Legendary Division III coach John Gagliardi dies at 91

By Zach BarnettOct 7, 2018, 11:27 AM EDT
Legendary Division III coach John Gagliardi has passed away, his family announced Sunday morning. He was 91.

Gagliardi served as a head coach continuously from 1949 through his retirement in 2012, first at Carroll College in Montana, then most notably at Saint John’s University in Minnesota. He went 24-6-1 with three conference championships in four seasons at Carroll, then departed for Saint John’s ahead of the 1953 seasons, where he led the Johnnies to a 465-132-10 mark with five national championships and 27 conference crowns.

He left coaching with 489 all-time wins, the most in college football history, and stands today as the most important figure in the history of Division III football.

In parlance with his times, Gagliardi wasn’t just a football coach. He served as Carroll’s head basketball coach from 1949-53, and served a stint as Saint John’s head ice hockey coach from 1954-59.

Gagliardi was known for his progressive approach to coaching. He insisted his players call him by his first name, did not allow his players to tackle in practice and limited his practice sessions to 90 minutes.

“John was a winner in so many ways, but mostly in his ability to connect with others,” his daughter Gina Gagliardi Benson wrote in a Facebook post on behalf of the family. “His appreciation of others ran so deep that it was the core of who John was.”

“John also felt great pride in his own children and his 3,000 football players. John honestly believed every one of his players were wonderful and he spoke often about how proud he was of them all. Not just how well they played football, but the things that mattered most to John: being hard working, successful, good men.

“When asked if he ever had a player he didn’t like, he’d say, ‘No, for some reason St John’s only draws great guys. They were great kids, all of them. From great families. I was lucky to be around them every day. They made me look good.’ And when he talked about their successes he’d say, ‘I don’t think there’s a single one who hasn’t gone on to do great things in whatever field they chose.'”

Gagliardi was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006, and since 1993 has served as the namesake for the Gagliardi Trophy, the Division III equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

“I offer my deepest condolences to John’s wife, Peggy, his family and friends and the thousands of Saint John’s alumni who played for him,” said SJU President Michael Hemesath. “John Gagliardi was not only an extraordinary coach, he was also an educator of young men and builder of character. John inspired deep and enduring loyalty and passion among his players across the decades because he taught them lessons through the medium of football that served them well in their personal and professional lives long after graduating from Saint John’s University. His is a legacy any educator would be extremely proud of.”

Miami confirms ‘disabling neck injury’ ends Ahmmon Richards’ career

By John TaylorOct 7, 2018, 8:08 PM EDT
Sadly, the initial reports have been confirmed.

Saturday night, reports surfaced that Ahmmon Richards‘ playing career had come to an end due to injury.  Sunday afternoon, Miami confirmed that the wide receiver will never play football again because of a disabling neck injury.

It remains unclear how the true junior suffered the career-ending injury.

“I’m extremely appreciative of the University’s athletic training and medical staffs for diagnosing this injury, and to the football coaches and staff for always putting my health first,” Richards said in a statement. “I plan to continue working towards my degree at UM and look forward to the next chapter in my life.”

“While we share in Ahmmon’s disappointment that his football career is over, his health must be the top priority,” a statement from head football coach Mark Richt began. “Ahmmon will remain on full scholarship and we will continue to support him as a member of the Hurricanes family.”

Richards played in the 2018 season opener but went down with what the school labeled as a knee injury.  He missed the next five games because of the issue as well, including the win over Florida State Saturday afternoon.

The knee issue — along with the previously unreported neck issue — continued a string of injuries that Richards has had to battle through the past two seasons.

Richards missed the first two games in 2017 because of a hamstring issue, then suffered a season-ending meniscus injury in late November. At the time of that latter injury, Richards was third on the Hurricanes in receptions (24) receiving yards (439) and receiving touchdowns (three). The year before as a true freshman, he led the team with 934 receiving yards. and broke the school’s record for a first-year player previously held by Michael Irvin.

Prior to being injured in the opener this season, Richards had one catch for nine yards.

Report: Maryland booster removed from Michigan trip amid player outrage over Jordan McNair comments

By Zach BarnettOct 7, 2018, 6:05 PM EDT
Maryland booster Rick Jaklitsch was removed from the official team trip to Ann Arbor to face No. 12 Michigan amid player outrage over his comments toward Jordan McNair in the school’s student newspaper, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

Jaklitsch spoke to The Diamondback for an Oct. 1 story and said this:

“As much as we hate to say this, Jordan didn’t do what Jordan was supposed to do. A trainer like [Maryland athletic trainer] Wes Robinson thinks a kid’s properly hydrated and runs a drill set up for kids that are properly hydrated, and when the kid didn’t drink the gallon he knew he had to drink, that’s going to send the wrong signal to the person running the drill.”

Jaklitsch is typically on Maryland’s travel manifest, which is set over the summer, but players intervened and demanded he be removed from the manifest for the Ann Arbor trip. Writes Rittenberg:

“[W]hen players saw his name on the passenger manifest, they became outraged, sources said, and told athletics staffers, including Cheryl Harrison, who is Maryland’s senior associate athletic director and chief development officer. Jaklitsch was informed he wouldn’t be traveling with other boosters and the team.”

Jaklitsch, an attorney from Upper Marlboro, Md., has been an outspoken supporter of Terps head coach D.J. Durkin. Durkin has been on leave since August as the school completes an investigation into the football program’s culture under his watch.

“It’s so ridiculous that [Durkin is on leave],” Jaklisch told The Diamondback.

To be clear, Jaklitsch isn’t the only Terps booster to go on record with their support of Durkin.

“He’s the right guy,” booster John LaPides told the paper. “He represents the university well and brings the right kind of culture.”

Jaklitsch, though, is the only booster to go on record blaming McNair for his own death.

Players have alleged Durkin, through since-ousted strength coach Rick Court, has instilled a culture of humiliation and intimidation, which, players say, played a part in McNair’s death. A separate investigation found Maryland culpable in McNair’s passing.

But, apparently, the boosters think they know the culture better than the people living in it day in and day out.

Maryland lost Saturday’s game 42-21, dropping the Terps to 3-2 on the year and 1-1 in Big Ten play.

Notre Dame K Justin Yoon sets Irish all-time scoring record

By Zach BarnettOct 7, 2018, 3:53 PM EDT
During No. 5 Notre Dame’s 45-23 win over then-No. 24 Virginia Tech on Saturday night, Justin Yoon became the leading scorer in Irish history.

The record was broken with a PAT boot to put the Irish ahead 38-16. He would add one more PAT to finish the game with 322 career points, breaking the record of 320 points held by running back Allen Pinkett, set in 1985.

Yoon’s path to the top of Notre Dame’s all-time scoring list is as winding and twisty as the Mississippi River. He was born in Cincinnati, but he was raised in Seoul, South Korea, until age 10. He graduated from Milton Academy in Nashville before enrolling at Notre Dame in 2015. He has played in all 44 possible games since then, handling Notre Dame’s place kicking duties since his true freshman season — all despite not knowing a thing about football before he started kicking as a teenager. He played hockey, lacrosse and soccer until a coach urged him to try kicking a football.

Yoon’s mother Mihwa still lives in Seoul, while his father, Jiseop, shares an apartment with Justin in South Bend.

“I never had a dream like, ‘Oh, you’re going to the NFL or whatever,’“ Jiseop told the Indianapolis Star in September. “‘You’re going to be a student first.’“

Yoon entered his senior season already the owner of 26 career, single-season or single game kicking records and now, with seven or eight games still ahead of him, he has a chance to put the overall scoring record out of reach.

Notre Dame into top 5, Texas in top 10 in latest AP poll

By Zach BarnettOct 7, 2018, 2:20 PM EDT
Notre Dame is back in the top five and Texas back in the top 10 after major wins on Saturday.

The Irish went to Blacksburg and knocked off then-No. 24 Virginia Tech 45-23, the club’s second straight convincing win over a ranked opponent. Texas has rocketed up the rankings after its third win over a ranked opponent in the past four weeks; the AP voters put the Longhorns at No. 9, two spots ahead of vanquished Oklahoma. (The pathetic Coaches’ Poll still has OU ahead of Texas, despite the Sooners owning a neutral field head-to-head loss and an objectively worse resume.)

The No. 9 ranking is Texas’s highest ranking in October or later since finishing the 2009 season at No. 2.

West Virginia moved up three spots to No. 6 to claim the top spot among the Big 12’s three ranked teams.

Florida rose eight spots and LSU dropped eight after the Gators’ 27-19 win over the Tigers, putting LSU one spot ahead of Florida at No. 13. Mississippi State and Texas A&M both re-joined the poll after wins over No. 13 Kentucky (now No. 18) and No. 8 Auburn (now No. 21).

A pair of AAC unbeatens joined the poll for the first time this season; 5-0 South Florida is in at No. 23 and 6-0 Cincinnati made its debut at No. 25. The ranking marks a significant milestone in Year 2 of the Luke Fickell era. After going 4-8 a year ago, Cincinnati is ranked for the first time since Oct. 14, 2012.

The full poll:

1. Alabama — 1,522 total points (59 first-place votes)
2. Georgia — 1,426
3. Ohio State — 1,420 (1)
4. Clemson — 1,331 (1)
5. Notre Dame — 1,315
6. West Virginia — 1,174
7. Washington — 1,098
8. Penn State — 1,097
9. Texas — 956
10. UCF — 917
11. Oklahoma — 879
12. Michigan — 875
13. LSU — 794
14. Florida — 719
15. Wisconsin — 710
16. Miami — 591
17. Oregon — 505
18. Kentucky — 485
19. Colorado — 419
20. NC State — 342
21. Auburn — 335
22. Texas A&M — 257
23. South Florida — 144
24. Mississippi State — 136
25. Cincinnati — 114