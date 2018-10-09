Bowling Green loses WR Deric Phouthavong to season-ending injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the best Scrabble surnames in college football won’t see the field again in 2018.

Bowling Green confirmed Monday that Deric Phouthavong will miss the remainder of the 2018 season. The 6-5, 205-pound wide receiver suffered a knee injury in the Week 5 loss to Georgia Tech and didn’t play in this past weekend’s game against Toledo.

Per the Toledo Blade, Phouthavong suffered a torn meniscus against the Yellow Jackets.

Because Phouthavong, who had played in 33 games entering 2018, played in five games this year, he won’t be eligible for a redshirt under the NCAA’s new rule nor can he apply for a medical hardship waiver. That means the fourth-year senior’s collegiate playing career has come to an end.

Phouthavong played in nine games as a true freshman in 2015, 12 in 2016 and another 12 this past season. He started 11 games during his time with the Falcons, including all five games this season prior to his injury.

Thus far this season, Phouthavong is third on the team in receiving touchdowns (three), third in receiving yards (214) and tied for third in receptions (20). He came into 2018 with 250 yards and a touchdown on 20 catches.