Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images

Oklahoma officially confirms dismissal of Mike Stoops, names Ruffin McNeill defensive coordinator

By Kevin McGuireOct 8, 2018, 10:13 AM EDT
Monday morning started off with Oklahoma officially announcing the dismissal of defensive coordinator Mike Stoops, news that started to break Sunday evening. Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley has promoted assistant head coach and defensive tackles coach Ruffin McNeill to the role of defensive coordinator for the remainder of the 2018 season. Defensive specialist Bob Diaco will take on the role of outside linebackers coach.

“I have great respect for Mike,” Riley said in a released statement. “He’s a quality football coach, great man and a close friend. It became time for a change in our program and that happens sometimes in football, but we cannot lose sight of the accomplishments Mike had at Oklahoma. He was responsible for a lot of success and deserves the gratitude of everyone associated with Sooner football, not only for his role in the winning, but for coaching with integrity.”

McNeill has previous defensive coordinator experience with UNLV, Fresno State, Texas Tech. Diaco is also a former defensive coordinator at Cincinnati and Notre Dame under Brian Kelly as well as Nebraska.

“Ruffin has an impressive résumé,” Riley said. “That’s why I wanted him on our staff in the first place. I have confidence in his knowledge and leadership. Bob has a lot of experience in very good programs and also has a list of accomplishments that will help him step in and make an immediate impact. We are fortunate to have these men in our program. They’ll be ready to get to work in new roles right away.”

Stoops was fired after this weekend’s loss to Texas, a 48-45 setback in the Red River Rivalry that saw Oklahoma’s defense once again continue to struggle to get a hold of the game. Although Oklahoma has an offense that is more than capable of leading the Sooners to a Big 12 championship and a possible spot in the College Football Playoff, Oklahoma’s biggest shortcomings in recent years seem to come back to defensive issues, including last season’s regular-season loss to Iowa State and the Rose Bowl playoff loss to Georgia.

Stoops, of course, was one of many assistant coaches who remained in the Oklahoma coaching staff during a head coaching transition last year when Mike’s brother Bob Stoops suddenly retired and handed the program over to Riley. Once Bob Stoops retired, it was fair to wonder just how long Riley would stand by the defensive coordinator that has commonly been a target for criticism when things go wrong for the Sooners.

TCU QB Shawn Robinson may not start but will play vs. Texas Tech

Photo by John Weast/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 8, 2018, 1:17 PM EDT
On Monday, TCU head coach Gary Patterson confirmed quarterback Shawn Robinson will play for the Horned Frogs on Thursday night against Texas Tech. Whether he starts remains in question, however.

Patterson addressed the status of his starting quarterback on the Big 12 conference call on Monday, saying Robinson will be available to play and will be expected to get on the field. Patterson was unwilling to say if Robinson will start the game, which leaves the door open for Michael Collins to potentially start against the Red Raiders if needed.

“He’ll play, Patterson said about Robinson’s status on the Big 12 conference call, according to The Star-Telegram. “I don’t know if he’ll start.”

Robinson injured his non-throwing left shoulder against Iowa State on September 29. Robinson was taken off the field near the end of the game, a 17-14 victory for TCU, to be examined by medical staff in the locker room. Having a bye week to recover from the injury came at a good time for TCU and Robinson, and it sounds as though that time off was a benefit for Robinson with a Thursday night game on the schedule this week.

If Robinson is not used in a starting role, it remains to be seen just how much he will be used in the game against Texas Tech. TCU may need as much firepower on offense as possible against the Red Raiders. Collins has little experience at TCU since transferring from Penn, but he did sit out last year and has been involved in the program for over a year.

TCU hosts Texas Tech on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Texas Tech will be wearing a specially-designed throwback uniform for the game.

5 of 11 FBS undefeated teams hit the road in Week 7

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 8, 2018, 12:46 PM EDT
Over the weekend, three teams suffered their first loss of the season; Oklahoma, LSU, and Kentucky. As recent history has shown, one loss is far from enough to eliminate any one team from the College Football Playoff if they come from a power conference, so the Sooners, Tigers and Wildcats still have plenty to play for moving forward, but they now join the jumble of one-loss teams that are now potentially looking for a little bit of help along the way.

In total, there are now 11 undefeated FBS programs left standings, and there can be a maximum of seven teams without a loss at the end of the season. The undefeated teams are:

  • Alabama
  • Cincinnati
  • Clemson
  • Colorado
  • Georgia
  • NC State
  • Notre Dame
  • Ohio State
  • South Florida
  • UCF
  • West Virginia

From that list, a maximum of seven teams can end the regular season (and conference championship game) without a loss before the bowl season. Alabama and Georgia are the last two undefeated teams in the SEC and could potentially face each other in the SEC Championship Game with unblemished records, meaning somebody will have to lose then if not before. Clemson and NC State, the last two undefeated teams in the ACC, are off this week but meet next week in a division game. There goes another undefeated team. The AAC also has three undefeated teams in Cincinnati, South Florida, and UCF, but all three reside in the same division and have yet to play each other on the conference schedule yet. Only one team can go without a loss if any do at all.

Will any of these undefeated teams go down this week? Here is what is on tap for each this week:

South Florida at Tulsa: The Bulls travel to Tulsa on Friday night in a tricky matchup. Tulsa just gave Houston a good scare last week before big plays ultimately led to another loss for the Golden Hurricane. Can South Florida avoid being tripped up after a close call at home against East Carolina? The Bulls could be in some trouble here.

Ohio State vs. Minnesota: After a somewhat concerning showing against Indiana, look for the Buckeyes to roll against the Gophers at home.

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh: The Irish are on the rise and host a Pitt team that has been blown out by Penn State and UCF already this season. But the Panthers have a knack for scoring a notable upset. Can they pull off a stunner in South Bend?

Georgia at LSU: LSU is coming off a hard-fought road loss at Florida, but could still pose a serious threat to Georgia. The Bulldogs will have their toughest challenge of the season in a mid-afternoon game in Death Valley. If Georgia survives this, their biggest hurdle to getting to the SEC Championship Game and to do so without a loss will be Florida. Georgia is off after this week to prepare for their showdown with the Gators in Jacksonville in two weeks. Winning in Baton Rouge is new easy task, however.

UCF at Memphis: UCF beat Memphis twice last season but the Tigers appeared to be the biggest challenge to the Knights in the AAC. Playing at home should be a benefit to Memphis, but the Tigers have been a bit more unpredictable this season while UCF continues to cook. Expect Memphis to give UCF a run, but keeping pace on the scoreboard with the Knights may once again be too much to ask for the Tigers.

Alabama vs. Missouri: Alabama will be 7-0. Moving on.

West Virginia at Iowa State: Although Iowa State had a rough start to the year, they have been feisty and competitive. A home game against West Virginia will see the Cyclones try to slow things down for the Mountaineers in an attempt to turn the game into the kind of game that favors Iowa State. West Virginia has been looking pretty good, but Iowa State is not to be taken for granted. This could be a difficult spot for WVU.

Colorado at USC: The power conference team most probably expect to be taking a loss this weekend might be Colorado. USC is a favorite at home in this key Pac-12 South matchup, but the Buffs have talent on offense to make some big plays. A win for Colorado in the Coliseum would put them on a clearer track back to the Pac-12 Championship Game even with Washington on deck.

Clemson, NC State, and Cincinnati are all off this week, so they are guaranteed to remain undefeated this time next week. How many of those playing in Week 7 will join them?

Irish and Longhorns move up in Super 16 Poll

Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 8, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
After big wins over the weekend, Notre Dame and Texas continued their trend of moving up in the polls with a nice jump in the latest Super 16 Poll form the Football Writers Association of America and the National Football Foundation. Texas cracked the Super 16 poll by moving all the way up to No. 9 in the poll this week, while the Irish maneuvered their way up a couple of spots to No. 5.

Alabama remains the team on top of this poll and virtually every other poll out there. Alabama has been the No. 1 team in the Super 16 poll all season long. They are followed for a fourth-straight week by Georgia. Ohio State remains No. 3 in front of Clemson after swapping positions in the poll last week.

Notre Dame’s move up to No. 5 was aided by LSU falling from No. 5 to No. 13 after their loss at Florida. The Gators actually come in at No. 14 after jumping into the Super 16 poll this week, one spot behind the team they just defeated. At No. 9, Texas does come in two spots ahead of No. 11 Oklahoma, with the Sooners falling from No. 6 last week.

With Kentucky, Auburn and Stanford all dropping out of the Super 16 poll this week, No. 16 Miami checks in for the first time since the preseason Super 16 Poll in addition to this week’s inclusions of Texas and Florida.

Here is this week’s Super 16 Poll:

  1. Alabama (49 first-place votes)
  2. Georgia (1)
  3. Ohio State
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame (1)
  6. West Virginia
  7. Penn State
  8. Washington
  9. Texas
  10. UCF
  11. Oklahoma
  12. Michigan
  13. LSU
  14. Florida
  15. Wisconsin
  16. Miami

As a reminder and disclosure, three contributors to College Football Talk are Super 16 Poll voters: Zach Barnett, Bryan Fischer, and myself (Kevin McGuire).

LOOK: Texas Tech turning back the clock to 1970s vs TCU

Under Armour
By Kevin McGuireOct 8, 2018, 10:38 AM EDT
This week when Texas Tech and TCU meet in Big 12 play, the Red Raiders will be wearing a look reminiscent of their 1970s era. The highlight of the all-white uniform Texas Tech will wear this week will be the white helmet with the retro-style red Double T logo along with two red stars toward the front of the helmet.

Under Armour and Texas Tech gave a look at this week’s uniform on Monday. Although the look has a retro feel, the uniform design still uses all of the most advanced features and design elements Under Armour has implemented in their uniforms.

It is no coincidence this retro-style uniform will be worn against TCU either.

“The Double T is the most iconic design feature of the Texas Tech football uniform and was an obvious choice for us to focus on when creating this throwback uniform,” Under Armour Senior Design Director Nick Billiris said in a released statement. “Texas Tech will be playing in-state rival TCU in these uniforms, so revisiting this era – when both teams were part of the now-dissolved Southwest Conference made up of mostly Texas-based schools – made perfect sense.”

The Double T logo first made an appearance on a Texas Tech helmet in 1964, when the Red Raiders were using a black helmet. The white helmet look was utilized in the early 1970s for a few years before Texas Tech went back to a black helmet, which is the more common helmet still used today. Texas Tech does roll out a white or a red helmet at times in the era of more frequently used alternate looks.

Other aspects of Texas Tech’s throwback look this week includes a simple triple stripe down the pant legs with one red stripe in the middle of a pair of black stripes on the white pants. The gloves will also feature the retro Double T logo.

Images courtesy Under Armour.