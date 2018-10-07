Miami confirms ‘disabling neck injury’ ends Ahmmon Richards’ career

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sadly, the initial reports have been confirmed.

Saturday night, reports surfaced that Ahmmon Richards‘ playing career had come to an end due to injury. Sunday afternoon, Miami confirmed that the wide receiver will never play football again because of a disabling neck injury.

It remains unclear how the true junior suffered the career-ending injury.

“I’m extremely appreciative of the University’s athletic training and medical staffs for diagnosing this injury, and to the football coaches and staff for always putting my health first,” Richards said in a statement. “I plan to continue working towards my degree at UM and look forward to the next chapter in my life.”

“While we share in Ahmmon’s disappointment that his football career is over, his health must be the top priority,” a statement from head football coach Mark Richt began. “Ahmmon will remain on full scholarship and we will continue to support him as a member of the Hurricanes family.”

Richards played in the 2018 season opener but went down with what the school labeled as a knee injury. He missed the next five games because of the issue as well, including the win over Florida State Saturday afternoon.

The knee issue — along with the previously unreported neck issue — continued a string of injuries that Richards has had to battle through the past two seasons.

Richards missed the first two games in 2017 because of a hamstring issue, then suffered a season-ending meniscus injury in late November. At the time of that latter injury, Richards was third on the Hurricanes in receptions (24) receiving yards (439) and receiving touchdowns (three). The year before as a true freshman, he led the team with 934 receiving yards. and broke the school’s record for a first-year player previously held by Michael Irvin.

Prior to being injured in the opener this season, Richards had one catch for nine yards.