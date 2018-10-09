No. 17 Oregon expects to have two starters back for No. 7 Washington

Ahead of a huge Pac-12 North matchup, one of the combatants is expected to get a lot healthier.

Starting defensive end Austin Faoliu didn’t play in No. 17 Oregon’s Week 5 win over then-No. 24 Cal because of a foot injury. With the Ducks off in Week 6, it was thought that the lineman would be a go this coming weekend; with a massive showdown against No. 7 Washington looming Saturday, Faoliu has been declared “good to go” by head coach Mario Cristobal.

Additionally, starting tight end Jacob Breeland (pictured), who missed the Cal game because of injury, is expected back as well.

“We feel good about our health; the bye week has helped,” Cristobal said by way of The Oregonian. “We’ve been banging it up pretty good, too. We practiced hard, we took some of the physical part of practice away from the guys that logged a lot of reps, but we also didn’t remove that completely.

“They did get their physical work good-on-good, making sure that technique and fundamentals were at the forefront of everything and that we are playing and elevating our level of effort as it relates to everything that we do.”

Faoliu had started the first four games of the 2018 season after starting two games as a true freshman in 2017. In this season’s action, he has been credited with 15 tackles.

Breeland is currently third on the Ducks with two receiving touchdowns; fourth in receiving yards with 131; and fifth in receptions with seven. He started 11 games as a redshirt sophomore last season, pulling in a team-high five receiving touchdowns.