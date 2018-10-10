Oregon takes out ad to tell Ducks fans to be civil ahead of Washington game

Oregon administrators are on high alert in Eugene ahead of their huge rivalry clash with Washington this weekend and are taking to the local papers to get their message out about behaving before, during and after the game.

Per KEZI, Ducks officials have placed an ad calling for fans attending the game to “place a priority on civility” this weekend.

“We just wanted to remind folks that one of the things that makes Autzen great is the way in which we treat one another and treat our visiting fans,” athletic director Rob Mullens told the station. “We have an outstanding staff, outstanding partners who obviously understand what it is to make sure that we have a friendly environment and those folks will continue to do a great job and adjust where needed.”

While tensions were likely to be inflamed given the rivalry with Washington over the years and the importance on Saturday’s clash in the Pac-12 standings, the move to take out an ad was probably prompted by video caught by several TV cameras after Stanford’s comeback win at Autzen Stadium last month that showed fans throwing things at Cardinal players as they walked off the field.

It should be noted that this is the first season with expanded beer and alcohol sales at the Ducks’ stadium in general seating areas. While that wasn’t a factor early in the season, it may have contributed to the incident after the Stanford game when you add in the fact that the team frustratingly blew a second half lead.

The game against Washington is always one of the most heated games on the schedule as is, so you can see why the administration wants to remind fans that while getting loud and supporting the team is welcomed, getting rowdy while doing so to opposing fans and players is not.