Red River Thriller: No. 19 Texas takes major step back with win over No. 7 Oklahoma

By Zach BarnettOct 6, 2018, 3:41 PM EDT
Kyler Murray nearly led No. 7 Oklahoma back from a three touchdown, fourth quarter deficit, but Cameron Dicker‘s 40-yard field goal with nine seconds remaining allowed No. 19 Texas to hang on for a crucial 48-45 win at the Red River Showdown.

Oklahoma trailed 45-24 with 13 minutes remaining, but Oklahoma needed only 10 minutes to come back and tie the game. Needing its own rally, Texas turned to the stellar Sam Ehlinger, who guided Texas 52 crucial yards to set up Dicker’s winning kick, handing Texas (5-1, 3-0 Big 12) its first win over Oklahoma as a ranked team since Colt McCoy did so in 2009.

Ehlinger out-dueled the elder Murray, completing 24-of-35 passes for 314 yards with two touchdowns while rushing for three more — the most scores by a single player in a Red River game since Sam Bradford did so in 2008.

Murray dazzled as well, throwing for 304 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 92 yards and another score — but his two turnovers accounted for 10 crucial Texas points.

Oklahoma (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) accepted the ball to open the game and faced zero resistance on its opening drive. The Sooners moved 65 yards in six plays, a drive in which the shortest gain was the scoring play — a 4-year toss from Murray to Marquise Brown.

Texas answered by turning to its big outside threats. Ehlinger hit Lil'Jordan Humphrey for a 29-yard gain on the Longhorns’ second play, and then a 36-yard gainer to Collin Johnson one snap later. Texas notched an early equalizer with a 3-yard jump pass from Humphrey to Johnson.

On the ensuing possession, Murray made his first mistake of the day, firing an interception to Texas safety Brandon Jones, who returned the ball to the OU 45, and a personal foul staked Texas deep in Sooner territory. But the OU defense stiffened, and Texas took a 10-7 lead on a 44-yard Cameron Dicker field goal.

Oklahoma then forged the game’s second tie with a 32-yard Austin Seibert field goal on the opening play of the second quarter.

Texas rolled down the field on the ensuing possession until a holding call on center Zach Shackelford turned a 2nd-and-1 at the OU 30 into a 1st-and-20 at the 49. But a 19-yard completion on Andrew Beck gave Texas a 4th-and-1 situation, which graduate transfer running back Tre Watson converted on a 3-yard swing pass. One play later, Watson broke free on a wheel route and Ehlinger dropped in a perfect 28-yard touchdown pass, putting Texas up 17-10 with 10:18 left in the first half.

After the touchdown, the Texas defense immediately forced a three-and-out, keyed by a 10-yard sack of Murray by defensive end Charles Omenihu. Given a chance to take control of the first half, the Texas offense took advantage, moving 75 yards in eight plays — 48 of them on the ground, including a 9-yard keeper by Ehlinger to, putting Texas up 24-10 with 5:12 left before the break.

Texas had a chance to seize complete control of the game when Oklahoma went for a 4th-and-3 at the Texas 29, but Murray hit CeeDee Lamb for a 12-yard gain, then hit him again for a 5-yard touchdown four plays later, pulling the Sooners back within a touchdown with 28 seconds left in the half.

Texas opened the second half the same way it finished the first — by churning the Oklahoma defense. The Longhorns rolled 75 yards in 11 plays, scoring on another 5-yard Ehlinger keeper.

Facing its second two touchdown deficit of the game, Oklahoma seized momentum, first when Murray nailed Brown for a 77-yard touchdown, and then when its defense forced its first punt of the game — on a three-and-out, no less.

That momentum was short lived, though.

Murray fumbled the ball on Oklahoma’s next play, handing Texas the ball at the Sooners’ 23. Ehlinger hit Johnson for a 10-yard gain on a 3rd-and-4, and the quarterback covered the rest himself over two plays. A 2-yard keeper gave Ehlinger his third rushing touchdown of the game and UT its third 14-point lead of the game, at 38-24 with 6:21 left in the third quarter.

Facing another 3rd-and-3 in his own territory, Murray put another deep throw right on the money — but Lee Morris dropped it. After a punt, Texas pummeled an overmatched and exhausted defense, coasting 82 yards down the field in nine plays to push the lead to 45-24 with 56 seconds left in the third quarter. Ehlinger notched his fifth touchdown of the day, hitting Humphrey on a 15-yard strike.

Texas forced another OU punt after B.J. Foster sacked Murray on a 3rd-and-14, and Texas took the ball deep in its own end with a 21-point lead and 13:33 to kill. Oklahoma made it difficult.

Two straight holding penalties killed the Texas possession, and OU scored in six plays to pull the game within 45-31 on an 18-yard pass from Murray to Morris with 8:28 to play.

Texas killed three minutes of clock after that, but the Longhorns punted and Murray needed only one play — a bobbing and weaving 67-yard run — to pull the Sooners within 45-38 with 5:11 still to play.

Another holding penalty killed another Texas drive before it began, and all of a sudden, after being dead to rights 10 minutes of clock prior, Oklahoma took the field with a chance to tie the game at its own 43.

The Sooners had 3:34 to work with, but the needed only 56 seconds. Trey Sermon covered all 57 yards himself — 35 on a screen pass, and then 22 on a pair of runs, tying the game with 2:38 left in the game.

Texas mounted one more drive it when it needed it, though, setting up a possible new dimension in this storied rivalry: a Red River Rematch in the Big 12 Championship on Dec. 1 at AT&T Stadium.

Oregon State reportedly lands third Nebraska transfer

By John TaylorOct 6, 2018, 5:55 PM EDT
The Lincoln-to-Corvallis pipeline reportedly remains wide open for business.

This past week, Nebraska officials confirmed that Tyjon Lindsey had asked for and been granted a release from his NU scholarship.  Just a couple of days later, it’s being reported that Oregon State is the landing spot for Lindsey.

Rivals.com was the first to report the move to the Beavers.  The Oregonian subsequently confirmed the initial report to the roster, although the football program has not yet addressed any potential addition.

A consensus four-star 2017 signee, Lindsey was rated as the No. 7 receiver in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Nevada; and the No. 50 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  No signee in the Cornhuskers’ class that year was rated higher than the Las Vegas Bishop Gorman product.

After catching 12 passes for 76 yards as a true freshman, Lindsey had 22 yards on three receptions this season before deciding to transfer.

Lindsey would become the third former Cornhuskers football player to transfer to the Beavers in the last month or so.  In late August, OSU confirmed the addition of linebacker Avery Roberts to the roster.  Less than a week later, quarterback Tristan Gebbia was officially added as well.

One of the OSU-NU connections comes in the form of assistant Trent Bray.  After spending the past three seasons as the linebackers coach of the Cornhuskers, Bray was hired for the same job by the Beavers late last year and is in his first season as an assistant on Jonathan Smith‘s staff.

Additionally, Mike Riley, fired as the Cornhuskers’ head coach last year, was hired by his former school to serve as Smith’s assistant head coach.  While he was named as the head coach of the Alliance of American Football’s San Antonio franchise in mid-June, Riley is still listed on the program’s official website as an analyst for the football program.

Upset brewing? Florida State holds halftime lead over No. 17 Miami

By Zach BarnettOct 6, 2018, 5:36 PM EDT
With one traditional, heated mid-October upset already in the books, could another be in the offing? At the half in Coral Gables, Florida State holds a 20-7 lead over No. 17 Miami.

After forcing a three-and-out to open the game, Florida State took over at its own 42 and promptly marched to the end zone to take a 7-0 lead. Deondre Francois hit Tre' McKitty for a 21-yard gain on a 3rd-and-17 from midfield, then found Keith Gavin for a 17-yard scoring strike.

Miami’s equalizer came from that same 17-yard line, as the Hurricanes moved 83 yards in 14 plays, scoring on a 10-yard toss from N’Kosi Perry to Lawrence Cager on a 4th-and-2.

The Canes appeared primed to take their first lead when, on 1st-and-10 from their own 47, Perry was stripped by Brian Burns, and FSU’s DeCalon Brooks hopped on the loose pigskin.

Florida State turned that turnover into a 42-yard Ricky Aguayo field goal, then, after a 44-yard D.J. Matthews return of a 46-yard punt, the ‘Noles took control of the game with another 17-yard Francois touchdown pass, this one to Tamorrion Terry at the 1:32 mark of the second quarter.

Mark Richt curiously chose to go for a 4th-and-3 at the FSU 48 with 41 seconds left in the half, and Perry fired incomplete, turning the ball over to FSU. Perry finished the half hitting just 7-of-18 passes, so it was a curious move that backfired in an obvious way when Aguayo connected on a 53-yard field goal as time expired to give Florida State a 13-point lead.

Florida State receives to open the second half.

For first time since 2002, No. 23 NC State starts season 5-0

By John TaylorOct 6, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Perhaps Clemson’s path to another appearance in the ACC championship game isn’t as obstacle-free as some would suggest?

With Florida State in the throes of a first-year head coach rebuild and having already gotten past recent nemesis Syracuse, it had been assumed that Clemson would cruise through the regular season and punch its conference title-game ticket with ease.  North Carolina State, though, could have something to say about that before it’s all said and done.

Facing AJ Dillon-less Boston College, the Wolfpack jumped out to a 28-3 lead late in the third quarter and then held off a furious second-half rally by the Eagles to claim a 28-23 win.  BC scored on a blocked punt with 3:33 to go in the fourth quarter to pull within five, but Ryan Finley completed a 21-yard pass to Stephen Louis on 3rd & 7 with just over a minute remaining on the ensuing drive to seal the win.

Finley finished the game with 308 yards passing, the fourth time in five games this season the senior quarterback has eclipsed the 300-yard mark.  He did throw a pair of interceptions after entering the game with just one on the season.  That pair of picks, though, led to zero points for the Eagles.

With Dillon, fifth nationally in rushing yards per game, sidelined by an ankle injury, the Eagles managed a season-low 120 yards on the ground.

With the win, the Wolfpack is 5-0 to start a season for the first time since 2002.  That squad, under Chuck Amato, won their first nine games that season.

We’ll find out in a relative hurry whether or not NC State are contenders or pretenders in the ACC Atlantic as, following their only off weekend of the regular season, the Wolfpack will travel to Clemson to face the fourth-ranked Tigers.  Likewise, Clemson is off in Week 7.

With Trevor Lawrence back, Clemson shutting out Wake Forest at halftime

By Kevin McGuireOct 6, 2018, 5:13 PM EDT
After getting knocked out of last week’s game, freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence made his return to the football field this weekend for Clemson. Against Wake Forest, he has calmly worked back into his groove and Clemson is leading the Demon Deacons on the road 28-0 at halftime.

Travis Etienne has scored two touchdowns on the ground and has helped to take the pressure of the freshman quarterback. Lawrence has one 55-yard touchdown pass to Justyn Ross, which came in the second quarter for Clemson’s first third-down conversion, but most of the pass selection has looked to take advantage of shorter and more efficient and accurate passes. Lawrence passed for 173 yards while completing 18 of 21 attempts for two touchdowns.

Clemson’s defense continues to take care of their business as well. Wake Forest has struggled to keep drives going, converting just three of 11 in the first half for a first down. Wake Forest has just 74 yards of offense at the half. Clemson is already up to 312 yards and counting.

It sure looks as though Clemson is heading to a 6-0 record to start the season. If Wake Forest can’t find any big plays on offense, they have very little chance of making this one interesting after halftime.