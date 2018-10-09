Getty Images

Tennessee S Trevon Flowers undergoes surgery for broken collarbone

By John TaylorOct 9, 2018, 8:06 AM EDT
Tennessee’s depth in the defensive secondary has taken a hit.

Jeremy Pruitt confirmed Monday that Trevon Flowers suffered a broken collarbone diving for a pass during practice in UT’s off-week.  The injury required the safety to undergo surgery to repair the damage.

There’s no definitive timeline for Flowers’ return, with the head coach stating only that “he’ll be back in a few weeks.”

“It’s unfortunate for him because he really had improved in the last two or three weeks and had a great off-week this past week,” Pruitt said by way of the Knoxville News Sentinel.

The true freshman Flowers started the season-opening loss to West Virginia, then shifted into a backup role the next four games.  Flowers was a three-star member of the Vols’ 2018 recruiting class.

Tua Tagovailoa head and shoulders above everybody else in Bovada’s Heisman odds

By John TaylorOct 9, 2018, 9:25 AM EDT
Same as he has been on the field, actually.

Not as if this is a shocker at all, but Tua Tagovailoa is seemingly the consensus favorite to win the 2018 Heisman Trophy by most everyone, including Bovada.lv in its latest set of updated stiff-armed odds. The numbers the true sophomore, first-year starting quarterback has put up through the first half of the Crimson Tide’s regular season, however, is Kazihiro-style looney tunes.

Currently, Tagovailoa leads the FBS in passing efficiency (258.4; the record for a season is Baker Mayfield‘s 198.7 a year ago), completion percentage (75.2), yards per attempt (14.8) and yards per completion (19.7). The talented Hawaiian has thrown nearly as many touchdowns (18) as he has incompletions (25) — and he’s yet to throw an interception.

Most notably, Tagovailoa hasn’t taken a single snap in the fourth quarter of any of the first six games. Otherwise, his standing in touchdown passes (tied for sixth nationally) and passing yards per game (41st, 249.2) would likely be higher, particularly the latter category.

With that as a statistical backdrop, it’s not surprising in the least that Bovada has Tagovailoa listed as a prohibitive 2/3 favorite to win the 2018 Heisman Trophy, up from 10/11 a week ago. The next three players, all quarterbacks, behind Tagovailoa all have longer odds than they did Oct. 1 — Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins (9/2, down from 15/4), Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray (7/1, down from 7/2) and West Virginia’s Will Grier (13/2, down from 11/2).

Tagovailoa’s current status as the front-runner should (maybe?) be taken with a grain of salt. Exactly one year ago today, Penn State running back Saquon Barkley was Bovada‘s betting favorite; Barkley ended up not even being a finalist for the 2017 award won by Mayfield. Then again, Lamar Jackson was an overwhelming favorite for the award in late September of 2016… and a sizable favorite in late October… before the Louisville quarterback went on to win that year’s trophy by a sizable margin over Clemson’s Deshaun Watson.

Anyway, below is the updated 2018 Heisman Trophy odds, courtesy again of Bovada.lv:

Bowling Green loses WR Deric Phouthavong to season-ending injury

By John TaylorOct 9, 2018, 7:01 AM EDT
One of the best Scrabble surnames in college football won’t see the field again in 2018.

Bowling Green confirmed Monday that Deric Phouthavong will miss the remainder of the 2018 season.  The 6-5, 205-pound wide receiver suffered a knee injury in the Week 5 loss to Georgia Tech and didn’t play in this past weekend’s game against Toledo.

Per the Toledo Blade, Phouthavong suffered a torn meniscus against the Yellow Jackets.

Because Phouthavong, who had played in 33 games entering 2018, played in five games this year, he won’t be eligible for a redshirt under the NCAA’s new rule nor can he apply for a medical hardship waiver.  That means the fourth-year senior’s collegiate playing career has come to an end.

Phouthavong played in nine games as a true freshman in 2015, 12 in 2016 and another 12 this past season.  He started 11 games during his time with the Falcons, including all five games this season prior to his injury.

Thus far this season, Phouthavong is third on the team in receiving touchdowns (three), third in receiving yards (214) and tied for third in receptions (20).  He came into 2018 with 250 yards and a touchdown on 20 catches.

Michigan State loses starting guard David Beedle ‘for about a month’

By John TaylorOct 9, 2018, 5:55 AM EDT
The injury bug continues to plague one member of Michigan State’s offensive line.

During Monday’s Big Ten coaches teleconference, head coach Mark Dantonio revealed that David Beedle “will be out for probably about a month.” The fifth-year senior suffered an unspecified injury to his left arm early on in the Week 6 loss to Northwestern and didn’t return.

This season, Beedle suffered an unspecified injury in Week 2 that severely limited him the next two weeks. Last season, he missed three games because of a knee injury.

With a one-month timeline, Beedle would likely miss games against No. 8 Penn State (Oct. 13), No. 12 Michigan (Oct. 20), Purdue (Oct. 27) and Maryland (Nov.3).  The lineman could then be in line to return for the Nov. 10 game against No. 3 Ohio State.

When healthy the past two years, Beedle has started 18 games at the Spartans. Four of those starts came at left guard this season.

Following the 2017 season, Beedle was named third-team All-Big Ten.

Alabama a massive Bovada title favorite, while Michigan, Texas make sizable moves upward

By John TaylorOct 8, 2018, 9:11 PM EDT
4 Comments

One sportsbook is as impressed with Alabama as pretty much the rest of the college football world is at the midway point of the regular season.

A week ago, Bovada.lv had the top-ranked team in the country and the defending champ as a 4/5 favorite to win the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship. Following a curb-stomping of Arkansas in Week 6, ‘Bama is now a 5/7 favorite for this year’s title.

Of all the numbers you could use to illustrate the Crimson Tide’s utter dominance thus far, and impress the books in the process, this is my personal favorite: Alabama is averaging 37.9 points in the first half through six games. If they hadn’t played any second halves at all this season, they’d still be ranked 31st in the country in points per game, right behind No. 30 Michigan (38.2). As it stands now, they’re the highest-scoring team in the nation at an even 56 ppg and their starting quarterback hasn’t taken a fourth-quarter snap in any game; Appalachian State, at 51.8, is No. 2. The next-best Power Five teams are Penn State (49.6) and Ohio State (49).

Oh, and UA’s defense is a, ahem, “pedestrian” 11th in scoring defense at 16 ppg, so they have that going for them. Which is very nice.

As for the rest of Bovada‘s title odds? Clemson and Ohio State are up next at a distant 15/2; a week ago, both the Buckeyes and Tigers were at 11/2.

Michigan and Texas both made the most notable jumps as well, with the former moving from 25/1 to 16/1 and the latter from 85/1 to 33/1. Just five teams are ahead of the Wolverines now — the three already mentioned, plus Georgia (15/2, same as last week) and Notre Dame (12/1, up from 15/1) — while the Longhorns now have the same odds as the rival they just vanquished in spectacular fashion and just ahead of Penn State, which moved from 50/1 to 33/1.

Below are the rest of the current CFP championship odds, again courtesy of Bovada.lv: