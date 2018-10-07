Getty Images

Miami confirms ‘disabling neck injury’ ends Ahmmon Richards’ career

By John TaylorOct 7, 2018, 8:08 PM EDT
Sadly, the initial reports have been confirmed.

Saturday night, reports surfaced that Ahmmon Richards‘ playing career had come to an end due to injury.  Sunday afternoon, Miami confirmed that the wide receiver will never play football again because of a disabling neck injury.

It remains unclear how the true junior suffered the career-ending injury.

“I’m extremely appreciative of the University’s athletic training and medical staffs for diagnosing this injury, and to the football coaches and staff for always putting my health first,” Richards said in a statement. “I plan to continue working towards my degree at UM and look forward to the next chapter in my life.”

“While we share in Ahmmon’s disappointment that his football career is over, his health must be the top priority,” a statement from head football coach Mark Richt began. “Ahmmon will remain on full scholarship and we will continue to support him as a member of the Hurricanes family.”

Richards played in the 2018 season opener but went down with what the school labeled as a knee injury.  He missed the next five games because of the issue as well, including the win over Florida State Saturday afternoon.

The knee issue — along with the previously unreported neck issue — continued a string of injuries that Richards has had to battle through the past two seasons.

Richards missed the first two games in 2017 because of a hamstring issue, then suffered a season-ending meniscus injury in late November. At the time of that latter injury, Richards was third on the Hurricanes in receptions (24) receiving yards (439) and receiving touchdowns (three). The year before as a true freshman, he led the team with 934 receiving yards. and broke the school’s record for a first-year player previously held by Michael Irvin.

Prior to being injured in the opener this season, Richards had one catch for nine yards.

Report: Maryland booster removed from Michigan trip amid player outrage over Jordan McNair comments

By Zach BarnettOct 7, 2018, 6:05 PM EDT
Maryland booster Rick Jaklitsch was removed from the official team trip to Ann Arbor to face No. 12 Michigan amid player outrage over his comments toward Jordan McNair in the school’s student newspaper, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

Jaklitsch spoke to The Diamondback for an Oct. 1 story and said this:

“As much as we hate to say this, Jordan didn’t do what Jordan was supposed to do. A trainer like [Maryland athletic trainer] Wes Robinson thinks a kid’s properly hydrated and runs a drill set up for kids that are properly hydrated, and when the kid didn’t drink the gallon he knew he had to drink, that’s going to send the wrong signal to the person running the drill.”

Jaklitsch is typically on Maryland’s travel manifest, which is set over the summer, but players intervened and demanded he be removed from the manifest for the Ann Arbor trip. Writes Rittenberg:

“[W]hen players saw his name on the passenger manifest, they became outraged, sources said, and told athletics staffers, including Cheryl Harrison, who is Maryland’s senior associate athletic director and chief development officer. Jaklitsch was informed he wouldn’t be traveling with other boosters and the team.”

Jaklitsch, an attorney from Upper Marlboro, Md., has been an outspoken supporter of Terps head coach D.J. Durkin. Durkin has been on leave since August as the school completes an investigation into the football program’s culture under his watch.

“It’s so ridiculous that [Durkin is on leave],” Jaklisch told The Diamondback.

To be clear, Jaklitsch isn’t the only Terps booster to go on record with their support of Durkin.

“He’s the right guy,” booster John LaPides told the paper. “He represents the university well and brings the right kind of culture.”

Jaklitsch, though, is the only booster to go on record blaming McNair for his own death.

Players have alleged Durkin, through since-ousted strength coach Rick Court, has instilled a culture of humiliation and intimidation, which, players say, played a part in McNair’s death. A separate investigation found Maryland culpable in McNair’s passing.

But, apparently, the boosters think they know the culture better than the people living in it day in and day out.

Maryland lost Saturday’s game 42-21, dropping the Terps to 3-2 on the year and 1-1 in Big Ten play.

Notre Dame K Justin Yoon sets Irish all-time scoring record

By Zach BarnettOct 7, 2018, 3:53 PM EDT
During No. 5 Notre Dame’s 45-23 win over then-No. 24 Virginia Tech on Saturday night, Justin Yoon became the leading scorer in Irish history.

The record was broken with a PAT boot to put the Irish ahead 38-16. He would add one more PAT to finish the game with 322 career points, breaking the record of 320 points held by running back Allen Pinkett, set in 1985.

Yoon’s path to the top of Notre Dame’s all-time scoring list is as winding and twisty as the Mississippi River. He was born in Cincinnati, but he was raised in Seoul, South Korea, until age 10. He graduated from Milton Academy in Nashville before enrolling at Notre Dame in 2015. He has played in all 44 possible games since then, handling Notre Dame’s place kicking duties since his true freshman season — all despite not knowing a thing about football before he started kicking as a teenager. He played hockey, lacrosse and soccer until a coach urged him to try kicking a football.

Yoon’s mother Mihwa still lives in Seoul, while his father, Jiseop, shares an apartment with Justin in South Bend.

“I never had a dream like, ‘Oh, you’re going to the NFL or whatever,’“ Jiseop told the Indianapolis Star in September. “‘You’re going to be a student first.’“

Yoon entered his senior season already the owner of 26 career, single-season or single game kicking records and now, with seven or eight games still ahead of him, he has a chance to put the overall scoring record out of reach.

Notre Dame into top 5, Texas in top 10 in latest AP poll

By Zach BarnettOct 7, 2018, 2:20 PM EDT
Notre Dame is back in the top five and Texas back in the top 10 after major wins on Saturday.

The Irish went to Blacksburg and knocked off then-No. 24 Virginia Tech 45-23, the club’s second straight convincing win over a ranked opponent. Texas has rocketed up the rankings after its third win over a ranked opponent in the past four weeks; the AP voters put the Longhorns at No. 9, two spots ahead of vanquished Oklahoma. (The pathetic Coaches’ Poll still has OU ahead of Texas, despite the Sooners owning a neutral field head-to-head loss and an objectively worse resume.)

The No. 9 ranking is Texas’s highest ranking in October or later since finishing the 2009 season at No. 2.

West Virginia moved up three spots to No. 6 to claim the top spot among the Big 12’s three ranked teams.

Florida rose eight spots and LSU dropped eight after the Gators’ 27-19 win over the Tigers, putting LSU one spot ahead of Florida at No. 13. Mississippi State and Texas A&M both re-joined the poll after wins over No. 13 Kentucky (now No. 18) and No. 8 Auburn (now No. 21).

A pair of AAC unbeatens joined the poll for the first time this season; 5-0 South Florida is in at No. 23 and 6-0 Cincinnati made its debut at No. 25. The ranking marks a significant milestone in Year 2 of the Luke Fickell era. After going 4-8 a year ago, Cincinnati is ranked for the first time since Oct. 14, 2012.

The full poll:

1. Alabama — 1,522 total points (59 first-place votes)
2. Georgia — 1,426
3. Ohio State — 1,420 (1)
4. Clemson — 1,331 (1)
5. Notre Dame — 1,315
6. West Virginia — 1,174
7. Washington — 1,098
8. Penn State — 1,097
9. Texas — 956
10. UCF — 917
11. Oklahoma — 879
12. Michigan — 875
13. LSU — 794
14. Florida — 719
15. Wisconsin — 710
16. Miami — 591
17. Oregon — 505
18. Kentucky — 485
19. Colorado — 419
20. NC State — 342
21. Auburn — 335
22. Texas A&M — 257
23. South Florida — 144
24. Mississippi State — 136
25. Cincinnati — 114

Notre Dame up to No. 5 in latest Coaches’ Poll

By Zach BarnettOct 7, 2018, 1:05 PM EDT
Two straight wins over ranked opponents were enough to vault Notre Dame to No. 5 in the latest Coaches’ Poll, up two spots after throttling then-No. 24 Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

That loss dropped the Hokies out of the rankings, along with No. 19 Michigan State and No. 24 Boise State. They were replaced by No. 22 Texas A&M, a 20-14 overtime winner over No. 20 Kentucky and a pair of unbeaten AAC teams — No. 23 South Florida and No. 25 Cincinnati. The ranking represents a landmark accomplishment for Luke Fickell, who was 4-8 in his first season at the helm.

And in another example of why this poll is garbage and should be abolished post haste: Oklahoma remained three spots ahead of Texas despite losing on a neutral field and having an objectively inferior resume compared to their southern rivals.

The full poll:

1. Alabama — 1,597 total points (61 first-place votes)
2. Georgia — 1,496
3. Ohio State — 1,476 (1)
4. Clemson — 1,433 (2)
5. Notre Dame — 1,348
6. West Virginia — 1,249
7. Washington — 1,148
8. Penn State — 1,136
9. UCF — 932
10. Wisconsin — 916
11. Oklahoma — 903
12. LSU — 858
13. Michigan — 846
14. Texas — 833
15. Miami — 657
16. Florida — 633
17. Oregon — 558
18. Colorado — 513
19. NC State — 413
20. Kentucky — 381
21. Auburn — 357
22. Texas A&M — 205
23. South Florida — 185
24. Stanford — 156
25. Cincinnati — 133