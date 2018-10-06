Tua Tagovailoa throws for 334 yards as top-ranked Alabama rolls to huge first-half lead on Arkansas

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This simply isn’t fair. But, unless you’re the opposition, it sure is fun as hell to watch.

Top-ranked Alabama came into today’s game against one-win Arkansas as a five-touchdown favorite. Through two quarters of play, the oddsmakers have nearly nailed the line already as the Tide has rolled out to a 41-14 lead on the Razorbacks in Fayetteville. It’s how they’ve gotten there, though, that’s unfair — and perhaps criminal in some states.

One of the best rushing teams in the country over the last decade, the Tide has churned out 120 yards on the ground, led by Damien Harris‘ 67 on nine carries. It’s Tua Tagovailoa‘s left arm, however, that’s caused most of the damage against a Hogs pass defense that came into today 99th in the country (256.6 yards per game).

Tua Tagovailoa has completed 10 of 11 passes for 334 yards and four touchdowns for a 466 QB rating. Alabama leads Arkansas 41-14 with 1:38 left in the second quarter. — CollegeFootballTalk (@CFTalk) October 6, 2018

Shortly after we posted that tweet, Tagovailoa added an incomplete pass as the Tide ran out the clock on the first half. For those wondering, his quarterback efficiency rating dipped to 427.1 following that incompletion.

For the season, the true sophomore first-year starter, the Heisman Trophy frontrunner at the moment, has thrown 24 incompletions compared to 18 touchdown passes.

The Tide also has a pair of 100-yard receivers already — tight end Irv Smith Jr. with 123 on two catches and Jerry Jeudy with a team-high 135 on four receptions. Jeudy has also hauled in two of Tagovailoa’s touchdown passes.