Injured Tennessee State LB Christion Abercrombie ‘making progress’

By Zach BarnettOct 9, 2018, 4:44 PM EDT
The mother of injured Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie released a positive update on her son Tuesday. Abercrombie collapsed on the sideline during the Tigers’ Sept. 29 game at Vanderbilt and was rushed into emergency surgery. He remains hospitalized in critical condition.

“Today is ‘Terrific Tuesday!’ God is working a miracle in Christion! He is moving in a positive direction and making progress. Christion is so strong,” Staci Abercrombie said in a tweet. “He squeezed my hand so hard, my knuckles were popping. Giving God all the glory in this. Keep praying. #ChristionStrong”

“(Abercrombie) is showing improvement, doing some things that are really positive,” Tennessee State head coach Rod Reed told the Tennesseean. “We’ve just got to keep praying and hopefully he will continue to progress on a daily basis. All those things that he is doing shows that his brain is functioning in some capacity and those were the things that we were concerned with. I’m really happy for him and his family right now.”

There is no timetable for Abercrombie’s release, but he has made demonstrable progress over the past 10 days. Here’s hoping that progress continues.

Miami QB Cade Weldon in midst of serving four-game suspension

By John TaylorOct 9, 2018, 3:55 PM EDT
While he very likely wouldn’t have played anyway, Cade Weldon was unavailable for Miami’s wild win over Florida State this past Saturday.  Early Tuesday afternoon, we learned why.

In a press release, The U announced that Weldon is in the midst of serving a four-game suspension.  The only reason given for the punitive measure being levied on the redshirt freshman quarterback was an unspecified violation of team rules.

The win over FSU was the first game of that suspension.  Weldon will also be unavailable for games against Virginia (Oct. 13), Boston College (Oct. 26) and Duke (Nov. 3).  He would then be eligible to be back in uniform for the Nov. 10 game against Georgia Tech on the road.

Weldon was a three-star member of the Hurricanes’ 2017 recruiting class.  After taking a redshirt as a true freshman last season, the Tampa native has completed two of his three passes this season for 14 yards.

Prior to his suspension, Weldon has been listed as the No. 3 quarterback on Miami’s depth chart behind starter N’Kosi Perry and his primary backup, season-opening starter Malik Rosier.

Season-ending injuries cost Boise State pair of defensive starters

By John TaylorOct 9, 2018, 2:44 PM EDT
Boise State’s defense has taken a one-two injury punch to the gut.

Monday, Bryan Harsin confirmed that defensive tackle David Moa and safety DeAndre Pierce will not play again in 2018 because of injuries.  Moa missed the first two games of the season because of a calf injury, and has missed two of the next three as well because of the same injury.  Pierce, meanwhile, suffered a lacerated spleen in the Week 5 win over Wyoming and missed last Saturday’s loss to San Diego State.

Those are two big ones,” the head coach said of the loss of the starters. “Losing both of those guys, they are really good players and both leaders on our defense and leaders on our team.”

Moa started 24 games the past two seasons.  He was named first-team All-Mountain West in 2016, then earned second-team all-conference honors for the 2017 season.

Prior to his injury, Pierce was leading the Broncos in tackles with 23.

Bubba Bolden’s withdrawal from USC triggered by 28-month suspension

By John TaylorOct 9, 2018, 1:33 PM EDT
And now we know a heck of a lot more of the rest of the story.

In late August, shortly before the season opener, Clay Helton announced that starting strong safety Bubba Bolden would be sidelined indefinitely because of what was described only as a vague “personal matter.” Bolden has not played a down for the Trojans this season, and on Monday his name was finally removed from the team’s roster.

While program officials have declined to discuss Bolden’s situation publicly, the player took to Instagram Monday night to explain that, one, he was slapped with a 28-month suspension by USC’s Student Judicial Affairs and Community Standards (SJACS) over an off-campus incident earlier this year and, two, because “USC’s Title IX Office declined to even open an investigation,” all of the off-field tumult has led him to withdraw from the university.

From Bolden’s social media post:

The University’s office of Student Judicial Affairs and Community Standards (SJACS) believes that I am responsible for violating the student code of conduct pertaining to underage drinking at an off-campus party back in February 2018 wherein I participated in mutual trash-talking with fellow party-goers. As the vibe at the party turned unfriendly, I left with several friends. Approximately nine days afterward, the party hosts reported feeling threatened by me that night, which sparked a USC SJACS investigation.

After USC’s chief threat assessment officer found me to not be a threat, USC’s Title IX Office declined to even open an investigation. I was not charged with any criminal activity and several party-goers refuted the allegations, SJACS sanctioned me with a 28-month suspension based on the projected graduation date of the party hosts.

While defending himself against the claims made against him, Bolden also apologized for his actions that February night.

“My behavior at the party was not reflective of my character which my family, friends, teammates and many more admire, and for this I am truly sorry,” the defensive back wrote. “At this point, I’m 100% committed to ensuring that the lessons I’ve learned on and off the field will carry me to the next level.”

Bolden was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 7 safety in the country and the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Nevada on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  As a true freshman last season, Bolden appeared in 13 of the Trojans’ 14 games.

Bolden’s issues were merely a part of significant upheaval and turnover at strong safety over the last month or so for the Trojans.

Ykili Ross and Bolden had been battling for the starting job before Ross abruptly left the program and transferred in late August, clearing the path for Ross to start.  After Ross’ suspension, Isaiah Pola-Mao was elevated to No. 1 on the depth chart.  In mid-September, however, Pola underwent season-ending shoulder surgery.

On USC’s most recent depth chart, the starting strong safety is listed as Talanoa Hufanga OR C.J. Pollard.

If Jake Bentley is healthy, the QB will start under center for South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Saturday

By John TaylorOct 9, 2018, 1:14 PM EDT
Thanks for the effort, Michael Scarnecchia. Now get back on the sidelines, grab a clipboard and throw on a visor.  Probably.

Because of an injury to Jake Bentley, Scarnecchia, a fifth-year senior, made his first career start in this past Saturday’s 37-35 win over Missouri.  And Scarnecchia acquitted himself well, completing 20-of-35 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns — and no interceptions despite the weather conditions — as the Gamecocks pushed their record in SEC play back to .500 at 2-2.

Tuesday, Will Muschamp stated that Bentley, who suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain in the Week 5 loss to Kentucky, was a full go in practice earlier in the day.  And, despite Scarnecchia’s play — and a push from some segment of the fan base for the backup to become the starter moving forward — the head coach stated that Bentley will return as the starter for Saturday’s game against Texas A&M if he’s healthy.

That said…

“But I told Jake and Mike, both of them need to be ready to go play,” Muschamp said by way of Rivals.com. “We’ve got two guys we can go win with and that’s good to have.”

For the season, Bentley has completed 64 percent of his 132 passes for 928 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions.  The true junior is currently eighth among SEC quarterbacks and 77th nationally with a 131.1 pass efficiency rating.