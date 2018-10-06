Getty Images

FAU’s Devin Singletary passes Tim Tebow on all-time rushing TD list

Oct 6, 2018
Tim Tebow was honored by Florida Saturday afternoon in The Swamp, but it was another player who was eclipsing the former Heisman Trophy winner in the record books and on the field.

Late in the fourth quarter of Florida Atlantic’s 52-33 win over Old Dominion, Devin Singletary scored on a 44-yard touchdown run.  It was the running back’s 14th touchdown of the season — he leads all FBS players in that category — and the 58th of his collegiate career.

The latter of his two touchdowns in the game moved him past both Tebow and San Diego State great Marshall Faulk for 13th place on the all-time list in FBS history.

And, as the Palm Beach Post pointed out, Singletary is now the all-time leader in that category for those who played at an FBS school in the state of Florida.

With his second rushing touchdown on Saturday night, Florida Atlantic running back Devin Singletary passed former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow for the most rushing touchdowns by any player who attended a Florida FBS school.

In his last 17 games dating back to Week 4 of last season, Singletary has accounted for 44 rushing touchdowns.  He’s scored five touchdowns once, four twice, three six times and two on five occasions in that span.

Nebraska falls to No. 16 Wisconsin, matches worst start in program’s storied 129-year history

Oct 6, 2018
If you wondered whether Nebraska’s start to the 2018 season was historic, the answer is a resounding “yep.”

First, though, the in-game particulars.

Nebraska entered Saturday night’s game against No. 16 Wisconsin in Madison as a three-touchdown underdog. They exited it covering the spread but still coming out on the wrong end of a 41-24 score, extending its school-record losing streak to nine in a row.

For the Blackshirts, they had no answer for Jonathan Taylor, who ran for a game-high 221 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries.  It was the second time the sophomore had rushed for 200-plus yards this season, and the fifth time in his career.

All told, the Badgers averaged 7.7 yards per attempt in rushing for 370 yards as a team.

In a losing effort, true freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez — mark it down: he’s going to single-handedly win a game for the Cornhuskers this season — passed for a career-high 384 yards.  It was Martinez’s second straight 300-yard passing performance.

JD Spielman caught nine of Martinez’s 24 completions for 209 yards.

With the loss, the Cornhuskers fell to 0-5 on the season. It matches their worst record through five games since 1945; a loss to Northwestern next weekend would, at 0-6, be the worst start in the 129-year history of the storied program.

While there’s still a lot of football left to be played, the Cornhuskers will very likely be underdogs in all but one of their last eight games — they play FCS Bethune-Cookman Oct. 27 — and could very well surpass the 1957 team for the worst record in school history. That squad finished 1-9, beating Kansas State in its third game before reeling off seven straight losses to close out the year.

Nebraska’s remaining schedule, outside of the FCS game that was spawned by the canceled season opener, that could send them to a program?

  • at Northwestern — 2-3, but coming off an upset of No. 20 Michigan State
  • Minnesota — 3-2, losers of two straight
  • at third-ranked and unbeaten Ohio State
  • Illinois — 3-2, coming off first Big Ten win since 2015
  • Michigan State — 3-2, could be back in rankings come mid-November
  • at Iowa — 4-1, could be ranked come regular-season finale

No. 8 Auburn becomes second Top-10 SEC team to fall in Week 6

Oct 6, 2018
The SEC entered Week six with four teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 10.  Exiting it, the conference will very likely see that number cut in half come Sunday afternoon.

No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia easily took care of their business this weekend.  No. 5 LSU, though, fell to No. 22 Florida and was saddled with its first loss of the 2018 season.  A couple of hours later, No. 8 Auburn was tripped up as well.

Mississippi State jumped out to a 13-3 halftime lead on Auburn in Starkville, then hung on for a huge 23-9 win over the Tigers.  Trailing 16-9, a blocked 31-yard field goal attempt — and a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Bulldogs tacked on at the end — with under eight minutes left in the fourth quarter gave the Tigers life, but a failed 4th & 3 a minute later handed the ball back to MSU at their own 30-yard line.

Thanks in large part to quarterback Nick Fitzgerald and running back Kylin Hill, MSU was able to bleed nearly five minutes off the clock in a punishing drive that ended with a 21-yard Fitzgerald touchdown run with just over two minutes left that put the game away for the 4-2 Bulldogs.  On that drive, Fitzgerald ran for 26 yards while Hill accounted for 33.

MSU ran for 353 yards in the win, the first in SEC play for first-year head coach Joe Moorhead.  Hill had 126 of those, while Fitzgerald’s game-high 195 helped set an all-time SEC record.

Auburn is now 1-2 in SEC play and 4-2 overall, sandwiching a win over hapless Arkansas between league losses to LSU and Mississippi State.

While two SEC Top-10 teams tumbled, No. 13 and unbeaten Kentucky gave the SEC a chance to replace one of those teams in the rankings.  However, the Wildcats fell to Texas A&M to tumble from the ranks of the unbeaten.

Snell No: Sputtering offense sees No. 13 Kentucky take first loss of season

Oct 6, 2018
There was absolutely no secret about how Kentucky won its first games, rocketing from the realm of the unranked to No. 13 in the AP poll: play defense and run Benny Snell, Jr., over and over and over again. The junior entered Saturday night’s trip to College Station leading the SEC in rushes (115), yards (632) and touchdowns (8).

But one question remained: what would happen to Kentucky if Snell couldn’t get going?

We found out Saturday night, and it wasn’t pretty. With Snell limited to 60 yards on 13 carries, the Wildcats did not run a single play in Texas A&M until overtime, which was forced by a shocking 40-yard fumble return with four minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Kentucky accepted the ball to open the extra frame and gained eight yards on their first two plays, but quarterback Terry Wilson took a 5-yard sack on third down and Miles Butler‘s 43-yard field goal doinked off the cross bar. Snell did not touch the ball in the extra frame.

Texas A&M made no such mistake, feeding Trayveon Williams four straight times, including a soaring 14-yard touchdown run out to give Texas A&M a 20-14 overtime win over the previously unbeaten Wildcats.

The Wildcats actually jumped to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter after Wilson flipped the ball to Lynn Bowden, Jr., who raced 54 yards for a touchdown.

That was it for Kentucky’s offense for the night, though. The Wildcats (5-1, 3-1 SEC) punted 10 times and registering six three-and-outs, including three consecutive in the second half.

The Aggies (4-2, 2-1 SEC) dominated the ball for most of the night, and so it was really just a matter of time until they broke through to take the lead. After a 48-yard drive ended in a turnover on downs at the Kentucky 27 early in the second quarter, the Aggies notched the equalizer on a 3-yard Kellen Mond toss to Quartney Davis with 1:14 left in the first half, capping a 12-play, 70-yard drive.

Texas A&M threatened more without scoring in the second half, but one drive ended in a 40-yard Seth Small field goal that was no good, and another ended in a tipped interception by Kentucky’s Darius West.

After yet another Kentucky three-and-out, another Mond tipped pass worked out in A&M’s favor, as a deflection landed in the hands of tight end Jace Sternberger, who dashed 46 yards for a touchdown, handing the Aggies a 14-7 lead with 10:13 to play.

That 14-7 lead appeared like it would hold as Texas A&M took over with 7:47 to play until, facing a 3rd-and-1 from their own 43, Mond bobbled a rare snap from center, regained control only to fumble it again. West recovered the ball and raced it 40 yards for a touchdown, forging a shocking tie with 4:17 left.

An intentional grounding call on Mond to open the A&M drive essentially ended it before it began, and Kentucky, who appeared dead to rights two minutes ago, took over in a tie game at its own 9 with 2:07 to play.

Kentucky pushed all the way to its own 41, but the drive sputtered from there — with Wilson actually losing the ball in his own backfield before it was recovered by an offensive lineman — and a short Max Duffy punt, his 10th of the night, gave Texas A&M the ball at its own 41 with eight seconds left. A 15-yard Wilson burst allowed Mond to launch a Hail Mary as time expired from the Kentucky 44, but the rainbow landed incomplete.

Wilson finished the game 13-of-20 for 108 yards and a touchdown; 54 of those yards were gained on one pass, while the other 19 also went for 54.

Mond hit 18-of-29 yards for 226 yards with two touchdowns and two turnovers, while Williams carried 24 times for 138 yards and the game-winning score.

The win snapped a 7-game losing streak against ranked teams for Texas A&M. The Aggies’ last win came in 2016 over No. 9 Tennessee in double overtime.

No. 6 Notre Dame clinging to slim lead against No. 24 Virginia Tech at half

Oct 6, 2018
No. 6 Notre Dame jumped out to a two-score lead in their biggest road test of the season but saw No. 24 Virginia Tech slowly, but surely, reel them in to cut the Irish’s halftime lead to 17-16 in a game dominated by stout defenses taking advantage of some equally shaky offenses.

The Irish struck first on their initial two drives of the game and generally quieted the hostile Lane Stadium environment in the first half but simply couldn’t execute down the stretch. Some of that had to do with quarterback Ian Book, who threw for 163 yards but made a bad throw in the second quarter for his first interception of the season. The signal-caller never seemed comfortable in the pocket and had a few notable overthrows of open receivers as well. It didn’t help that there wasn’t much of a run game to lean on though as the team was held to negative yardage (-2) when factoring in sacks.

It’s not like the Hokies were all that better moving the ball but they did take advantage of some short fields. A muffed snap on a punt early in the second quarter was a turning point that seemed to give the home crowd life but they could only muster a field goal after the turnover — a common refrain on the night.

Taking over for the injured Josh Jackson behind center yet again, Ryan Willis generally had a tough half against the attacking Irish defense. He threw for 139 yards (one touchdown) and rushed for another 19 but he turned the wrong way to blow up a critical play near the goal line and fumbled just before halftime that turned into a scoop-and-score for Julian Love. The run game wasn’t a lot to write home about for Justin Fuente either with Steven Peoples’ 41 yards the top mark on the ground.

While it looks like Notre Dame is the slightly better team in this one, the offense isn’t quite clicking on all cylinders and the door is still open (especially at home) for Virginia Tech to make things even more interesting in the second half.