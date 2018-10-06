Michigan allows 43 yards to Maryland and takes 17-7 lead to halftime

After a weather delay of about an hour, No. 15 Michigan and Maryland got a chance to play under some sunny skies in Ann Arbor. And other than a kickoff return for a touchdown given up, it has been anything but gloomy for the Wolverines in the first half. Behind a strong defensive effort against an overmatched Maryland, Michigan holds a 17-7 lead at halftime in Michigan Stadium.

The Wolverines opened the scoring with a 34-yard field goal by Quinn Nordin in the first quarter, but Maryland’s Ty Johnson returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for Maryland’s only score of the half. There has just been very little to work with for the Maryland offense, who is losing a massively lopsided battle in offensive yardage against the Wolverines. Michigan has out-gained Maryland 291-43 in the first half, yet is not exactly putting Maryland away on the scoreboard.

Michigan took a 10-7 lead in the second quarter after Ben Mason powered his way in from the goal line at the end of an 11-play drive that covered 95 yards. The Wolverines later extended their lead just before halftime with a third-down pass from Shea Patterson to Ronnie Bell.

Could that play have been any more of a mess for Maryland? – Michigan TD on 3rd down

– Targeting on the hit to QB

– Two Maryland defenders run into each otherhttps://t.co/ZylfUdBvSI — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) October 6, 2018

(The targeting penalty was wiped off after the required instant replay review.)

Michigan has converted seven of 10 third-down plays, while Maryland can’t seem to sustain a drive, going 1-for-5 on third down.

In the second quarter, Michigan defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour had to be carted off the field. His return seemed highly unlikely, but there was no medical update on his status before halftime.

Follow @KevinOnCFB