Alabama has now scored at least 45 points in all six wins this season

There are offensive juggernauts, and then there’s what Alabama is doing to opposing defenses thus far this season.

Top-ranked Alabama jumped out to a 41-14 lead at the half earlier this afternoon and never looked back, Taking Arkansas to the woodshed in a 65-31 thumping of the overmatched Razorbacks in Fayetteville. In a little over two quarters worth of work, Heisman Trophy frontrunner Tua Tagovailoa completed 10-of-13 passes for 334 yards and four touchdowns — all of the yards and touchdowns came in the first half. Damien Harris led all rushers with 111 yards and two touchdowns on just 15 carries.

The Week 6 blowout merely served as a continuation of an offensive run the likes of which have never before been seen in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide has now scored at last 45 points in every game this season; they’ve scored 50-plus in five of those games and 60-plus in two of them.

The carnage is as impressive as it is imposing to future opponents:

Week 1 — Alabama 51, Louisville 14

Week 2 — Alabama 57, Arkansas State 7

Week 3 — Alabama 62, Ole Miss 7

Week 4 — Alabama 45, Texas A&M 23

Week 5 — Alabama 56, Louisiana 14

Week 6 — Alabama 65, Arkansas 31

Add it all up, and Alabama has outscored its opponents 336-96, which works out to an average score of 57.2-16.

And it’s not just the points but the yards as well, as this note from the university’s sports information department shows:

Alabama’s 639 yards in total offense against Arkansas marks the sixth time the Crimson Tide has topped 500 yards this season and the 18th time in the last 50 games dating to the start of the 2015 campaign. This is Alabama’s first six-game run of 500-yard total offense performances in program history.

Next up on the “Slow Down ‘Bama?” tour is Missouri, which came into Week 6 tied for 76th in scoring defense at 26.8 points per game before giving up at least 34 to South Carolina this afternoon (that game is in a weather delay as of this posting). After that it’s Tennessee (69th, 25.6 ppg) Oct. 20th before Alabama, coming off their in-season off weekend, heads to Death Valley for a huge showdown with LSU and its 12th-ranked scoring defense (15 ppg).