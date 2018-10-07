Legendary Division III coach John Gagliardi passes away

Legendary Division III coach John Gagliardi has passed away, his family announced Sunday morning. He was 91.

Gagliardi served as a head coach continuously from 1949 through his retirement in 2012, first at Carroll College in Montana, then most notably at Saint John’s University in Minnesota. He went 24-6-1 with three conference championships in four seasons at Carroll, then departed for Saint John’s ahead of the 1953 seasons, where he led the Johnnies to a 465-132-10 mark with five national championships and 27 conference crowns.

He left coaching with 489 all-time wins, the most in college football history, and stands today as the most important figure in the history of Division III football.

In parlance with his times, Gagliardi wasn’t just a football coach. He served as Carroll’s head basketball coach from 1949-53, and served a stint as Saint John’s head ice hockey coach from 1954-59.

Gagliardi was known for his progressive approach to coaching. He insisted his players call him by his first name, did not allow his players to tackle in practice and limited his practice sessions to 90 minutes.

“John was a winner in so many ways, but mostly in his ability to connect with others,” his daughter Gina Gagliardi Benson wrote in a Facebook post on behalf of the family. “His appreciation of others ran so deep that it was the core of who John was.”

“John also felt great pride in his own children and his 3,000 football players. John honestly believed every one of his players were wonderful and he spoke often about how proud he was of them all. Not just how well they played football, but the things that mattered most to John: being hard working, successful, good men.

“When asked if he ever had a player he didn’t like, he’d say, ‘No, for some reason St John’s only draws great guys. They were great kids, all of them. From great families. I was lucky to be around them every day. They made me look good.’ And when he talked about their successes he’d say, ‘I don’t think there’s a single one who hasn’t gone on to do great things in whatever field they chose.'”

Gagliardi was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006, and since 1993 has served as the namesake for the Gagliardi Trophy, the Division III equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

“I offer my deepest condolences to John’s wife, Peggy, his family and friends and the thousands of Saint John’s alumni who played for him,” said SJU President Michael Hemesath. “John Gagliardi was not only an extraordinary coach, he was also an educator of young men and builder of character. John inspired deep and enduring loyalty and passion among his players across the decades because he taught them lessons through the medium of football that served them well in their personal and professional lives long after graduating from Saint John’s University. His is a legacy any educator would be extremely proud of.”