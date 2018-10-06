Louisville gives up second-most rushing yards in school history in loss to Georgia Tech

Louisville came into Friday night’s game against with the 83rd-ranked rushing defense in the country. Here’s to guessing that, once Week 6 wraps up, they’ll plunge even further.

In the first half alone, Georgia Tech 264 yards on a seemingly indifferent UofL defense. All told, the Yellow Jackets (3-3) churned out 542 yards on the ground as they pounded the Cardinals (2-4) 66-31.

The yards were the second-most allowed in UofL history and the most since 1932. The 35-point drubbing was the Cardinals’ worst home loss in more than two decades (57-21 to Penn State in 1997).

“We installed a lot of schemes this week that are designed to stop the option,” UofL linebacker P.J. Blue said by way of the Louisville Courier-Journal. “We saw everything. We saw that in practice. It’s just, the scout team can’t replicate that speed. We just got to be ready to play it. I don’t know if we were ready to play it.”

A pair of quarterbacks led the Yellow Jackets in rushing — starter TaQuon Marshall (pictured) with a team-high 175 yards while his backup, Tobias Oliver, chipped in with 103 on just eight carries. Each player had a pair of rushing touchdowns, as did Qua Searcy (3-28).

The Yellow Jackets had come into last night’s primetime affair with the second-best rushing attack in the country, with their 339.2 yards per game second only to Navy’s 355.8. The Cardinals had been giving up 168.8 ypg through the first five games.