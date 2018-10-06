FCS No. 2 James Madison upset by heavy underdog Elon

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

James Madison is normally on the positive end of an upset in college football. Now, they can feel Virginia Tech’s pain (twice). And Virginia’s. And East Carolina’s. And SMU’s.

Thanks to a 15-yard touchdown pass with just over a minute to play, Elon came into Harrisonburg and stole a 27-24 win over James Madison Saturday afternoon. An interception a less than a minute later officially sealed JMU’s fate.

The Dukes had entered the game ranked No. 2 nationally in the FCS Top 25.

It certainly was an epic #CAAFB battle! We have the highlights from No. 9 @elonfootball's 27-24 win over No. 2 @jmufootball pic.twitter.com/Juu5AzuXWa — CAA Football (@CAAFootball) October 6, 2018

The loss will not only knock JMU down the rankings but also ended its record 20-game winning streak in Colonial Athletic Association play. The Dukes had not lost a league game since late October of 2015.

The Dukes had also won 19 straight games in Bridgeforth Stadium before the loss snapped that streak.

What makes the loss even more remarkable was the fact that Elon came into the game as much as a 40-point underdog. It’s not like Elon is some patsy, however, as the Phoenix qualified for the FCS playoffs last season, came into this game at 3-1 on the year and were ranked ninth in the country.