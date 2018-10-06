With Trevor Lawrence back, Clemson shutting out Wake Forest at halftime

After getting knocked out of last week’s game, freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence made his return to the football field this weekend for Clemson. Against Wake Forest, he has calmly worked back into his groove and Clemson is leading the Demon Deacons on the road 28-0 at halftime.

Travis Etienne has scored two touchdowns on the ground and has helped to take the pressure of the freshman quarterback. Lawrence has one 55-yard touchdown pass to Justyn Ross, which came in the second quarter for Clemson’s first third-down conversion, but most of the pass selection has looked to take advantage of shorter and more efficient and accurate passes. Lawrence passed for 173 yards while completing 18 of 21 attempts for two touchdowns.

Clemson’s defense continues to take care of their business as well. Wake Forest has struggled to keep drives going, converting just three of 11 in the first half for a first down. Wake Forest has just 74 yards of offense at the half. Clemson is already up to 312 yards and counting.

It sure looks as though Clemson is heading to a 6-0 record to start the season. If Wake Forest can’t find any big plays on offense, they have very little chance of making this one interesting after halftime.

