Getty Images

Bryce Love (ankle) ruled OUT for Stanford vs. Utah

By John TaylorOct 6, 2018, 9:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There is little doubt that Bryce Love has zero regrets in returning to Stanford instead of declaring early for the 2018 NFL draft.  Some others, though, might argue otherwise.

concussion-related issue last month sidelined the star Stanford running back in Week 3.  Love returned for the Week 4 game against Oregon, but then suffered an injury to his left ankle — the same ankle that bothered him in the latter half of the 2017 season — in this past weekend’s loss to Notre Dame.

With his Week 6 status up in the air throughout the week leading up to Saturday night’s game against Utah, Stanford confirmed a couple of hours before the 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff that Love will indeed be sidelined.

Love, second to winner Baker Mayfield in the Heisman Trophy voting last season, was the favorite entering this season to claim the 2018 version of the award.  The chase for the Heisman got off to a rough start for Love as he was held to 29 yards on 18 carries in a 21-point win over San Diego State in the opener, but he bounced back in Week 2 with a 136-yard effort in the Cardinal’s 17-3 win over the Trojans.  After sitting out the Week 3 game, he ran for 89 and 73 yards the past two weeks and now has 327 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

Through the first five games in 2017, Love had rushed for 1,088 yards and eight touchdowns.  He averaged 11.1 yards per carry in that span; this year, he’s at 4.3 ypc.

No. 8 Auburn becomes second Top-10 SEC team to fall in Week 6

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 6, 2018, 11:02 PM EDT
1 Comment

The SEC entered Week six with four teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 10.  Exiting it, the conference will very likely see that number cut in half come Sunday afternoon.

No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia easily took care of their business this weekend.  No. 5 LSU, though, fell to No. 22 Florida and was saddled with its first loss of the 2018 season.  A couple of hours later, No. 8 Auburn was tripped up as well.

Mississippi State jumped out to a 13-3 halftime lead on Auburn in Starkville, then hung on for a huge 23-9 win over the Tigers.  Trailing 16-9, a blocked 31-yard field goal attempt — and a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Bulldogs tacked on at the end — with under eight minutes left in the fourth quarter gave the Tigers life, but a failed 4th & 3 a minute later handed the ball back to MSU at their own 30-yard line.

Thanks in large part to quarterback Nick Fitzgerald and running back Kylin Hill, MSU was able to bleed nearly five minutes off the clock in a punishing drive that ended with a 21-yard Fitzgerald touchdown run with just over two minutes left that put the game away for the 4-2 Bulldogs.  On that drive, Fitzgerald ran for 26 yards while Hill accounted for 33.

MSU ran for 353 yards in the win, the first in SEC play for first-year head coach Joe Moorhead.  Hill had 126 of those, while Fitzgerald’s game-high 195 helped set an all-time SEC record.

Auburn is now 1-2 in SEC play and 4-2 overall, sandwiching a win over hapless Arkansas between league losses to LSU and Mississippi State.

While two SEC Top-10 teams tumbled, No. 13 and unbeaten Kentucky gave the SEC a chance to replace one of those teams in the rankings.  However, the Wildcats fell to Texas A&M to tumble from the ranks of the unbeaten.

Snell No: Sputtering offense sees No. 13 Kentucky take first loss of season

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettOct 6, 2018, 10:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There was absolutely no secret about how Kentucky won its first games, rocketing from the realm of the unranked to No. 13 in the AP poll: play defense and run Benny Snell, Jr., over and over and over again. The junior entered Saturday night’s trip to College Station leading the SEC in rushes (115), yards (632) and touchdowns (8).

But one question remained: what would happen to Kentucky if Snell couldn’t get going?

We found out Saturday night, and it wasn’t pretty. With Snell limited to 60 yards on 13 carries, the Wildcats did not run a single play in Texas A&M until overtime, which was forced by a shocking 40-yard fumble return with four minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Kentucky accepted the ball to open the extra frame and gained eight yards on their first two plays, but quarterback Terry Wilson took a 5-yard sack on third down and Miles Butler‘s 43-yard field goal doinked off the cross bar. Snell did not touch the ball in the extra frame.

Texas A&M made no such mistake, feeding Trayveon Williams four straight times, including a soaring 14-yard touchdown run out to give Texas A&M a 20-14 overtime win over the previously unbeaten Wildcats.

The Wildcats actually jumped to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter after Wilson flipped the ball to Lynn Bowden, Jr., who raced 54 yards for a touchdown.

That was it for Kentucky’s offense for the night, though. The Wildcats (5-1, 3-1 SEC) punted 10 times and registering six three-and-outs, including three consecutive in the second half.

The Aggies (4-2, 2-1 SEC) dominated the ball for most of the night, and so it was really just a matter of time until they broke through to take the lead. After a 48-yard drive ended in a turnover on downs at the Kentucky 27 early in the second quarter, the Aggies notched the equalizer on a 3-yard Kellen Mond toss to Quartney Davis with 1:14 left in the first half, capping a 12-play, 70-yard drive.

Texas A&M threatened more without scoring in the second half, but one drive ended in a 40-yard Seth Small field goal that was no good, and another ended in a tipped interception by Kentucky’s Darius West.

After yet another Kentucky three-and-out, another Mond tipped pass worked out in A&M’s favor, as a deflection landed in the hands of tight end Jace Sternberger, who dashed 46 yards for a touchdown, handing the Aggies a 14-7 lead with 10:13 to play.

That 14-7 lead appeared like it would hold as Texas A&M took over with 7:47 to play until, facing a 3rd-and-1 from their own 43, Mond bobbled a rare snap from center, regained control only to fumble it again. West recovered the ball and raced it 40 yards for a touchdown, forging a shocking tie with 4:17 left.

An intentional grounding call on Mond to open the A&M drive essentially ended it before it began, and Kentucky, who appeared dead to rights two minutes ago, took over in a tie game at its own 9 with 2:07 to play.

Kentucky pushed all the way to its own 41, but the drive sputtered from there — with Wilson actually losing the ball in his own backfield before it was recovered by an offensive lineman — and a short Max Duffy punt, his 10th of the night, gave Texas A&M the ball at its own 41 with eight seconds left. A 15-yard Wilson burst allowed Mond to launch a Hail Mary as time expired from the Kentucky 44, but the rainbow landed incomplete.

Wilson finished the game 13-of-20 for 108 yards and a touchdown; 54 of those yards were gained on one pass, while the other 19 also went for 54.

Mond hit 18-of-29 yards for 226 yards with two touchdowns and two turnovers, while Williams carried 24 times for 138 yards and the game-winning score.

The win snapped a 7-game losing streak against ranked teams for Texas A&M. The Aggies’ last win came in 2016 over No. 9 Tennessee in double overtime.

FAU’s Devin Singletary passes Tim Tebow on all-time rushing TD list

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 6, 2018, 10:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tim Tebow was honored by Florida Saturday afternoon in The Swamp, but it was another player who was eclipsing the former Heisman Trophy winner in the record books and on the field.

Late in the fourth quarter of Florida Atlantic’s 52-33 win over Old Dominion, Devin Singletary scored on a 44-yard touchdown run.  It was the running back’s 14th touchdown of the season — he leads all FBS players in that category — and the 58th of his collegiate career.

The latter of his two touchdowns in the game moved him past both Tebow and San Diego State great Marshall Faulk for 13th place on the all-time list in FBS history.

And, as the Palm Beach Post pointed out, Singletary is now the all-time leader in that category for those who played at an FBS school in the state of Florida.

With his second rushing touchdown on Saturday night, Florida Atlantic running back Devin Singletary passed former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow for the most rushing touchdowns by any player who attended a Florida FBS school.

In his last 17 games dating back to Week 4 of last season, Singletary has accounted for 44 rushing touchdowns.  He’s scored five touchdowns once, four twice, three six times and two on five occasions in that span.

No. 6 Notre Dame clinging to slim lead against No. 24 Virginia Tech at half

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 6, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

No. 6 Notre Dame jumped out to a two-score lead in their biggest road test of the season but saw No. 24 Virginia Tech slowly, but surely, reel them in to cut the Irish’s halftime lead to 17-16 in a game dominated by stout defenses taking advantage of some equally shaky offenses.

The Irish struck first on their initial two drives of the game and generally quieted the hostile Lane Stadium environment in the first half but simply couldn’t execute down the stretch. Some of that had to do with quarterback Ian Book, who threw for 163 yards but made a bad throw in the second quarter for his first interception of the season. The signal-caller never seemed comfortable in the pocket and had a few notable overthrows of open receivers as well. It didn’t help that there wasn’t much of a run game to lean on though as the team was held to negative yardage (-2) when factoring in sacks.

It’s not like the Hokies were all that better moving the ball but they did take advantage of some short fields. A muffed snap on a punt early in the second quarter was a turning point that seemed to give the home crowd life but they could only muster a field goal after the turnover — a common refrain on the night.

Taking over for the injured Josh Jackson behind center yet again, Ryan Willis generally had a tough half against the attacking Irish defense. He threw for 139 yards (one touchdown) and rushed for another 19 but he turned the wrong way to blow up a critical play near the goal line and fumbled just before halftime that turned into a scoop-and-score for Julian Love. The run game wasn’t a lot to write home about for Justin Fuente either with Steven Peoples’ 41 yards the top mark on the ground.

While it looks like Notre Dame is the slightly better team in this one, the offense isn’t quite clicking on all cylinders and the door is still open (especially at home) for Virginia Tech to make things even more interesting in the second half.