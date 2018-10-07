Getty Images

Four-star 2018 signee who failed to qualify academically at Alabama recommits to Crimson Tide

By John TaylorOct 7, 2018, 9:11 AM EDT
Apparently, Jordan Davis is going to give Tuscaloosa another go.

In December of last year, Davis signed on as an early piece of the defending national champion’s 2018 recruiting class.  Expected to enroll at Alabama early, Davis instead enrolled at a junior college, Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) Community College, in mid-July as he failed to qualify academically at UA.

Fast-forward nearly three months, and the defensive lineman appears headed back to the Crimson Tide.

It’s expected that Davis (again) will sign with the Tide in mid-December and then participate in spring practice.

Davis was a consensus four-star signee, rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 6 weakside defensive end in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Tennessee; and the No. 108 player overall on that recruiting website’s composite board.  Only two defensive linemen in the Tide’s class this year — Eyabi Anoma and Stephon Wynn — were rated higher than Davis.

What’s Love got to do with it? Utah deals No. 14 Stanford second loss in a row

By Bryan FischerOct 7, 2018, 1:31 AM EDT
What’s (Bryce) Love got to do with it? Apparently quite a bit for No. 14 Stanford.

Missing their one-time Heisman Trophy favorite and playing from behind all night, a beat up Cardinal squad suffered their second loss in as many weeks as Utah jumped out to a big lead and didn’t really look back on their way to a 40-21 victory Saturday night on the Farm.

While the defense was making plays like normal, it was the Utes offense that might have been the biggest surprise in the game. Tailback Zack Moss rushed for 160 yards and two scores as his team took advantage of several short fields to wear down their opponent. Quarterback Tyler Huntley did add another 23 yards on the ground but had his best passing performance in several weeks by throwing for 199 yards on an efficient 17-of-21 effort.

The signal-caller’s best throw might have been the one to essentially seal the victory, avoiding pressure and launching a strike on one leg down the field to Samson Nacua for a 57-yard touchdown that put this one out of reach and kept his team a perfect 4-0 at Stanford Stadium.

The encouraging effort on one side of the ball was made part in possible because of their teammates on defense. Takeaways were the name of the game for Utah and they recorded three on the night — two of which were turned into touchdowns. Defensive lineman Hauati Pututau came down with an interception in the first half but was one-upped by his teammate Jaylon Johnson, who had seven tackles and a remarkable, weaving 100-yards pick-six. Bradlee Anae added a fourth quarter fumble for good measure and kicker Matt Gay was a perfect four-for-four on field goals to help win the third phase of the game as well.

Cardinal QB K.J. Costello was essentially a one-man show offensively for the team without Love to provide some balance. He wound up throwing for 381 yards and a touchdown but the turnovers (two INTs, one fumble) and four sacks kept Stanford out of reach most of the night. Trevor Speights saw his first action as the lead back and rushed for 56 yards and a score in a suddenly pass-first offense while Cameron Scarlett chipped in with another short touchdown.

The loss dropped David Shaw’s team to 4-2 on the year and was their first blemish in Pac-12 play. While that will knock them out of any College Football Playoff scenarios, they remain alive in the North race but will need to essentially win out with a trip to Washington the most notable upcoming game.

The flip side of the first complete win for Utah is that they move above .500 on the year and still are right in the thick of the Pac-12 South race. They’ll have a big test again on Friday against Arizona and then host USC in Salt Lake City in a stretch that will shape who can challenge undefeated Colorado for a trip right back to the Bay Area.

If they play like they did on the Farm and add a few more victories, the Utes may very well look back at this game as a season-savior and a great example of what this team is capable of going forward.

Turnovers help power Utah to halftime lead at No. 14 Stanford

By Bryan FischerOct 6, 2018, 11:56 PM EDT
Already dealing with star tailback Bryce Love sitting out due to injury, No. 14 Stanford found themselves dealing with something else: the good version of Utah that many thought we’d be seeing a lot more of this season.

The Utes used a pair of turnovers to take a shocking 24-7 lead into the break at halftime and give the Cardinal everything they could handle in a critical game for both team in the Pac-12 standings.

Zach Moss powered the way offensively for the visitors, rushing for 76 yards and two scores, the latter of which silenced whatever home crowd there was with a 35-yard scamper just before the break. That 72-yard touchdown drive only came about as a result of a Hauati Pututau interception, with the defensive lineman snagging the ball in midair and coming down with the turnover.

Teammate Jaylon Johnson had the big man beat though, picking off a pass right on the goal line and weaving his way to a remarkable 100-yard pick-six that sent his sideline jumping. It was one of the longest plays of the season for any team and was just the kind of sign that indicated that it could be a long game for the ranked team in this one.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley was also looking sharp for Utah, throwing for 83 yards on 8-of-10 passing.

The two interceptions were both thrown by K.J. Costello on ill-advised throws. It certainly seemed as though he was pressing early on trying to make up for the loss of Love but the signal-caller did rack up 187 yards through the air and appeared to get things going with a late drive just before the clock ran out. Trevor Speights was a pleasant surprise in the backfield with 19 yards rushing and a touchdown that made the score a little more manageable.

The Utes did blow a fourth quarter lead last week at Washington State and you can bet Kyle Whittingham will be reminding his team of that in the locker room even though they get the ball back to start the third quarter. Stanford is by no means out of this one but they definitely took an early punch to the gut with those turnovers and will need another big comeback to pull out a Pac-12 win.

No. 6 Notre Dame passes road test at No. 24 Virginia Tech with big second half

By Bryan FischerOct 6, 2018, 11:40 PM EDT
Lane Stadium was rocking and the home team was dreaming of pulling off another late night upset in Blacksburg. No. 6 Notre Dame shook off a bit of rust and responded by saying thanks, but no thanks.

The Irish used a big third quarter featuring a few key plays on both sides of the ball to secure a 45-23 win over the 24th-ranked Hokies on Saturday night and look more and more like a team that is making plans to find a spot in the College Football Playoff this season.

That’s not to say it wasn’t an easy, breezy trip below the Mason-Dixon line for Brian Kelly’s team. Quarterback Ian Book threw his first interception of the season right to an undercutting linebacker but found his rhythm as the game went on and finished with a respectable 271 yards and two touchdowns. His relatively quiet night won’t cause any fans to call for backup Brandon Wimbush by any measure but it did allow others to take the offensive spotlight as a result.

Once again it was running back Dexter Williams who provided the spark the team needed, breaking off a 97-yard run on the seventh play of the second half on his way to 178 yard, three score effort. Book also hooked up several times with Miles Boykin, who had a big night with 117 yards through the air and two touchdowns down the stretch that essentially sealed the result on the scoreboard.

Kicker Justin Yoon also set a school record for career scoring with an extra point in the fourth quarter and Julian Love recorded a scoop-and-score touchdown just before halftime as part of a strong defensive effort from Notre Dame.

Virginia Tech did have their chances early in the game but never could quite capitalize on short fields and miscues. Signal-caller Ryan Willis was under siege most of the night with a hand in his face but threw for 309 yards, two scores and two picks — doing well to only get sacked twice. Steven Peoples led the way on the ground with 64 yards but the Hokies had to take the air most of the second half as they fell further and further behind.

The victory makes the Irish bowl eligible as they move to 6-0 but, perhaps more significantly, gives the team their first road win against a ranked team since 2015. The trip to Blacksburg was viewed by many as a tricky one but the group passed the test with flying colors and put together yet another impressive second half to pull away against a solid team.

It will also lead to even more speculation that this is going to be a special season in South Bend with the Playoff looking not just like a possibility, but a real likelihood given the upcoming schedule. Notre Dame will return home to play Pitt on NBC next weekend and do not have a top 25 caliber team left on the docket. A rivalry game against Navy in San Diego and against USC in L.A. to end the year could be tricky but there certainly a path to 12-0 if the team keeps playing like they have been on this remarkable run in 2018.

Nebraska falls to No. 16 Wisconsin, matches worst start in program’s storied 129-year history

By John TaylorOct 6, 2018, 11:33 PM EDT
If you wondered whether Nebraska’s start to the 2018 season was historic, the answer is a resounding “yep.”

First, though, the in-game particulars.

Nebraska entered Saturday night’s game against No. 16 Wisconsin in Madison as a three-touchdown underdog. They exited it covering the spread but still coming out on the wrong end of a 41-24 score, extending its school-record losing streak to nine in a row.

For the Blackshirts, they had no answer for Jonathan Taylor, who ran for a game-high 221 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries.  It was the second time the sophomore had rushed for 200-plus yards this season, and the fifth time in his career.

All told, the Badgers averaged 7.7 yards per attempt in rushing for 370 yards as a team.

In a losing effort, true freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez — mark it down: he’s going to single-handedly win a game for the Cornhuskers this season — passed for a career-high 384 yards.  It was Martinez’s second straight 300-yard passing performance.

JD Spielman caught nine of Martinez’s 24 completions for 209 yards.

With the loss, the Cornhuskers fell to 0-5 on the season. It matches their worst record through five games since 1945; a loss to Northwestern next weekend would, at 0-6, be the worst start in the 129-year history of the storied program.

While there’s still a lot of football left to be played, the Cornhuskers will very likely be underdogs in all but one of their last eight games — they play FCS Bethune-Cookman Oct. 27 — and could very well surpass the 1957 team for the worst record in school history. That squad finished 1-9, beating Kansas State in its third game before reeling off seven straight losses to close out the year.

Nebraska’s remaining schedule, outside of the FCS game that was spawned by the canceled season opener, that could send them to a program?

  • at Northwestern — 2-3, but coming off an upset of No. 20 Michigan State
  • Minnesota — 3-2, losers of two straight
  • at third-ranked and unbeaten Ohio State
  • Illinois — 3-2, coming off first Big Ten win since 2015
  • Michigan State — 3-2, could be back in rankings come mid-November
  • at Iowa — 4-1, could be ranked come regular-season finale