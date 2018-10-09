Getty Images

If Jake Bentley is healthy, the QB will start under center for South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Saturday

By John TaylorOct 9, 2018, 1:14 PM EDT
Thanks for the effort, Michael Scarnecchia. Now get back on the sidelines, grab a clipboard and throw on a visor.  Probably.

Because of an injury to Jake Bentley, Scarnecchia, a fifth-year senior, made his first career start in this past Saturday’s 37-35 win over Missouri.  And Scarnecchia acquitted himself well, completing 20-of-35 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns — and no interceptions despite the weather conditions — as the Gamecocks pushed their record in SEC play back to .500 at 2-2.

Tuesday, Will Muschamp stated that Bentley, who suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain in the Week 5 loss to Kentucky, was a full go in practice earlier in the day.  And, despite Scarnecchia’s play — and a push from some segment of the fan base for the backup to become the starter moving forward — the head coach stated that Bentley will return as the starter for Saturday’s game against Texas A&M if he’s healthy.

That said…

“But I told Jake and Mike, both of them need to be ready to go play,” Muschamp said by way of Rivals.com. “We’ve got two guys we can go win with and that’s good to have.”

For the season, Bentley has completed 64 percent of his 132 passes for 928 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions.  The true junior is currently eighth among SEC quarterbacks and 77th nationally with a 131.1 pass efficiency rating.

Season-ending injuries cost Boise State pair of defensive starters

By John TaylorOct 9, 2018, 2:44 PM EDT
Boise State’s defense has taken a one-two injury punch to the gut.

Monday, Bryan Harsin confirmed that defensive tackle David Moa and safety DeAndre Pierce will not play again in 2018 because of injuries.  Moa missed the first two games of the season because of a calf injury, and has missed two of the next three as well because of the same injury.  Pierce, meanwhile, suffered a lacerated spleen in the Week 5 win over Wyoming and missed last Saturday’s loss to San Diego State.

Those are two big ones,” the head coach said of the loss of the starters. “Losing both of those guys, they are really good players and both leaders on our defense and leaders on our team.”

Moa started 24 games the past two seasons.  He was named first-team All-Mountain West in 2016, then earned second-team all-conference honors for the 2017 season.

Prior to his injury, Pierce was leading the Broncos in tackles with 23.

Bubba Bolden’s withdrawal from USC triggered by 28-month suspension

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 19 USC Fall Practice
By John TaylorOct 9, 2018, 1:33 PM EDT
And now we know a heck of a lot more of the rest of the story.

In late August, shortly before the season opener, Clay Helton announced that starting strong safety Bubba Bolden would be sidelined indefinitely because of what was described only as a vague “personal matter.” Bolden has not played a down for the Trojans this season, and on Monday his name was finally removed from the team’s roster.

While program officials have declined to discuss Bolden’s situation publicly, the player took to Instagram Monday night to explain that, one, he was slapped with a 28-month suspension by USC’s Student Judicial Affairs and Community Standards (SJACS) over an off-campus incident earlier this year and, two, because “USC’s Title IX Office declined to even open an investigation,” all of the off-field tumult has led him to withdraw from the university.

From Bolden’s social media post:

The University’s office of Student Judicial Affairs and Community Standards (SJACS) believes that I am responsible for violating the student code of conduct pertaining to underage drinking at an off-campus party back in February 2018 wherein I participated in mutual trash-talking with fellow party-goers. As the vibe at the party turned unfriendly, I left with several friends. Approximately nine days afterward, the party hosts reported feeling threatened by me that night, which sparked a USC SJACS investigation.

After USC’s chief threat assessment officer found me to not be a threat, USC’s Title IX Office declined to even open an investigation. I was not charged with any criminal activity and several party-goers refuted the allegations, SJACS sanctioned me with a 28-month suspension based on the projected graduation date of the party hosts.

While defending himself against the claims made against him, Bolden also apologized for his actions that February night.

“My behavior at the party was not reflective of my character which my family, friends, teammates and many more admire, and for this I am truly sorry,” the defensive back wrote. “At this point, I’m 100% committed to ensuring that the lessons I’ve learned on and off the field will carry me to the next level.”

Bolden was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 7 safety in the country and the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Nevada on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  As a true freshman last season, Bolden appeared in 13 of the Trojans’ 14 games.

Bolden’s issues were merely a part of significant upheaval and turnover at strong safety over the last month or so for the Trojans.

Ykili Ross and Bolden had been battling for the starting job before Ross abruptly left the program and transferred in late August, clearing the path for Ross to start.  After Ross’ suspension, Isaiah Pola-Mao was elevated to No. 1 on the depth chart.  In mid-September, however, Pola underwent season-ending shoulder surgery.

On USC’s most recent depth chart, the starting strong safety is listed as Talanoa Hufanga OR C.J. Pollard.

No. 17 Oregon expects to have two starters back for No. 7 Washington

By John TaylorOct 9, 2018, 12:12 PM EDT
Ahead of a huge Pac-12 North matchup, one of the combatants is expected to get a lot healthier.

Starting defensive end Austin Faoliu didn’t play in No. 17 Oregon’s Week 5 win over then-No. 24 Cal because of a foot injury.  With the Ducks off in Week 6, it was thought that the lineman would be a go this coming weekend; with a massive showdown against No. 7 Washington looming Saturday, Faoliu has been declared “good to go” by head coach Mario Cristobal.

Additionally, starting tight end Jacob Breeland (pictured), who missed the Cal game because of injury, is expected back as well.

“We feel good about our health; the bye week has helped,” Cristobal said by way of The Oregonian. “We’ve been banging it up pretty good, too. We practiced hard, we took some of the physical part of practice away from the guys that logged a lot of reps, but we also didn’t remove that completely.

“They did get their physical work good-on-good, making sure that technique and fundamentals were at the forefront of everything and that we are playing and elevating our level of effort as it relates to everything that we do.”

Faoliu had started the first four games of the 2018 season after starting two games as a true freshman in 2017.  In this season’s action, he has been credited with 15 tackles.

Breeland is currently third on the Ducks with two receiving touchdowns; fourth in receiving yards with 131; and fifth in receptions with seven.  He started 11 games as a redshirt sophomore last season, pulling in a team-high five receiving touchdowns.

Nebraska bars RB Greg Bell from transferring to Oregon State, others

By John TaylorOct 9, 2018, 10:44 AM EDT
2 Comments

For at least one Nebraska transfer, the Lincoln-to-Corvallis pipeline has been shut down.

Late last week, it was reported that Greg Bell would not travel with the rest of the team to Wisconsin for Saturday’s game as he was considering a transfer.  Monday night, the running back confirmed that he has indeed decided to leave the Cornhuskers football program.

In officially announcing his move on Twitter, Bell included a copy of the release letter he received from his now-former university.

Per that letter, Bell has been barred from transferring to any school in the Big Ten (standard, but nonetheless BS), any school on the Cornhuskers’ non-conference schedule the next three seasons (again, standard, but nonetheless BS) and… Oregon State?

Oregon State isn’t, obviously, in the Big Ten.  Nor are they on any future non-conference schedule for Nebraska.  So, why exactly is the Left Coast OSU included?

Of the 15 players, including Bell, who have transferred from or otherwise left Nebraska since Scott Frost took over, three of them have landed at Oregon State — quarterback Tristan Gebbia (HERE), wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey (HERE), linebacker Avery Roberts (HERE).  There are a pair of connections behind the abrupt surge of former Cornhuskers morphing into future Beavers.

The first comes in the form of assistant Trent Bray.  After spending the past three seasons as the linebackers coach of the Cornhuskers, Bray was hired for the same job by the Beavers late last year and is in his first season as an assistant on Jonathan Smith‘s staff.

Additionally, Mike Rileyfired as the Cornhuskers’ head coach last year, was hired by his former school to serve as Smith’s assistant head coach.  While he was named as the head coach of the Alliance of American Football’s San Antonio franchise in mid-June, Riley is still listed on the program’s official website as an analyst for the football program.