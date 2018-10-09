Getty Images

No. 17 Oregon expects to have two starters back for No. 7 Washington

By John TaylorOct 9, 2018, 12:12 PM EDT
1 Comment

Ahead of a huge Pac-12 North matchup, one of the combatants is expected to get a lot healthier.

Starting defensive end Austin Faoliu didn’t play in No. 17 Oregon’s Week 5 win over then-No. 24 Cal because of a foot injury.  With the Ducks off in Week 6, it was thought that the lineman would be a go this coming weekend; with a massive showdown against No. 7 Washington looming Saturday, Faoliu has been declared “good to go” by head coach Mario Cristobal.

Additionally, starting tight end Jacob Breeland (pictured), who missed the Cal game because of injury, is expected back as well.

“We feel good about our health; the bye week has helped,” Cristobal said by way of The Oregonian. “We’ve been banging it up pretty good, too. We practiced hard, we took some of the physical part of practice away from the guys that logged a lot of reps, but we also didn’t remove that completely.

“They did get their physical work good-on-good, making sure that technique and fundamentals were at the forefront of everything and that we are playing and elevating our level of effort as it relates to everything that we do.”

Faoliu had started the first four games of the 2018 season after starting two games as a true freshman in 2017.  In this season’s action, he has been credited with 15 tackles.

Breeland is currently third on the Ducks with two receiving touchdowns; fourth in receiving yards with 131; and fifth in receptions with seven.  He started 11 games as a redshirt sophomore last season, pulling in a team-high five receiving touchdowns.

Nebraska bars RB Greg Bell from transferring to Oregon State, others

By John TaylorOct 9, 2018, 10:44 AM EDT
2 Comments

For at least one Nebraska transfer, the Lincoln-to-Corvallis pipeline has been shut down.

Late last week, it was reported that Greg Bell would not travel with the rest of the team to Wisconsin for Saturday’s game as he was considering a transfer.  Monday night, the running back confirmed that he has indeed decided to leave the Cornhuskers football program.

In officially announcing his move on Twitter, Bell included a copy of the release letter he received from his now-former university.

Per that letter, Bell has been barred from transferring to any school in the Big Ten (standard, but nonetheless BS), any school on the Cornhuskers’ non-conference schedule the next three seasons (again, standard, but nonetheless BS) and… Oregon State?

Oregon State isn’t, obviously, in the Big Ten.  Nor are they on any future non-conference schedule for Nebraska.  So, why exactly is the Left Coast OSU included?

Of the 15 players, including Bell, who have transferred from or otherwise left Nebraska since Scott Frost took over, three of them have landed at Oregon State — quarterback Tristan Gebbia (HERE), wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey (HERE), linebacker Avery Roberts (HERE).  There are a pair of connections behind the abrupt surge of former Cornhuskers morphing into future Beavers.

The first comes in the form of assistant Trent Bray.  After spending the past three seasons as the linebackers coach of the Cornhuskers, Bray was hired for the same job by the Beavers late last year and is in his first season as an assistant on Jonathan Smith‘s staff.

Additionally, Mike Rileyfired as the Cornhuskers’ head coach last year, was hired by his former school to serve as Smith’s assistant head coach.  While he was named as the head coach of the Alliance of American Football’s San Antonio franchise in mid-June, Riley is still listed on the program’s official website as an analyst for the football program.

Tua Tagovailoa head and shoulders above everybody else in Bovada’s Heisman odds

By John TaylorOct 9, 2018, 9:25 AM EDT
2 Comments

Same as he has been on the field, actually.

Not as if this is a shocker at all, but Tua Tagovailoa is seemingly the consensus favorite to win the 2018 Heisman Trophy by most everyone, including Bovada.lv in its latest set of updated stiff-armed odds. The numbers the true sophomore, first-year starting quarterback has put up through the first half of the Crimson Tide’s regular season, however, is Kazihiro-style looney tunes.

Currently, Tagovailoa leads the FBS in passing efficiency (258.4; the record for a season is Baker Mayfield‘s 198.7 a year ago), completion percentage (75.2), yards per attempt (14.8) and yards per completion (19.7). The talented Hawaiian has thrown nearly as many touchdowns (18) as he has incompletions (25) — and he’s yet to throw an interception.

Most notably, Tagovailoa hasn’t taken a single snap in the fourth quarter of any of the first six games. Otherwise, his standing in touchdown passes (tied for sixth nationally) and passing yards per game (41st, 249.2) would likely be higher, particularly the latter category.

With that as a statistical backdrop, it’s not surprising in the least that Bovada has Tagovailoa listed as a prohibitive 2/3 favorite to win the 2018 Heisman Trophy, up from 10/11 a week ago. The next three players, all quarterbacks, behind Tagovailoa all have longer odds than they did Oct. 1 — Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins (9/2, down from 15/4), Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray (7/1, down from 7/2) and West Virginia’s Will Grier (13/2, down from 11/2).

Tagovailoa’s current status as the front-runner should (maybe?) be taken with a grain of salt. Exactly one year ago today, Penn State running back Saquon Barkley was Bovada‘s betting favorite; Barkley ended up not even being a finalist for the 2017 award won by Mayfield. Then again, Lamar Jackson was an overwhelming favorite for the award in late September of 2016… and a sizable favorite in late October… before the Louisville quarterback went on to win that year’s trophy by a sizable margin over Clemson’s Deshaun Watson.

Anyway, below is the updated 2018 Heisman Trophy odds, courtesy again of Bovada.lv:

Tennessee S Trevon Flowers undergoes surgery for broken collarbone

By John TaylorOct 9, 2018, 8:06 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Tennessee’s depth in the defensive secondary has taken a hit.

Jeremy Pruitt confirmed Monday that Trevon Flowers suffered a broken collarbone diving for a pass during practice in UT’s off-week.  The injury required the safety to undergo surgery to repair the damage.

There’s no definitive timeline for Flowers’ return, with the head coach stating only that “he’ll be back in a few weeks.”

“It’s unfortunate for him because he really had improved in the last two or three weeks and had a great off-week this past week,” Pruitt said by way of the Knoxville News Sentinel.

The true freshman Flowers started the season-opening loss to West Virginia, then shifted into a backup role the next four games.  Flowers was a three-star member of the Vols’ 2018 recruiting class.

Bowling Green loses WR Deric Phouthavong to season-ending injury

By John TaylorOct 9, 2018, 7:01 AM EDT
Leave a comment

One of the best Scrabble surnames in college football won’t see the field again in 2018.

Bowling Green confirmed Monday that Deric Phouthavong will miss the remainder of the 2018 season.  The 6-5, 205-pound wide receiver suffered a knee injury in the Week 5 loss to Georgia Tech and didn’t play in this past weekend’s game against Toledo.

Per the Toledo Blade, Phouthavong suffered a torn meniscus against the Yellow Jackets.

Because Phouthavong, who had played in 33 games entering 2018, played in five games this year, he won’t be eligible for a redshirt under the NCAA’s new rule nor can he apply for a medical hardship waiver.  That means the fourth-year senior’s collegiate playing career has come to an end.

Phouthavong played in nine games as a true freshman in 2015, 12 in 2016 and another 12 this past season.  He started 11 games during his time with the Falcons, including all five games this season prior to his injury.

Thus far this season, Phouthavong is third on the team in receiving touchdowns (three), third in receiving yards (214) and tied for third in receptions (20).  He came into 2018 with 250 yards and a touchdown on 20 catches.