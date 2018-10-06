Upset brewing? Florida State holds halftime lead over No. 17 Miami

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With one traditional, heated mid-October upset already in the books, could another be in the offing? At the half in Coral Gables, Florida State holds a 20-7 lead over No. 17 Miami.

After forcing a three-and-out to open the game, Florida State took over at its own 42 and promptly marched to the end zone to take a 7-0 lead. Deondre Francois hit Tre' McKitty for a 21-yard gain on a 3rd-and-17 from midfield, then found Keith Gavin for a 17-yard scoring strike.

Miami’s equalizer came from that same 17-yard line, as the Hurricanes moved 83 yards in 14 plays, scoring on a 10-yard toss from N’Kosi Perry to Lawrence Cager on a 4th-and-2.

The Canes appeared primed to take their first lead when, on 1st-and-10 from their own 47, Perry was stripped by Brian Burns, and FSU’s DeCalon Brooks hopped on the loose pigskin.

Florida State turned that turnover into a 42-yard Ricky Aguayo field goal, then, after a 44-yard D.J. Matthews return of a 46-yard punt, the ‘Noles took control of the game with another 17-yard Francois touchdown pass, this one to Tamorrion Terry at the 1:32 mark of the second quarter.

Mark Richt curiously chose to go for a 4th-and-3 at the FSU 48 with 41 seconds left in the half, and Perry fired incomplete, turning the ball over to FSU. Perry finished the half hitting just 7-of-18 passes, so it was a curious move that backfired in an obvious way when Aguayo connected on a 53-yard field goal as time expired to give Florida State a 13-point lead.

Florida State receives to open the second half.