Troy QB Kaleb Barker lost for the year to torn ACL

The Sun Belt championship race took an unfortunate turn Monday as Troy head coach Neal Brown announced Trojans quarterback Kaleb Barker has been lost for the season to a torn ACL.

A junior from Decatur, Ala., Barker ranks second in the Sun Belt in passing efficiency, hitting a league-best 73 percent of his 126 throws for 1,013 yards with 10 touchdowns against two interceptions.

Barker is in his first year as a starter after appearing in 25 games as a freshman and sophomore as a holder and a backup quarterback.

Barker completed 9-of-10 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions before leaving Troy’s 37-20 win over Georgia State on Thursday.

Sophomore Sawyer Smith entered and hit 10-of-15 passes for 81 yards with a touchdown and an interception. For the year, Smith is 22-of-34 for 213 yards with three scores and two picks.

For the year, Troy is 5-1 and 3-0 in Sun Belt play, sitting atop the East Division standings. The Trojans entered the year as co-favorites in the East with Appalachian State; Troy and App State meet Nov. 24 in Boone, N.C.