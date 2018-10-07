Associated Press

Legendary Division III coach John Gagliardi passes away

By Zach BarnettOct 7, 2018
Legendary Division III coach John Gagliardi has passed away, his family announced Sunday morning. He was 91.

Gagliardi served as a head coach continuously from 1949 through his retirement in 2012, first at Carroll College in Montana, then most notably at Saint John’s University in Minnesota. He went 24-6-1 with three conference championships in four seasons at Carroll, then departed for Saint John’s ahead of the 1953 seasons, where he led the Johnnies to a 465-132-10 mark with five national championships and 27 conference crowns.

He left coaching with 489 all-time wins, the most in college football history, and stands today as the most important figure in the history of Division III football.

In parlance with his times, Gagliardi wasn’t just a football coach. He served as Carroll’s head basketball coach from 1949-53, and served a stint as Saint John’s head ice hockey coach from 1954-59.

Gagliardi was known for his progressive approach to coaching. He insisted his players call him by his first name, did not allow his players to tackle in practice and limited his practice sessions to 90 minutes.

“John was a winner in so many ways, but mostly in his ability to connect with others,” his daughter Gina Gagliardi Benson wrote in a Facebook post on behalf of the family. “His appreciation of others ran so deep that it was the core of who John was.”

“John also felt great pride in his own children and his 3,000 football players. John honestly believed every one of his players were wonderful and he spoke often about how proud he was of them all. Not just how well they played football, but the things that mattered most to John: being hard working, successful, good men.

“When asked if he ever had a player he didn’t like, he’d say, ‘No, for some reason St John’s only draws great guys. They were great kids, all of them. From great families. I was lucky to be around them every day. They made me look good.’ And when he talked about their successes he’d say, ‘I don’t think there’s a single one who hasn’t gone on to do great things in whatever field they chose.'”

Gagliardi was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006, and since 1993 has served as the namesake for the Gagliardi Trophy, the Division III equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

“I offer my deepest condolences to John’s wife, Peggy, his family and friends and the thousands of Saint John’s alumni who played for him,” said SJU President Michael Hemesath. “John Gagliardi was not only an extraordinary coach, he was also an educator of young men and builder of character. John inspired deep and enduring loyalty and passion among his players across the decades because he taught them lessons through the medium of football that served them well in their personal and professional lives long after graduating from Saint John’s University. His is a legacy any educator would be extremely proud of.”

Four-star 2018 signee who failed to qualify academically at Alabama recommits to Crimson Tide

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 7, 2018
Apparently, Jordan Davis is going to give Tuscaloosa another go.

In December of last year, Davis signed on as an early piece of the defending national champion’s 2018 recruiting class.  Expected to enroll at Alabama early, Davis instead enrolled at a junior college, Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) Community College, in mid-July as he failed to qualify academically at UA.

Fast-forward nearly three months, and the defensive lineman appears headed back to the Crimson Tide.

It’s expected that Davis (again) will sign with the Tide in mid-December and then participate in spring practice.

Davis was a consensus four-star signee, rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 6 weakside defensive end in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Tennessee; and the No. 108 player overall on that recruiting website’s composite board.  Only two defensive linemen in the Tide’s class this year — Eyabi Anoma and Stephon Wynn — were rated higher than Davis.

What’s Love got to do with it? Utah deals No. 14 Stanford second loss in a row

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 7, 2018
What’s (Bryce) Love got to do with it? Apparently quite a bit for No. 14 Stanford.

Missing their one-time Heisman Trophy favorite and playing from behind all night, a beat up Cardinal squad suffered their second loss in as many weeks as Utah jumped out to a big lead and didn’t really look back on their way to a 40-21 victory Saturday night on the Farm.

While the defense was making plays like normal, it was the Utes offense that might have been the biggest surprise in the game. Tailback Zack Moss rushed for 160 yards and two scores as his team took advantage of several short fields to wear down their opponent. Quarterback Tyler Huntley did add another 23 yards on the ground but had his best passing performance in several weeks by throwing for 199 yards on an efficient 17-of-21 effort.

The signal-caller’s best throw might have been the one to essentially seal the victory, avoiding pressure and launching a strike on one leg down the field to Samson Nacua for a 57-yard touchdown that put this one out of reach and kept his team a perfect 4-0 at Stanford Stadium.

The encouraging effort on one side of the ball was made part in possible because of their teammates on defense. Takeaways were the name of the game for Utah and they recorded three on the night — two of which were turned into touchdowns. Defensive lineman Hauati Pututau came down with an interception in the first half but was one-upped by his teammate Jaylon Johnson, who had seven tackles and a remarkable, weaving 100-yards pick-six. Bradlee Anae added a fourth quarter fumble for good measure and kicker Matt Gay was a perfect four-for-four on field goals to help win the third phase of the game as well.

Cardinal QB K.J. Costello was essentially a one-man show offensively for the team without Love to provide some balance. He wound up throwing for 381 yards and a touchdown but the turnovers (two INTs, one fumble) and four sacks kept Stanford out of reach most of the night. Trevor Speights saw his first action as the lead back and rushed for 56 yards and a score in a suddenly pass-first offense while Cameron Scarlett chipped in with another short touchdown.

The loss dropped David Shaw’s team to 4-2 on the year and was their first blemish in Pac-12 play. While that will knock them out of any College Football Playoff scenarios, they remain alive in the North race but will need to essentially win out with a trip to Washington the most notable upcoming game.

The flip side of the first complete win for Utah is that they move above .500 on the year and still are right in the thick of the Pac-12 South race. They’ll have a big test again on Friday against Arizona and then host USC in Salt Lake City in a stretch that will shape who can challenge undefeated Colorado for a trip right back to the Bay Area.

If they play like they did on the Farm and add a few more victories, the Utes may very well look back at this game as a season-savior and a great example of what this team is capable of going forward.

No. 6 Notre Dame passes road test at No. 24 Virginia Tech with big second half

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 6, 2018
Lane Stadium was rocking and the home team was dreaming of pulling off another late night upset in Blacksburg. No. 6 Notre Dame shook off a bit of rust and responded by saying thanks, but no thanks.

The Irish used a big third quarter featuring a few key plays on both sides of the ball to secure a 45-23 win over the 24th-ranked Hokies on Saturday night and look more and more like a team that is making plans to find a spot in the College Football Playoff this season.

That’s not to say it wasn’t an easy, breezy trip below the Mason-Dixon line for Brian Kelly’s team. Quarterback Ian Book threw his first interception of the season right to an undercutting linebacker but found his rhythm as the game went on and finished with a respectable 271 yards and two touchdowns. His relatively quiet night won’t cause any fans to call for backup Brandon Wimbush by any measure but it did allow others to take the offensive spotlight as a result.

Once again it was running back Dexter Williams who provided the spark the team needed, breaking off a 97-yard run on the seventh play of the second half on his way to 178 yard, three score effort. Book also hooked up several times with Miles Boykin, who had a big night with 117 yards through the air and two touchdowns down the stretch that essentially sealed the result on the scoreboard.

Kicker Justin Yoon also set a school record for career scoring with an extra point in the fourth quarter and Julian Love recorded a scoop-and-score touchdown just before halftime as part of a strong defensive effort from Notre Dame.

Virginia Tech did have their chances early in the game but never could quite capitalize on short fields and miscues. Signal-caller Ryan Willis was under siege most of the night with a hand in his face but threw for 309 yards, two scores and two picks — doing well to only get sacked twice. Steven Peoples led the way on the ground with 64 yards but the Hokies had to take the air most of the second half as they fell further and further behind.

The victory makes the Irish bowl eligible as they move to 6-0 but, perhaps more significantly, gives the team their first road win against a ranked team since 2015. The trip to Blacksburg was viewed by many as a tricky one but the group passed the test with flying colors and put together yet another impressive second half to pull away against a solid team.

It will also lead to even more speculation that this is going to be a special season in South Bend with the Playoff looking not just like a possibility, but a real likelihood given the upcoming schedule. Notre Dame will return home to play Pitt on NBC next weekend and do not have a top 25 caliber team left on the docket. A rivalry game against Navy in San Diego and against USC in L.A. to end the year could be tricky but there certainly a path to 12-0 if the team keeps playing like they have been on this remarkable run in 2018.