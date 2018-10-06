With win over Tulane, Cincinnati starts season 6-0 for first time since Brian Kelly was head coach

Coming off a 4-8 season in Luke Fickell‘s first year, Cincinnati was predicted to finish fourth in the AAC East by the esteemed Phil Steele. The media tapped them at fourth as well, quite a distance back from Temple in third. Halfway through the 2018 season? They haven’t exactly been correct.

After jumping out to a 24-14 halftime lead, Cincinnati cruised to a 37-21 home win over AAC West foe Tulane Saturday afternoon. Running back Michael Warren helped lead the way for the Bearcats with 123 yards rushing, including an 81-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter that gave them a lead they would never relinquish. As a team, the Bearcats ran for 272 yards on 48 carries.

Warren’s 81 yard touchdown run marks his longest career rush and is good for third longest in #Bearcats history. pic.twitter.com/kWxdOv1rgL — Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) October 6, 2018

Also playing a significant role in the win was the Bearcats’ defense. The Green Wave managed just 83 yards through the air in the first three quarters; they would finish the game with 132. Their quarterbacks combined to complete just 12-of-32 passes, including Justin McMillan‘s 11-of-26. Two of those 11 completions for McMillan, though, went for touchdowns.

The Bearcats also limited the Green Wave to just 3.5 yards per attempt on their 38 carries.

With the win, Cincinnati is now 6-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play. The six wins to start the season mark the first time the Bearcats have done that since 2009, the last year before Brian Kelly left for the Notre Dame job. Cincinnati would actually go on to win its first 12 games that season before losing to Florida in the Sugar Bowl.

Cincinnati came into the game as one of 14 undefeated teams at the FBS level, with three of those 14 — UC, UCF and USF — hailing from the AAC. Those are the only three Group of Five teams without a loss thus far.