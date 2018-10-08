Getty Images

Five of 11 FBS undefeated teams hit the road in Week 7

By Kevin McGuireOct 8, 2018, 12:46 PM EDT
Over the weekend, three teams suffered their first loss of the season; Oklahoma, LSU, and Kentucky. As recent history has shown, one loss is far from enough to eliminate any one team from the College Football Playoff if they come from a power conference, so the Sooners, Tigers and Wildcats still have plenty to play for moving forward, but they now join the jumble of one-loss teams that are now potentially looking for a little bit of help along the way.

In total, there are now 11 undefeated FBS programs left standings, and there can be a maximum of seven teams without a loss at the end of the season. The undefeated teams are:

  • Alabama
  • Cincinnati
  • Clemson
  • Colorado
  • Georgia
  • NC State
  • Notre Dame
  • Ohio State
  • South Florida
  • UCF
  • West Virginia

From that list, a maximum of seven teams can end the regular season (and conference championship game) without a loss before the bowl season. Alabama and Georgia are the last two undefeated teams in the SEC and could potentially face each other in the SEC Championship Game with unblemished records, meaning somebody will have to lose then if not before. Clemson and NC State, the last two undefeated teams in the ACC, are off this week but meet next week in a division game. There goes another undefeated team. The AAC also has three undefeated teams in Cincinnati, South Florida, and UCF, but all three reside in the same division and have yet to play each other on the conference schedule yet. Only one team can go without a loss if any do at all.

Will any of these undefeated teams go down this week? Here is what is on tap for each this week:

South Florida at Tulsa: The Bulls travel to Tulsa on Friday night in a tricky matchup. Tulsa just gave Houston a good scare last week before big plays ultimately led to another loss for the Golden Hurricane. Can South Florida avoid being tripped up after a close call at home against East Carolina? The Bulls could be in some trouble here.

Ohio State vs. Minnesota: After a somewhat concerning showing against Indiana, look for the Buckeyes to roll against the Gophers at home.

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh: The Irish are on the rise and host a Pitt team that has been blown out by Penn State and UCF already this season. But the Panthers have a knack for scoring a notable upset. Can they pull off a stunner in South Bend?

Georgia at LSU: LSU is coming off a hard-fought road loss at Florida, but could still pose a serious threat to Georgia. The Bulldogs will have their toughest challenge of the season in a mid-afternoon game in Death Valley. If Georgia survives this, their biggest hurdle to getting to the SEC Championship Game and to do so without a loss will be Florida. Georgia is off after this week to prepare for their showdown with the Gators in Jacksonville in two weeks. Winning in Baton Rouge is new easy task, however.

UCF at Memphis: UCF beat Memphis twice last season but the Tigers appeared to be the biggest challenge to the Knights in the AAC. Playing at home should be a benefit to Memphis, but the Tigers have been a bit more unpredictable this season while UCF continues to cook. Expect Memphis to give UCF a run, but keeping pace on the scoreboard with the Knights may once again be too much to ask for the Tigers.

Alabama vs. Missouri: Alabama will be 7-0. Moving on.

West Virginia at Iowa State: Although Iowa State had a rough start to the year, they have been feisty and competitive. A home game against West Virginia will see the Cyclones try to slow things down for the Mountaineers in an attempt to turn the game into the kind of game that favors Iowa State. West Virginia has been looking pretty good, but Iowa State is not to be taken for granted. This could be a difficult spot for WVU.

Colorado at USC: The power conference team most probably expect to be taking a loss this weekend might be Colorado. USC is a favorite at home in this key Pac-12 South matchup, but the Buffs have talent on offense to make some big plays. A win for Colorado in the Coliseum would put them on a clearer track back to the Pac-12 Championship Game even with Washington on deck.

Clemson, NC State, and Cincinnati are all off this week, so they are guaranteed to remain undefeated this time next week. How many of those playing in Week 7 will join them?

Mike Stoops says farewell to Oklahoma

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettOct 8, 2018, 6:40 PM EDT
Two days after his defense allowed 501 yards and 48 points in a loss to No. 9 Texas and hours after he was formally dismissed as Oklahoma’s defensive coordinatorMike Stoops has released a public statement.

After a dozen years leading the defense across two stints, Stoops does not leave Norman with the earth scorched behind him. The opposite, in fact.

“My family and I continue to hold the University of Oklahoma football players, coaching staff, administrative staff, and the entire Sooner Nation in the highest regard. We wish nothing but continued success for the program,” Stoops wrote. “I want to especially thank all of my players (past and present) for their tireless efforts to keep Oklahoma on top.

“I have been very fortunate to have contributed to the many successes of conference and National Championships , while at Oklahoma. My family and I, will be forever grateful for these opportunities and memories. We believe this is part of God’s plan and look forward to new beginnings.”

The final statement implies Stoops plans to continue coaching in 2019 and beyond. Years of big salaries in big jobs (he earned $920,000 in 2017) implies he won’t be coaching because he needs the money.

In between his two stints running OU’s defense, Stoops spent eight seasons as the head coach at Arizona.

Oklahoma announced earlier today that assistant head coach/defensive tackles coach Ruffin McNeill will take over defensive coordinator duties and defensive analyst Bob Diaco will slide up to outside linebackers coach.

The No. 11 Sooners are off Saturday before visiting TCU on Oct. 11 (noon ET, ABC).

Troy QB Kaleb Barker lost for the year to torn ACL

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettOct 8, 2018, 5:25 PM EDT
The Sun Belt championship race took an unfortunate turn Monday as Troy head coach Neal Brown announced Trojans quarterback Kaleb Barker has been lost for the season to a torn ACL.

A junior from Decatur, Ala., Barker ranks second in the Sun Belt in passing efficiency, hitting a league-best 73 percent of his 126 throws for 1,013 yards with 10 touchdowns against two interceptions.

Barker is in his first year as a starter after appearing in 25 games as a freshman and sophomore as a holder and a backup quarterback.

Barker completed 9-of-10 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions before leaving Troy’s 37-20 win over Georgia State on Thursday.

Sophomore Sawyer Smith entered and hit 10-of-15 passes for 81 yards with a touchdown and an interception. For the year, Smith is 22-of-34 for 213 yards with three scores and two picks.

For the year, Troy is 5-1 and 3-0 in Sun Belt play, sitting atop the East Division standings. The Trojans entered the year as co-favorites in the East with Appalachian State; Troy and App State meet Nov. 24 in Boone, N.C.

Alabama DB Trevon Diggs out indefinitely

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettOct 8, 2018, 3:53 PM EDT
No. 1 Alabama will be without starting cornerback Trevon Diggs indefinitely after he suffered a broken foot in the Tide’s 65-31 win over Arkansas on Saturday.

Nick Saban announced the news on Monday.

A junior from Gaithersburg, Md., Diggs first broke on the field as a return specialist as a freshman and sophomore and as a wide receiver as a freshman, but he worked his way into the starting lineup as a corner this fall. He ranks eighth on the club with 20 tackles while leading the team and tying for third in the SEC with six passes defended.

Diggs intercepted his first career pass in a win over Louisiana-Lafayette on Sept. 29.

Diggs is the third Alabama secondary player to suffer an injury season. Backup cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis and backup safety Daniel Wright have both been lost for the season.

Dwayne Haskins named B1G Offensive Player of the Week for third straight week

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettOct 8, 2018, 2:32 PM EDT
2 Comments

If not for another first-year starter lighting the world on fire in Tuscaloosa, we’d all be talking about how Dwayne Haskins was on his way going from a backup to a Heisman Trophy winner in the span of 12 months. That’s how good the sophomore from Potomac, Md., has been.

After a game in which he nailed 33-of-44 passes for 455 yards and six touchdowns in leading No. 3 Ohio State to a 49-26 blowout of Indiana, Haskins tied Ohio State records for completions and touchdowns and came just three yards shy of Art Schlichter‘s 40-year-old single-game school passing record.

He also became the first player in Big Ten history to record three games of at least five touchdown passes and, thus, has won the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Week award for the third week running.

He won the honor after throwing for 270 yards and three touchdowns in leading Ohio State to a 27-26 comeback win at No. 8 Penn State last week, and first won the award after hitting 21-of-24 passes for 304 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-6 drubbing of Tulane.

Over his last three games, Haskins is 76-of-107 for 1,029 yards with 14 touchdowns against two three interceptions, good for a rating of 189.39 rating.

For the record, Tua Tagovailoa over his last three games: 40-of-51 for 849 yards 10 touchdowns and no picks. That equates to a 282.97 rating.

The Heisman may be out of reach if Tagovailoa remains on that trajectory, but he can’t take the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year award from Haskins.