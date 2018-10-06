Big throws by Clayton Thorson help Northwestern take halftime lead at No. 20 Michigan State

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A week after jumping out to a big lead over Michigan, Northwestern is once again flexing early on against Michigan State. The Wildcats lead the No. 20 Spartans 14-6 at halftime in East Lansing, thanks to some big plays through the air in the first half.

Clayton Thorson found a wide open Kyric McGowan behind the Michigan State secondary and capitalized on the opportunity with a 77-yard touchdown play to take a 7-3 lead later in the first quarter.

Yikes. Michigan State defense left a guy wide open down field. Easy Northwestern TD. https://t.co/SPzcgSKUKs — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) October 6, 2018

Thorson was not done making big plays through the air. Early in the second quarter, Thorson completed a 34-yard pass to JJ Jefferson that was even more impressive. This one also went for a touchdown, giving the Wildcats a 14-3 lead.

Clayton Thomson again shows off his arm for a big Northwestern TD. https://t.co/m1hNenqj4z — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) October 6, 2018

Thorson has already thrown for over 200 yards with the two touchdowns, but the Wildcats have -20 rushing yards in the first half.

Michigan State had a chance to cut into the lead with a drive that was forced to settle for a field goal after getting inside the 10-yard line. A late drive in the half also ended with a Brian Lewerke pass being picked off at the Michigan State 20-yard line.

Northwestern will now look to avoid the second-half struggles that have cost them this season, including last week against Michigan.

