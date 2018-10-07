Getty Images

Notre Dame into top 5, Texas in top 10 in latest AP poll

By Zach BarnettOct 7, 2018, 2:20 PM EDT
1 Comment

Notre Dame is back in the top five and Texas back in the top 10 after major wins on Saturday.

The Irish went to Blacksburg and knocked off then-No. 24 Virginia Tech 45-23, the club’s second straight convincing win over a ranked opponent. Texas has rocketed up the rankings after its third win over a ranked opponent in the past four weeks; the AP voters put the Longhorns at No. 9, two spots ahead of vanquished Oklahoma. (The pathetic Coaches’ Poll still has OU ahead of Texas, despite the Sooners owning a neutral field head-to-head loss and an objectively worse resume.)

The No. 9 ranking is Texas’s highest ranking in October or later since finishing the 2009 season at No. 2.

West Virginia moved up three spots to No. 6 to claim the top spot among the Big 12’s three ranked teams.

Florida rose eight spots and LSU dropped eight after the Gators’ 27-19 win over the Tigers, putting LSU one spot ahead of Florida at No. 13. Mississippi State and Texas A&M both re-joined the poll after wins over No. 13 Kentucky (now No. 18) and No. 8 Auburn (now No. 21).

A pair of AAC unbeatens joined the poll for the first time this season; 5-0 South Florida is in at No. 23 and 6-0 Cincinnati made its debut at No. 25. The ranking marks a significant milestone in Year 2 of the Luke Fickell era. After going 4-8 a year ago, Cincinnati is ranked for the first time since Oct. 14, 2012.

The full poll:

1. Alabama — 1,522 total points (59 first-place votes)
2. Georgia — 1,426
3. Ohio State — 1,420 (1)
4. Clemson — 1,331 (1)
5. Notre Dame — 1,315
6. West Virginia — 1,174
7. Washington — 1,098
8. Penn State — 1,097
9. Texas — 956
10. UCF — 917
11. Oklahoma — 879
12. Michigan — 875
13. LSU — 794
14. Florida — 719
15. Wisconsin — 710
16. Miami — 591
17. Oregon — 505
18. Kentucky — 485
19. Colorado — 419
20. NC State — 342
21. Auburn — 335
22. Texas A&M — 257
23. South Florida — 144
24. Mississippi State — 136
25. Cincinnati — 114

Notre Dame up to No. 5 in latest Coaches’ Poll

By Zach BarnettOct 7, 2018, 1:05 PM EDT
4 Comments

Two straight wins over ranked opponents were enough to vault Notre Dame to No. 5 in the latest Coaches’ Poll, up two spots after throttling then-No. 24 Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

That loss dropped the Hokies out of the rankings, along with No. 19 Michigan State and No. 24 Boise State. They were replaced by No. 22 Texas A&M, a 20-14 overtime winner over No. 20 Kentucky and a pair of unbeaten AAC teams — No. 23 South Florida and No. 25 Cincinnati. The ranking represents a landmark accomplishment for Luke Fickell, who was 4-8 in his first season at the helm.

And in another example of why this poll is garbage and should be abolished post haste: Oklahoma remained three spots ahead of Texas despite losing on a neutral field and having an objectively inferior resume compared to their southern rivals.

The full poll:

1. Alabama — 1,597 total points (61 first-place votes)
2. Georgia — 1,496
3. Ohio State — 1,476 (1)
4. Clemson — 1,433 (2)
5. Notre Dame — 1,348
6. West Virginia — 1,249
7. Washington — 1,148
8. Penn State — 1,136
9. UCF — 932
10. Wisconsin — 916
11. Oklahoma — 903
12. LSU — 858
13. Michigan — 846
14. Texas — 833
15. Miami — 657
16. Florida — 633
17. Oregon — 558
18. Colorado — 513
19. NC State — 413
20. Kentucky — 381
21. Auburn — 357
22. Texas A&M — 205
23. South Florida — 185
24. Stanford — 156
25. Cincinnati — 133

Legendary Division III coach John Gagliardi passes away

By Zach BarnettOct 7, 2018, 11:27 AM EDT
3 Comments

Legendary Division III coach John Gagliardi has passed away, his family announced Sunday morning. He was 91.

Gagliardi served as a head coach continuously from 1949 through his retirement in 2012, first at Carroll College in Montana, then most notably at Saint John’s University in Minnesota. He went 24-6-1 with three conference championships in four seasons at Carroll, then departed for Saint John’s ahead of the 1953 seasons, where he led the Johnnies to a 465-132-10 mark with five national championships and 27 conference crowns.

He left coaching with 489 all-time wins, the most in college football history, and stands today as the most important figure in the history of Division III football.

In parlance with his times, Gagliardi wasn’t just a football coach. He served as Carroll’s head basketball coach from 1949-53, and served a stint as Saint John’s head ice hockey coach from 1954-59.

Gagliardi was known for his progressive approach to coaching. He insisted his players call him by his first name, did not allow his players to tackle in practice and limited his practice sessions to 90 minutes.

“John was a winner in so many ways, but mostly in his ability to connect with others,” his daughter Gina Gagliardi Benson wrote in a Facebook post on behalf of the family. “His appreciation of others ran so deep that it was the core of who John was.”

“John also felt great pride in his own children and his 3,000 football players. John honestly believed every one of his players were wonderful and he spoke often about how proud he was of them all. Not just how well they played football, but the things that mattered most to John: being hard working, successful, good men.

“When asked if he ever had a player he didn’t like, he’d say, ‘No, for some reason St John’s only draws great guys. They were great kids, all of them. From great families. I was lucky to be around them every day. They made me look good.’ And when he talked about their successes he’d say, ‘I don’t think there’s a single one who hasn’t gone on to do great things in whatever field they chose.'”

Gagliardi was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006, and since 1993 has served as the namesake for the Gagliardi Trophy, the Division III equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

“I offer my deepest condolences to John’s wife, Peggy, his family and friends and the thousands of Saint John’s alumni who played for him,” said SJU President Michael Hemesath. “John Gagliardi was not only an extraordinary coach, he was also an educator of young men and builder of character. John inspired deep and enduring loyalty and passion among his players across the decades because he taught them lessons through the medium of football that served them well in their personal and professional lives long after graduating from Saint John’s University. His is a legacy any educator would be extremely proud of.”

Four-star 2018 signee who failed to qualify academically at Alabama recommits to Crimson Tide

By John TaylorOct 7, 2018, 9:11 AM EDT
4 Comments

Apparently, Jordan Davis is going to give Tuscaloosa another go.

In December of last year, Davis signed on as an early piece of the defending national champion’s 2018 recruiting class.  Expected to enroll at Alabama early, Davis instead enrolled at a junior college, Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) Community College, in mid-July as he failed to qualify academically at UA.

Fast-forward nearly three months, and the defensive lineman appears headed back to the Crimson Tide.

It’s expected that Davis (again) will sign with the Tide in mid-December and then participate in spring practice.

Davis was a consensus four-star signee, rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 6 weakside defensive end in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Tennessee; and the No. 108 player overall on that recruiting website’s composite board.  Only two defensive linemen in the Tide’s class this year — Eyabi Anoma and Stephon Wynn — were rated higher than Davis.

What’s Love got to do with it? Utah deals No. 14 Stanford second loss in a row

By Bryan FischerOct 7, 2018, 1:31 AM EDT
3 Comments

What’s (Bryce) Love got to do with it? Apparently quite a bit for No. 14 Stanford.

Missing their one-time Heisman Trophy favorite and playing from behind all night, a beat up Cardinal squad suffered their second loss in as many weeks as Utah jumped out to a big lead and didn’t really look back on their way to a 40-21 victory Saturday night on the Farm.

While the defense was making plays like normal, it was the Utes offense that might have been the biggest surprise in the game. Tailback Zack Moss rushed for 160 yards and two scores as his team took advantage of several short fields to wear down their opponent. Quarterback Tyler Huntley did add another 23 yards on the ground but had his best passing performance in several weeks by throwing for 199 yards on an efficient 17-of-21 effort.

The signal-caller’s best throw might have been the one to essentially seal the victory, avoiding pressure and launching a strike on one leg down the field to Samson Nacua for a 57-yard touchdown that put this one out of reach and kept his team a perfect 4-0 at Stanford Stadium.

The encouraging effort on one side of the ball was made part in possible because of their teammates on defense. Takeaways were the name of the game for Utah and they recorded three on the night — two of which were turned into touchdowns. Defensive lineman Hauati Pututau came down with an interception in the first half but was one-upped by his teammate Jaylon Johnson, who had seven tackles and a remarkable, weaving 100-yards pick-six. Bradlee Anae added a fourth quarter fumble for good measure and kicker Matt Gay was a perfect four-for-four on field goals to help win the third phase of the game as well.

Cardinal QB K.J. Costello was essentially a one-man show offensively for the team without Love to provide some balance. He wound up throwing for 381 yards and a touchdown but the turnovers (two INTs, one fumble) and four sacks kept Stanford out of reach most of the night. Trevor Speights saw his first action as the lead back and rushed for 56 yards and a score in a suddenly pass-first offense while Cameron Scarlett chipped in with another short touchdown.

The loss dropped David Shaw’s team to 4-2 on the year and was their first blemish in Pac-12 play. While that will knock them out of any College Football Playoff scenarios, they remain alive in the North race but will need to essentially win out with a trip to Washington the most notable upcoming game.

The flip side of the first complete win for Utah is that they move above .500 on the year and still are right in the thick of the Pac-12 South race. They’ll have a big test again on Friday against Arizona and then host USC in Salt Lake City in a stretch that will shape who can challenge undefeated Colorado for a trip right back to the Bay Area.

If they play like they did on the Farm and add a few more victories, the Utes may very well look back at this game as a season-savior and a great example of what this team is capable of going forward.