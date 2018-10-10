Getty Images

Oregon takes out ad to tell Ducks fans to be civil ahead of Washington game

By Bryan FischerOct 10, 2018, 5:40 PM EDT
Oregon administrators are on high alert in Eugene ahead of their huge rivalry clash with Washington this weekend and are taking to the local papers to get their message out about behaving before, during and after the game. 

Per KEZI, Ducks officials have placed an ad calling for fans attending the game to “place a priority on civility” this weekend.

“We just wanted to remind folks that one of the things that makes Autzen great is the way in which we treat one another and treat our visiting fans,” athletic director Rob Mullens told the station. “We have an outstanding staff, outstanding partners who obviously understand what it is to make sure that we have a friendly environment and those folks will continue to do a great job and adjust where needed.”

While tensions were likely to be inflamed given the rivalry with Washington over the years and the importance on Saturday’s clash in the Pac-12 standings, the move to take out an ad was probably prompted by video caught by several TV cameras after Stanford’s comeback win at Autzen Stadium last month that showed fans throwing things at Cardinal players as they walked off the field.

It should be noted that this is the first season with expanded beer and alcohol sales at the Ducks’ stadium in general seating areas. While that wasn’t a factor early in the season, it may have contributed to the incident after the Stanford game when you add in the fact that the team frustratingly blew a second half lead. 

The game against Washington is always one of the most heated games on the schedule as is, so you can see why the administration wants to remind fans that while getting loud and supporting the team is welcomed, getting rowdy while doing so to opposing fans and players is not.

NCAA show-causes no longer applicable to California schools following judge’s ruling

By Bryan FischerOct 10, 2018, 4:42 PM EDT
The NCAA has been locked in several major court battles in the state of California but a judge in Los Angeles Superior Court just dealt a huge blow to the organization’s ability to sanction coaches caught up in infractions cases.

According to the LA Times, judge Frederick Shaller finalized an earlier ruling that said that show-cause penalties given to coaches violated state law as “an unlawful restraint” on pursuing a lawful profession. At the heart of the matter is former USC assistant Todd McNair, who has been battling the NCAA over the one-year show-cause he was handed as part of the Reggie Bush case involving the Trojans over a decade ago.

“McNair’s ability to practice his profession as a college football coach has been restricted, if not preempted, not only in Los Angeles, but in every state in the country,” Shaller wrote in his decision.

The ruling is significant far beyond USC and McNair’s case as it essentially strips the NCAA’s ability to give coaches and administrators a show-cause (as in, schools must show-cause why they should hire individuals) in major infractions cases. While a few figures, like Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, wrote into the court saying this could affect the ability of California schools to remain in the NCAA, nobody expects the front office folks in Indianapolis to start kicking out UCLA, Stanford, Cal and others starting next week.

“The NCAA disagrees with the court’s ruling, which is wrong as a matter of law and does not impact Todd McNair’s show-cause order that expired more than six years ago,” the NCAA said in a statement. “We will explore all avenues for relief to ensure that NCAA member schools in California can continue to abide by the same rules as the rest of the NCAA’s membership.”

We’ll count this as a big ‘L’ for the NCAA in court even though the decision figures to be appealed going forward. Something says a few other states might take notice of the ruling though and wonder if NCAA bylaws and decisions may be at odds with other laws either way. 

Deion Sanders’ son Shiloh receives Florida State offer

By John TaylorOct 10, 2018, 3:45 PM EDT
Is a Primetime renewal in Tallahassee in the offing?

On Twitter Tuesday night, Shiloh Sanders announced that he is “extremely grateful and blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University!”  If the Sanders surname sounds familiar to FSU fans it should as the 2019 prospect is the son of former Seminole great and College Football Hall of Famers Deion Sanders.

The elder Sanders is the offensive coordinator at his son Shiloh’s school, Cedar Hill (Tex.) Trinity Christian High School.  Shiloh’s younger brother, 2021 prospect Shedeur, is a wide receiver at the school as well and received an offer from FSU this past February.

Shiloh Sanders is rated as a three-star recruit on 247Sports.com’s composite board for the 2019 cycle.  In addition to FSU, 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback holds offers from, among others, Georgia, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, South Carolina and Syracuse.

Suspended WR Quintez Cephus sues Wisconsin for violating constitutional rights

By John TaylorOct 10, 2018, 2:34 PM EDT
There’s been yet another development in a situation involving one of Wisconsin’s top returning wide receivers.

According to madison.com, Quintez Cephus has sued the University of Wisconsin-Madison in U.S. District Court, claiming that the school violated his constitutional rights.  That claim arises from a Title IX investigation that was conducted despite Cephus’ “inability to participate in an interview or otherwise meaningfully participate in the university’s process,” the lawsuit states, due to his involvement in an ongoing criminal investigation.

Two days after very loudly proclaiming his innocence and announcing he was taking a leave of absence, Cephus was charged in late August with felony sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and felony sexual assault.  The criminal complaint filed against him states that he allegedly “sexually assaulted two drunken women at once in the bedroom of his apartment in April.” The day after his arrest, Cephus’ lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the charges, claiming in part that surveillance camera footage and text messages paint an entirely different picture of the events that night.

In mid-September, Dane County (Wis.) Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky denied the defense team’s motion following a two-hour hearing, ordering Cephus to stand trial on the sexual assault charges.

“Defendants have knowingly and intentionally forced (Cephus) into the predicament of having to either waive his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination by choosing to participate in the university process despite the potential harm to his criminal defense,” the lawsuit states, “or decline to participate in the university’s process thus leading to the inevitable finding of responsibility and severe sanctions.”

Among other things, the lawsuit is calling for a halt to disciplinary proceedings until Cephus’ criminal case is resolved.  The findings of those proceedings could result in Cephus’ expulsion from the school.

Additionally, the website wrote, “[t]he lawsuit seeks unspecified money for emotional and psychological damage, damage to Cephus’ reputation and future career prospects, and past and future economic losses, among other damages.”

In a statement, a UW-M spokesperson told the site that “[w]e have not yet reviewed this lawsuit. However, we are confident that our processes related to these types of investigations comply with federal law.”

Cephus led the Badgers in receiving touchdowns last season with six and yards per catch at 16.7. His 501 receiving yards were good for second, while his 30 receptions were third on the team.  Cephus and Danny Davis were UW’s starting receivers heading into summer camp.  Davis was named in the criminal complaint filed against Cephus and suspended for the first two games of the 2018 season.

Report: Alabama loses Trevon Diggs for season

By John TaylorOct 10, 2018, 1:16 PM EDT
Monday, Nick Saban announced that Trevon Diggs will be sidelined indefinitely due to injury.  Unfortunately for both the player and the program, that timeline has now been negatively defined.

Citing sources with knowledge of the situation, al.com is reporting that Giggs will miss the remainder of the 2018 season, including the postseason.  In fact, the defensive back is expected to be out of football action for a period of 4-6 months, a timeframe that could impact Diggs’ availability for at least a portion of spring practice.

Diggs suffered a broken foot during Alabama’s Week 6 romp over Arkansas this past Saturday.  Per the website, the true junior is set to undergo surgery to repair the damage to his foot this Friday.

After starting one game last season, Diggs, a four-star 2016 signee, had started all six games this season prior to the injury.  He is currently leading the team and tied for third in the SEC with six passes defensed.

Over the summer, he was named preseason second-team All-SEC by the conference’s coaches and the media that covers the league.