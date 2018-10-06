WR Hunter Renfrow completes first career pass… to Dabo Swinney’s son

There wasn’t much drama in No. 4 Clemson’s game with Wake Forest as the Tigers jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead and then piled on some more in the second half in road woodshedding the Demon Deacons 63-3. The game was, though, noteworthy on a couple of fronts, especially as it pertained to wide receiver/No. 3 QB/No. 2 punter/blocker extraordinaire/cult hero/human Heisman write-in vote Hunter Renfrow.
In the week leading up to the blowout win, and given the uncertainty at the position due to a transfer and injury, Renfrow received practice reps at quarterback. Late in the fourth quarter, Renfrow, 0-1 passing for his career, entered the game under center and, with less than two minutes remaining in the game, completed the first pass of his collegiate career. His target? Will Swinney, the son of head coach Dabo Swinney.
But wait, there’s more.
Renfrow also caught a pair of passes for 21 yards; punted the ball once for 42 yards; and, for good measure and arguably best of all, threw a nice block on Lyn-J Dixon‘s 52-yard touchdown run that closed out the scoring.
As a team, the Tigers ran for 471 yards. That’s the most ever produced under Swinney and the fourth-highest total in school history. They had three 100-yard rushers — Travis Etienne (167), Dixon (163) and Adam Choice (128) — for the first time in more than a decade (2006) and for the sixth time ever.
Their 11.8 yards per carry? A school record as well, breaking the mark of 11.2 set against Georgia Tech way back in 1903.
And, finally, there’s this: