has decided to leave the Cornhuskers and transfer, although the Omaha World-Herald writes that “NU is not confirming Bell’s departure and will not have a comment on his situation until after the Wisconsin game.”
Bell had started the first three games of the season, but was benched ahead of the Week 5 loss to Purdue and played sparingly last weekend. If the junior were to leave now without playing another down for the ‘Huskers, he’d be able to take advantage of the new redshirt rule and retain a season of eligibility that he could use elsewhere.
Through four games, Bell was third on the team, and second among running backs, with 173 yards rushing on his 35 carries. Just two of those carries came in the loss to the Boilermakers this past Saturday.
Should he end up transferring, Bell would become at least the 15th player to leave the program since Scott Frost took over last December. The other 14 are offensive lineman Bryan Brokop, wide receiver Zack Darlington (HERE) offensive lineman Michael Decker (HERE), tight end David Engelhaupt (HERE), quarterback Tristan Gebbia (HERE), linebacker Willie Hampton (HERE), defensive back Will Jackson (HERE), wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey (HERE), fullback Ben Miles (HERE), quarterback Patrick O’Brien (HERE), linebacker Avery Roberts (HERE), tight end Matt Snyder (HERE) inside linebacker Andrew Ward (HERE) and wide receiver Keyan Williams (HERE). An even dozen of those 14 transferred, while one of the remaining two, Decker, retired from football and the other, Darlington, joined the Army.