For first time since 2002, No. 23 NC State starts season 5-0

Perhaps Clemson’s path to another appearance in the ACC championship game isn’t as obstacle-free as some would suggest?

With Florida State in the throes of a first-year head coach rebuild and having already gotten past recent nemesis Syracuse, it had been assumed that Clemson would cruise through the regular season and punch its conference title-game ticket with ease. North Carolina State, though, could have something to say about that before it’s all said and done.

Facing AJ Dillon-less Boston College, the Wolfpack jumped out to a 28-3 lead late in the third quarter and then held off a furious second-half rally by the Eagles to claim a 28-23 win. BC scored on a blocked punt with 3:33 to go in the fourth quarter to pull within five, but Ryan Finley completed a 21-yard pass to Stephen Louis on 3rd & 7 with just over a minute remaining on the ensuing drive to seal the win.

Finley finished the game with 308 yards passing, the fourth time in five games this season the senior quarterback has eclipsed the 300-yard mark. He did throw a pair of interceptions after entering the game with just one on the season. That pair of picks, though, led to zero points for the Eagles.

With Dillon, fifth nationally in rushing yards per game, sidelined by an ankle injury, the Eagles managed a season-low 120 yards on the ground.

With the win, the Wolfpack is 5-0 to start a season for the first time since 2002. That squad, under Chuck Amato, won their first nine games that season.

We’ll find out in a relative hurry whether or not NC State are contenders or pretenders in the ACC Atlantic as, following their only off weekend of the regular season, the Wolfpack will travel to Clemson to face the fourth-ranked Tigers. Likewise, Clemson is off in Week 7.