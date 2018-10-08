Notre Dame, Texas move up in Super 16 Poll

After big wins over the weekend, Notre Dame and Texas continued their trend of moving up in the polls with a nice jump in the latest Super 16 Poll form the Football Writers Association of America and the National Football Foundation. Texas cracked the Super 16 poll by moving all the way up to No. 9 in the poll this week, while the Irish maneuvered their way up a couple of spots to No. 5.
Alabama remains the team on top of this poll and virtually every other poll out there. Alabama has been the No. 1 team in the Super 16 poll all season long. They are followed for a fourth-straight week by Georgia. Ohio State remains No. 3 in front of Clemson after swapping positions in the poll last week.
Notre Dame’s move up to No. 5 was aided by LSU falling from No. 5 to No. 13 after their loss at Florida. The Gators actually come in at No. 14 after jumping into the Super 16 poll this week, one spot behind the team they just defeated. At No. 9, Texas does come in two spots ahead of No. 11 Oklahoma, with the Sooners falling from No. 6 last week.
With Kentucky, Auburn and Stanford all dropping out of the Super 16 poll this week, No. 16 Miami checks in for the first time since the preseason Super 16 Poll in addition to this week’s inclusions of Texas and Florida.
Here is this week’s Super 16 Poll:
- Alabama (49 first-place votes)
- Georgia (1)
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Notre Dame (1)
- West Virginia
- Penn State
- Washington
- Texas
- UCF
- Oklahoma
- Michigan
- LSU
- Florida
- Wisconsin
- Miami
As a reminder and disclosure, three contributors to College Football Talk are Super 16 Poll voters: Zach Barnett, Bryan Fischer, and myself (Kevin McGuire).
Two days after his defense allowed 501 yards and 48 points in a loss to No. 9 Texas and hours after he was formally dismissed as Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator, Mike Stoops has released a public statement.
After a dozen years leading the defense across two stints, Stoops does not leave Norman with the earth scorched behind him. The opposite, in fact.
“My family and I continue to hold the University of Oklahoma football players, coaching staff, administrative staff, and the entire Sooner Nation in the highest regard. We wish nothing but continued success for the program,” Stoops wrote. “I want to especially thank all of my players (past and present) for their tireless efforts to keep Oklahoma on top.
“I have been very fortunate to have contributed to the many successes of conference and National Championships , while at Oklahoma. My family and I, will be forever grateful for these opportunities and memories. We believe this is part of God’s plan and look forward to new beginnings.”
The final statement implies Stoops plans to continue coaching in 2019 and beyond. Years of big salaries in big jobs (he earned $920,000 in 2017) implies he won’t be coaching because he needs the money.
In between his two stints running OU’s defense, Stoops spent eight seasons as the head coach at Arizona.
Oklahoma announced earlier today that assistant head coach/defensive tackles coach Ruffin McNeill will take over defensive coordinator duties and defensive analyst Bob Diaco will slide up to outside linebackers coach.
The No. 11 Sooners are off Saturday before visiting TCU on Oct. 11 (noon ET, ABC).
The Sun Belt championship race took an unfortunate turn Monday as Troy head coach Neal Brown announced Trojans quarterback Kaleb Barker has been lost for the season to a torn ACL.
A junior from Decatur, Ala., Barker ranks second in the Sun Belt in passing efficiency, hitting a league-best 73 percent of his 126 throws for 1,013 yards with 10 touchdowns against two interceptions.
Barker is in his first year as a starter after appearing in 25 games as a freshman and sophomore as a holder and a backup quarterback.
Barker completed 9-of-10 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions before leaving Troy’s 37-20 win over Georgia State on Thursday.
Sophomore Sawyer Smith entered and hit 10-of-15 passes for 81 yards with a touchdown and an interception. For the year, Smith is 22-of-34 for 213 yards with three scores and two picks.
For the year, Troy is 5-1 and 3-0 in Sun Belt play, sitting atop the East Division standings. The Trojans entered the year as co-favorites in the East with Appalachian State; Troy and App State meet Nov. 24 in Boone, N.C.
No. 1 Alabama will be without starting cornerback Trevon Diggs indefinitely after he suffered a broken foot in the Tide’s 65-31 win over Arkansas on Saturday.
Nick Saban announced the news on Monday.
A junior from Gaithersburg, Md., Diggs first broke on the field as a return specialist as a freshman and sophomore and as a wide receiver as a freshman, but he worked his way into the starting lineup as a corner this fall. He ranks eighth on the club with 20 tackles while leading the team and tying for third in the SEC with six passes defended.
Diggs intercepted his first career pass in a win over Louisiana-Lafayette on Sept. 29.
Diggs is the third Alabama secondary player to suffer an injury season. Backup cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis and backup safety Daniel Wright have both been lost for the season.
If not for another first-year starter lighting the world on fire in Tuscaloosa, we’d all be talking about how Dwayne Haskins was on his way going from a backup to a Heisman Trophy winner in the span of 12 months. That’s how good the sophomore from Potomac, Md., has been.
After a game in which he nailed 33-of-44 passes for 455 yards and six touchdowns in leading No. 3 Ohio State to a 49-26 blowout of Indiana, Haskins tied Ohio State records for completions and touchdowns and came just three yards shy of Art Schlichter‘s 40-year-old single-game school passing record.
He also became the first player in Big Ten history to record three games of at least five touchdown passes and, thus, has won the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Week award for the third week running.
He won the honor after throwing for 270 yards and three touchdowns in leading Ohio State to a 27-26 comeback win at No. 8 Penn State last week, and first won the award after hitting 21-of-24 passes for 304 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-6 drubbing of Tulane.
Over his last three games, Haskins is 76-of-107 for 1,029 yards with 14 touchdowns against two three interceptions, good for a rating of 189.39 rating.
For the record, Tua Tagovailoa over his last three games: 40-of-51 for 849 yards 10 touchdowns and no picks. That equates to a 282.97 rating.
The Heisman may be out of reach if Tagovailoa remains on that trajectory, but he can’t take the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year award from Haskins.