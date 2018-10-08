Alabama DB Trevon Diggs out indefinitely

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two days after his defense allowed 501 yards and 48 points in a loss to No. 9 Texas and hours after he was formally dismissed as Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator, Mike Stoops has released a public statement.

After a dozen years leading the defense across two stints, Stoops does not leave Norman with the earth scorched behind him. The opposite, in fact.

“My family and I continue to hold the University of Oklahoma football players, coaching staff, administrative staff, and the entire Sooner Nation in the highest regard. We wish nothing but continued success for the program,” Stoops wrote. “I want to especially thank all of my players (past and present) for their tireless efforts to keep Oklahoma on top.

“I have been very fortunate to have contributed to the many successes of conference and National Championships , while at Oklahoma. My family and I, will be forever grateful for these opportunities and memories. We believe this is part of God’s plan and look forward to new beginnings.”

The final statement implies Stoops plans to continue coaching in 2019 and beyond. Years of big salaries in big jobs (he earned $920,000 in 2017) implies he won’t be coaching because he needs the money.

In between his two stints running OU’s defense, Stoops spent eight seasons as the head coach at Arizona.

Oklahoma announced earlier today that assistant head coach/defensive tackles coach Ruffin McNeill will take over defensive coordinator duties and defensive analyst Bob Diaco will slide up to outside linebackers coach.

The No. 11 Sooners are off Saturday before visiting TCU on Oct. 11 (noon ET, ABC).