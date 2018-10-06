For first time since 2002, No. 23 NC State starts season 5-0

Perhaps Clemson’s path to another appearance in the ACC championship game isn’t as obstacle-free as some would suggest?
With Florida State in the throes of a first-year head coach rebuild and having already gotten past recent nemesis Syracuse, it had been assumed that Clemson would cruise through the regular season and punch its conference title-game ticket with ease. North Carolina State, though, could have something to say about that before it’s all said and done.
Facing AJ Dillon-less Boston College, the Wolfpack jumped out to a 28-3 lead late in the third quarter and then held off a furious second-half rally by the Eagles to claim a 28-23 win. BC scored on a blocked punt with 3:33 to go in the fourth quarter to pull within five, but Ryan Finley completed a 21-yard pass to Stephen Louis on 3rd & 7 with just over a minute remaining on the ensuing drive to seal the win.
Finley finished the game with 308 yards passing, the fourth time in five games this season the senior quarterback has eclipsed the 300-yard mark. He did throw a pair of interceptions after entering the game with just one on the season. That pair of picks, though, led to zero points for the Eagles.
With Dillon, fifth nationally in rushing yards per game, sidelined by an ankle injury, the Eagles managed a season-low 120 yards on the ground.
With the win, the Wolfpack is 5-0 to start a season for the first time since 2002. That squad, under Chuck Amato, won their first nine games that season.
We’ll find out in a relative hurry whether or not NC State are contenders or pretenders in the ACC Atlantic as, following their only off weekend of the regular season, the Wolfpack will travel to Clemson to face the fourth-ranked Tigers. Likewise, Clemson is off in Week 7.
The Lincoln-to-Corvallis pipeline reportedly remains wide open for business.
This past week, Nebraska officials confirmed that Tyjon Lindsey had asked for and been granted a release from his NU scholarship. Just a couple of days later, it’s being reported that Oregon State is the landing spot for Lindsey.
Rivals.com was the first to report the move to the Beavers. The Oregonian subsequently confirmed the initial report to the roster, although the football program has not yet addressed any potential addition.
A consensus four-star 2017 signee, Lindsey was rated as the No. 7 receiver in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Nevada; and the No. 50 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. No signee in the Cornhuskers’ class that year was rated higher than the Las Vegas Bishop Gorman product.
After catching 12 passes for 76 yards as a true freshman, Lindsey had 22 yards on three receptions this season before deciding to transfer.
Lindsey would become the third former Cornhuskers football player to transfer to the Beavers in the last month or so. In late August, OSU confirmed the addition of linebacker Avery Roberts to the roster. Less than a week later, quarterback Tristan Gebbia was officially added as well.
One of the OSU-NU connections comes in the form of assistant Trent Bray. After spending the past three seasons as the linebackers coach of the Cornhuskers, Bray was hired for the same job by the Beavers late last year and is in his first season as an assistant on Jonathan Smith‘s staff.
Additionally, Mike Riley, fired as the Cornhuskers’ head coach last year, was hired by his former school to serve as Smith’s assistant head coach. While he was named as the head coach of the Alliance of American Football’s San Antonio franchise in mid-June, Riley is still listed on the program’s official website as an analyst for the football program.
With one traditional, heated mid-October upset already in the books, could another be in the offing? At the half in Coral Gables, Florida State holds a 20-7 lead over No. 17 Miami.
After forcing a three-and-out to open the game, Florida State took over at its own 42 and promptly marched to the end zone to take a 7-0 lead. Deondre Francois hit Tre' McKitty for a 21-yard gain on a 3rd-and-17 from midfield, then found Keith Gavin for a 17-yard scoring strike.
Miami’s equalizer came from that same 17-yard line, as the Hurricanes moved 83 yards in 14 plays, scoring on a 10-yard toss from N’Kosi Perry to Lawrence Cager on a 4th-and-2.
The Canes appeared primed to take their first lead when, on 1st-and-10 from their own 47, Perry was stripped by Brian Burns, and FSU’s DeCalon Brooks hopped on the loose pigskin.
Florida State turned that turnover into a 42-yard Ricky Aguayo field goal, then, after a 44-yard D.J. Matthews return of a 46-yard punt, the ‘Noles took control of the game with another 17-yard Francois touchdown pass, this one to Tamorrion Terry at the 1:32 mark of the second quarter.
Mark Richt curiously chose to go for a 4th-and-3 at the FSU 48 with 41 seconds left in the half, and Perry fired incomplete, turning the ball over to FSU. Perry finished the half hitting just 7-of-18 passes, so it was a curious move that backfired in an obvious way when Aguayo connected on a 53-yard field goal as time expired to give Florida State a 13-point lead.
Florida State receives to open the second half.
After getting knocked out of last week’s game, freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence made his return to the football field this weekend for Clemson. Against Wake Forest, he has calmly worked back into his groove and Clemson is leading the Demon Deacons on the road 28-0 at halftime.
Travis Etienne has scored two touchdowns on the ground and has helped to take the pressure of the freshman quarterback. Lawrence has one 55-yard touchdown pass to Justyn Ross, which came in the second quarter for Clemson’s first third-down conversion, but most of the pass selection has looked to take advantage of shorter and more efficient and accurate passes. Lawrence passed for 173 yards while completing 18 of 21 attempts for two touchdowns.
Clemson’s defense continues to take care of their business as well. Wake Forest has struggled to keep drives going, converting just three of 11 in the first half for a first down. Wake Forest has just 74 yards of offense at the half. Clemson is already up to 312 yards and counting.
It sure looks as though Clemson is heading to a 6-0 record to start the season. If Wake Forest can’t find any big plays on offense, they have very little chance of making this one interesting after halftime.
Every matchup between ranked teams in the SEC feels like a heavyweight fight and that was certainly the case in one of the league’s marquee games as No. 5 LSU struck first and No. 22 Florida threw a counterpunch later to take a 14-10 lead going into halftime.
The Tigers needed 10 plays and just over three minutes to find the end zone on their first drive of the game, going 75-yards before Nick Brossette (10 yards total) punched it in for a heck of an opening statement from the visitors that quieted the fired up crowd down just a bit. Despite crossing the goal line, it was still a relatively quiet first half for the tailback as quarterback Joe Burrow (11/14, 127 yards) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (53 yards rushing) were the more consistent sources of offense in a game where yards were hard to come by with a pair of swarming, physical defenses making you earn every play.
The Gators took the opposite track — starting slow in the first quarter before finally getting going a bit offensively in the second. They took advantage of a short field to mount an initial 43 yard scoring drive, tying the game on a bruising run between the tackles by Lamical Perine (53 yards) for the touchdown. QB Feleipe Franks had to escape pressure several times but rebounded to make some big throws on both of the team’s two scoring drives, including hitting a huge pass to Joshua Hammond for 35 yards that setup an easy toss to the back of the end zone to tight end Moral Stephens for the go-ahead score.
Defensively, Florida linebacker Vosean Joseph felt like he was all over the field with 10 tackles and two sacks by the break while Grant Delpit was the star of the show for LSU with six tackles and what seemed like a hand close to nearly every ball that was in the air.
This has been a rivalry game that has almost always come down to the final few minutes (with a key red zone play or two) and we’ve seen nothing in the first half to dissuade us from thinking that will be the case again in Gainesville.