Ex-USC CB Jack Jones sees two felony burglary charges reduced to a single misdemeanor

Jack Jones has taken a rather significant step in his hoped-for playing return to a college football field.

Jones’ attorney, J. Tooson, confirmed in a statement Friday that his client has been sentenced on one misdemeanor count of commercial burglary. In June, Jones was arrested on a pair of felony charges connected to an alleged crime at a Panda Express — commercial burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.

In his statement, Tooson said that Jones would be on unsupervised probation for an unspecified period of time and that he expects house arrest for his client in lieu of jail time.

“Our firm is very happy for this outcome,” Tooson stated, “and we look forward to seeing Jack on the football field.”

Jones was ruled academically ineligible at USC in May, meaning he wouldn’t be permitted to play for the Trojans in 2018. In June, very shortly before his arrest, Jones confirmed that he would spend the 2018 season at a California junior college. Given the off-field situation, it’s unclear exactly what Jones’ immediate football future will entail.

Jones, a five-star 2016 signee, started all 13 games at cornerback for the Trojans as a true sophomore last season. His four interceptions were tops on the team, while his eight pass breakups were third.