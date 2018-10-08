Notre Dame, Texas move up in Super 16 Poll

After big wins over the weekend, Notre Dame and Texas continued their trend of moving up in the polls with a nice jump in the latest Super 16 Poll form the Football Writers Association of America and the National Football Foundation. Texas cracked the Super 16 poll by moving all the way up to No. 9 in the poll this week, while the Irish maneuvered their way up a couple of spots to No. 5.

Alabama remains the team on top of this poll and virtually every other poll out there. Alabama has been the No. 1 team in the Super 16 poll all season long. They are followed for a fourth-straight week by Georgia. Ohio State remains No. 3 in front of Clemson after swapping positions in the poll last week.

Notre Dame’s move up to No. 5 was aided by LSU falling from No. 5 to No. 13 after their loss at Florida. The Gators actually come in at No. 14 after jumping into the Super 16 poll this week, one spot behind the team they just defeated. At No. 9, Texas does come in two spots ahead of No. 11 Oklahoma, with the Sooners falling from No. 6 last week.

With Kentucky, Auburn and Stanford all dropping out of the Super 16 poll this week, No. 16 Miami checks in for the first time since the preseason Super 16 Poll in addition to this week’s inclusions of Texas and Florida.

Here is this week’s Super 16 Poll:

Alabama (49 first-place votes) Georgia (1) Ohio State Clemson Notre Dame (1) West Virginia Penn State Washington Texas UCF Oklahoma Michigan LSU Florida Wisconsin Miami

A look at this week’s AP Top 25, coaches poll, and #Super16Poll side-by-side-by-side. pic.twitter.com/oZtP5dEh6K — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) October 8, 2018

As a reminder and disclosure, three contributors to College Football Talk are Super 16 Poll voters: Zach Barnett, Bryan Fischer, and myself (Kevin McGuire).

