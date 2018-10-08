Dwayne Haskins named B1G Offensive Player of the Week for third straight week

If not for another first-year starter lighting the world on fire in Tuscaloosa, we’d all be talking about how Dwayne Haskins was on his way going from a backup to a Heisman Trophy winner in the span of 12 months. That’s how good the sophomore from Potomac, Md., has been.

After a game in which he nailed 33-of-44 passes for 455 yards and six touchdowns in leading No. 3 Ohio State to a 49-26 blowout of Indiana, Haskins tied Ohio State records for completions and touchdowns and came just three yards shy of Art Schlichter‘s 40-year-old single-game school passing record.

He also became the first player in Big Ten history to record three games of at least five touchdown passes and, thus, has won the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Week award for the third week running.

He won the honor after throwing for 270 yards and three touchdowns in leading Ohio State to a 27-26 comeback win at No. 8 Penn State last week, and first won the award after hitting 21-of-24 passes for 304 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-6 drubbing of Tulane.

After becoming the first #B1G QB to have 3 games with at least 5 TD passes in 1 season, @OhioStateFB's Dwayne Haskins is the #B1GFootball Offensive Player of the Week. https://t.co/Yl6Ky6dCao pic.twitter.com/2mwjWD45rt — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 8, 2018

Over his last three games, Haskins is 76-of-107 for 1,029 yards with 14 touchdowns against two three interceptions, good for a rating of 189.39 rating.

For the record, Tua Tagovailoa over his last three games: 40-of-51 for 849 yards 10 touchdowns and no picks. That equates to a 282.97 rating.

The Heisman may be out of reach if Tagovailoa remains on that trajectory, but he can’t take the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year award from Haskins.