Associated Press

No. 17 Miami storms from 20-point deficit to top Florida State

By Zach BarnettOct 6, 2018, 7:45 PM EDT
6 Comments

At the 11:52 mark of the third quarter, it appeared No. 17 Miami was headed for the most frustrating loss of the Mark Richt era. Florida State wasn’t putting much offense together, but the ‘Noles didn’t need much offense — they used a punt return touchdown, another long punt return, a fumble and an ill-advised fourth down attempt to build a 27-7 lead.

But Miami stopped stepping on its own feet and stomped on Florida State, as the Hurricanes stormed back for a 28-27 win.

The comeback started when Sheldrick Redwine sacked Deondre Francois and forced a fumble, handing the Hurricanes the ball at the FSU 20. N’Kosi Perry hit Lawrence Cager for a touchdown pass on a 4th-and-goal from the three to pull Miami back within 27-14; both of Miami’s first touchdowns came on fourth down passes to Cager.

After the score, Miami (5-1, 2-0 ACC) continued making trouble for Florida State inside Seminoles territory when Michael Pinckney stepped in front of a Francois pass at the FSU 22.

Miami again capitalized on a short field, as Perry needed only one play to hit Jeff Thomas for a 17-yard score and pull the ‘Canes within 27-21 at the 4:17 mark of the third quarter.

After a pair of punts, Florida State (3-3, 1-3 ACC) had a chance to push its lead back to two scores but a 45-yard double pass touchdown was called back upon review for an illegal forward pass, turning a 34-21 lead into a 2nd-and-12. The ‘Noles moved into field goal range, but Ricky Aguayo — good from 42 and 53 yards in the first half — missed a 43-yard try at the 12:42 mark of the fourth quarter.

Another Florida State mistake immediately led to more Miami points, as Perry found Thomas for a gain of 32 yards and then Brevin Jordan for a 41-yard scoring strike, his fourth of the day, giving Miami the lead with 11:52 remaining.

Florida State possessed the ball three times after falling behind 28-27, but all three possessions ended in three-and-outs.

Miami could have added to the lead after obtaining a 1st-and-goal from the 1, but Richt chose to kneel away the final minute rather than punch in another score.

Francois passed for just 129 yards on 30 attempts (15 completions), and the ‘Noles mustered just 70 rushing yards on 33 attempts. The Seminoles gained just 14 first downs and were 5-of-16 on third down, in addition to the two crucial turnovers and the killer penalty.

Perry, meanwhile, completed only 13 of his 32 passes, but those 13 completions went for 204 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

The win extends Miami’s all-time lead to 33-30 and hands the Hurricanes consecutive wins over their upstate rivals for the first time since taking six straight from 2000-04.

No. 13 Kentucky and Texas A&M in a defensive struggle

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettOct 6, 2018, 8:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A pair of teams built on the running game have struggled to get their running backs going, and as a result No. 13 Kentucky and Texas A&M are knotted at 7-7 at the half in College Station.

Kentucky’s points came, essentially, through one play, a 54-yard flip pass from Terry Wilson to Lynn Bowden, Jr.,  at the 1:10 mark of the first quarter.

Texas A&M put together two good drives, a 48-yard push that ended when Jashuan Corbin was stuffed on a 4th-and-1 at the Kentucky 27, and a 12-play, 70-yard touchdown drive. Kentucky put the Aggies in a 3rd-and-goal situation from the 7, but Josh Allen was flagged for roughing the passer and Kellen Mond hit Quartney Davis for a 3-yard score with 1:14 left before the break.

After the touchdown drive, Kentucky’s final three first half possessions all went three-and-out, and each trip was shorter than the last — seven yards, two yards and, finally, minus-2 yards. Benny Snell, Jr. has been limited to 23 yards on six carries, and Wilson has completed 7-of-12 passes for 77 yards, which means that, aside from the touchdown pass that wasn’t really a pass, Texas A&M limited him to 6-of-11 for 23 yards.

Mond hit 9-of-16 passes for 105 yards and a score.

Texas A&M will receive to open the second half.

WR Hunter Renfrow completes first career pass… to Dabo Swinney’s son

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 6, 2018, 8:28 PM EDT
2 Comments

There wasn’t much drama in No. 4 Clemson’s game with Wake Forest as the Tigers jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead and then piled on some more in the second half in road woodshedding the Demon Deacons 63-3. The game was, though, noteworthy on a couple of fronts, especially as it pertained to wide receiver/No. 3 QB/No. 2 punter/blocker extraordinaire/cult hero/human Heisman write-in vote Hunter Renfrow.

In the week leading up to the blowout win, and given the uncertainty at the position due to a transfer and injury, Renfrow received practice reps at quarterback. Late in the fourth quarter, Renfrow, 0-1 passing for his career, entered the game under center and, with less than two minutes remaining in the game, completed the first pass of his collegiate career. His target? Will Swinney, the son of head coach Dabo Swinney.

But wait, there’s more.

Renfrow also caught a pair of passes for 21 yards; punted the ball once for 42 yards; and, for good measure and arguably best of all, threw a nice block on Lyn-J Dixon‘s 52-yard touchdown run that closed out the scoring.

As a team, the Tigers ran for 471 yards. That’s the most ever produced under Swinney and the fourth-highest total in school history. They had three 100-yard rushers — Travis Etienne (167), Dixon (163) and Adam Choice (128) — for the first time in more than a decade (2006) and for the sixth time ever.

Their 11.8 yards per carry? A school record as well, breaking the mark of 11.2 set against Georgia Tech way back in 1903.

And, finally, there’s this:

Dwayne Haskins ties Ohio State record with 6 TDs as No. 3 Buckeyes avoid letdown vs. Indiana

Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 6, 2018, 7:49 PM EDT
1 Comment

A year ago, Ohio State celebrated a thrilling one-point victory over Penn State only to be blitzed by Iowa the following week. This year, a week after another thriller of a one-point victory over Penn State, No. 3 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) did not look particularly sharp for a while against Indiana (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) but the Buckeyes used their talent advantage to avoid a letdown with a 42-26 victory over the Hoosiers.

Dwayne Haskins tied an Ohio State record previously held by J.T. Barrett and Kenny Guiton with six touchdown passes in the same game. That, along with 455 passing yards, was enough to forget about two interceptions thrown, one of which led to an Indiana touchdown that gave the Hoosiers a 17-14 lead in the second quarter. Ohio State responded with two touchdowns before halftime to take a lead into the break, but the Buckeyes restored order in the second half.

Ohio State allowed just one touchdown by Indiana in the third quarter while the offense continued to put points on the board. Two fourth-quarter touchdowns put the game out of reach for Indiana, who suddenly struggled to get some scoring opportunities. Patrick Ramsey did throw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns, but there was not enough in the tank to keep pace with a stronger and deeper (and more skilled and athletic) Ohio State on the road.

There was a scary moment on the Ohio State sidelines when head coach Urban Meyer was seen receiving medical assistance and going down to one knee with a hand on his head. His medical history certainly was a cause for some alarm, however, it was later reported Meyer had just collided with someone on the sideline while running down to give some instructions.

The Buckeyes remain the lone undefeated team in the Big Ten and now sit atop the Big Ten East standings tied in conference play with their rivals from Michigan. But while the Wolverines are about to embark on a challenging three-game stretch that could define their season, Ohio State will get some games that look to be very favorable for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State will stay home next week to play Minnesota. Indiana will play at home next week against Iowa.

No. 22 Florida inducts Tim Tebow into Ring of Honor, then knocks off No. 5 LSU

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 6, 2018, 7:21 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Swamp was rocking, Tim Tebow was being honored, the national championship trophy was in the building and Florida football, at least on Saturday afternoon, was great again. The No. 22 Gators used a stifling defense and a few late offensive drives to deliver a 27-19 knockout blow to No. 5 LSU and give Dan Mullen his biggest win at the school as head coach.

Defense was the name of the game though as expected whenever these two programs square off. UF linebacker Vosean Joseph was making plays from sideline-to-sideline with 14 tackles (3.5 TFL) plus a pair of sacks. Defensive end Jachai Polite was also quite active as his group held LSU to just 4-of-15 on third down and saw Brad Stewart record a pick-six that all but sealed the deal with under two minutes to go.

On the other side of the ball, every yard was earned on the ground against that stout Tigers front. Tailbacks Lamical Perine (two touchdowns) and Jordan Scarlett combined for 150 yards and picked up numerous first downs between the tackles. Their efforts took some of the pressure off quarterback Feleipe Franks, who flashed some nice touch on key throws down the field on his way to a solid 161 yard, one touchdown (one interception) day. Perhaps his biggest asset was his athleticism though, rushing for 42 yards and catching a 15 yard pass on a trick play that setup a second half touchdown.

Even with that kind of performance and a huge win on the scoreboard though, the day belonged to another quarterback in blue as the school inducted Tebow into the Swamp’s Ring of Honor and honored the national title team from a decade ago that included a 51-21 win over LSU back in the day. As you could expect, the famous signal-caller-turned-broadcaster, gave a rousing speech to the crowd and seemed to spark a nice jump in energy for his team heading into the second quarter.

Nick Brossette led the way for the visitors with 95 yards and two touchdowns rushing but it was another one of those ugly-looking offensive performances for the Tigers that did enough to keep the game close but ultimately proved to be their undoing. Quarterback Joe Burrow picked a bad time to throw his first ever interception (it was returned for a touchdown) and he was sacked five times in the game and tossed another pick to seal the loss. He did make a few clutch throws to extend drives and managed 191 yards through the air but it just wasn’t enough as his team took a loss for the first time this season.

That result will not only knock the team out of the top five in the polls but also puts them a tick further behind Alabama in the SEC West race. With Florida’s loss to Kentucky not looking quite as bad in retrospect, perhaps it’s the Gators, after a special day in the Swamp, who are now back on the right course and a threat to be taken quite seriously heading into that game against Georgia in a few weeks.