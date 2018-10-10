Heisman contenders Dwayne Haskins, Tua Tagovailoa ‘talk every week’

I understand that college football, for a lot of fan bases, is a cutthroat sport, but this is about as cool and uplifting as it gets.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, in his first season as a starter, is a sizable favorite to win the 2018 Heisman Trophy. His Ohio State counterpart, Dwayne Haskins, is in his first season as a starter as well and is considered one of just a couple of players who could potentially knock Tagovailoa off the stiff-armed perch on which he currently sits.

And then there’s the fact that, with the Crimson Tide currently ranked No. 1 and the Buckeyes sitting at No. 3, the two schools could be on a collision course for yet another meeting in the College Football Playoffs. Given all of the team and individual connections between the two on the field, Haskins’ revelation Tuesday night about their off-field relationship is highly enlightening.

“We talk every week,” Haskins told Doug Lesmerises of the Cleveland Plain Dealer when asked if the two prolific quarterbacks know each other. “We sent each other scriptures before the game on Saturday, just send out blessings to each other.”

Haskins is a redshirt sophomore while Tagovailoa is a true sophomore. So, what was the genesis of what’s turned into a high-profile relationship? Elevenwarriors.com wrote that “[t]he two built a relationship after meeting at recruiting camps and spending time together at Elite 11, a quarterback competition among the top high school prospects in the country.”

You can bet that, should the two teams collide in the postseason, this will be one of the major storylines heading into the game — especially if a national championship is on the line.

And here’s to hoping that, if that’s the case, the banter, scripture included, continues flowing between the two.