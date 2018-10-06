Ex-USC CB Jack Jones sees two felony burglary charges reduced to a single misdemeanor

Jack Jones has taken a rather significant step in his hoped-for playing return to a college football field.
Jones’ attorney, J. Tooson, confirmed in a statement Friday that his client has been sentenced on one misdemeanor count of commercial burglary. In June, Jones was arrested on a pair of felony charges connected to an alleged crime at a Panda Express — commercial burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.
In his statement, Tooson said that Jones would be on unsupervised probation for an unspecified period of time and that he expects house arrest for his client in lieu of jail time.
“Our firm is very happy for this outcome,” Tooson stated, “and we look forward to seeing Jack on the football field.”
Jones was ruled academically ineligible at USC in May, meaning he wouldn’t be permitted to play for the Trojans in 2018. In June, very shortly before his arrest, Jones confirmed that he would spend the 2018 season at a California junior college. Given the off-field situation, it’s unclear exactly what Jones’ immediate football future will entail.
Jones, a five-star 2016 signee, started all 13 games at cornerback for the Trojans as a true sophomore last season. His four interceptions were tops on the team, while his eight pass breakups were third.
As Syracuse looks to bounce back from a tough loss in Week 5, they’ll be down a piece of their passing game in Week 6.
Set to face Pitt at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Syracuse will be without wide receiver Devin Butler, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported. The junior will be sidelined because of an unspecified violation of team rules.
Butler didn’t make the road trip with the rest of the team as he serves what’s expected to be a one-game punishment.
The 6-3, 196-pound Butler has started all five games this season for the Orange. He’s currently fifth on the team in both receptions (12) and receiving yards (120).
Freshman Taj Harris (6-125-1) is listed as Butler’s backup on the Orange’s depth chart for the Pitt game.
Mother Nature’s at it again.
Severe weather forced Nebraska’s opener against Akron to be canceled. Then, Hurricane Florence wreaked havoc on the Carolinas as well as a significant chunk of the Week 3 college football schedule. With Week 6 upon, severe weather is again impacting the sport as the start of the Maryland-Michigan game in Ann Arbor has been delayed because of heavy storms in the area.
The game had originally been scheduled to kick off at noon ET. As of this posting, there’s still no word as to when the game will commence, although it could be quite awhile.
The Wolverines come into the game at 4-1 and ranked 15th nationally, with their only loss coming to now-No. 6 Notre Dame in the opener. Maryland is 3-1, including a win in the season opener over a Texas team that is currently ranked 19th in the country. That opener, incidentally, also featured an extended weather delay.
Earlier this week, Steve Addazio indicated that star running back AJ Dillon would be a game-time decision for this afternoon’s game against NC State. Apparently, that wasn’t entirely accurate.
A couple of hours before kickoff, reports surfaced that, not surprisingly, Dillon will not play in today’s game against the Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Not only that, but Dillon didn’t even travel with the team to Raleigh.
Dillon suffered an injury to his left ankle in the third quarter of Boston College’s 10-point win over Temple last weekend and remained sidelined for the remainder of the contest. The true sophomore hadn’t practiced at all this week, a clear indication that he’d likely be a no-go.
Dillon has rushed for a team-leading 652 yards (more than half of the team’s total through five games) and has accounted for exactly half of the Eagles’ 12 rushing touchdowns. His 130.4 yards per game is tops in the ACC and ranks fifth nationally, while his yards per carry average of 6.15 is second amongst FBS players with at least 100 carries (Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor averages 6.16 ypc).
Sophomore Travis Levy (24-74) is listed as Dillon’s backup on the Eagles’ most recent depth chart.
Louisville came into Friday night’s game against with the 83rd-ranked rushing defense in the country. Here’s to guessing that, once Week 6 wraps up, they’ll plunge even further.
In the first half alone, Georgia Tech 264 yards on a seemingly indifferent UofL defense. All told, the Yellow Jackets (3-3) churned out 542 yards on the ground as they pounded the Cardinals (2-4) 66-31.
The yards were the second-most allowed in UofL history and the most since 1932. The 35-point drubbing was the Cardinals’ worst home loss in more than two decades (57-21 to Penn State in 1997).
“We installed a lot of schemes this week that are designed to stop the option,” UofL linebacker P.J. Blue said by way of the Louisville Courier-Journal. “We saw everything. We saw that in practice. It’s just, the scout team can’t replicate that speed. We just got to be ready to play it. I don’t know if we were ready to play it.”
A pair of quarterbacks led the Yellow Jackets in rushing — starter TaQuon Marshall (pictured) with a team-high 175 yards while his backup, Tobias Oliver, chipped in with 103 on just eight carries. Each player had a pair of rushing touchdowns, as did Qua Searcy (3-28).
The Yellow Jackets had come into last night’s primetime affair with the second-best rushing attack in the country, with their 339.2 yards per game second only to Navy’s 355.8. The Cardinals had been giving up 168.8 ypg through the first five games.