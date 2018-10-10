Pitt senior LB Quintin Wirginis out for the season with knee injury

Just ahead of their huge matchup with No. 5 Notre Dame, Pitt received some terrible news this week as the school announced that senior linebacker Quintin Wirginis suffered a knee injury in practice on Tuesday and underwent season-ending surgery on Wednesday.
“Our entire team is certainly heartbroken for Quintin,” head coach Pat Narduzzi said. “He was having an absolutely outstanding senior season, on and off the field, and we are very sorry it ended prematurely due to injury. Our team is one big family and we will certainly rally around him. Knowing Quintin, I have no doubt he will remain a huge influence in our locker room. His leadership will remain as valuable as ever for our program.”
To say this is a huge blow for the Panthers is an understatement as Wirginis was a defensive captain and, in many ways, the heart and soul of the team’s defense. He led Pitt in tackles, sacks, tackles for loss and forced fumbles at the time of his injury and played a big role in the upset against Syracuse last Saturday.
A pair of redshirt sophomores figure to try to fill the role of Wirginis at middle linebacker in Chase Pine or Elias Reynolds.
Interestingly, Pitt’s release said only that Wirginis was lost for the season even though he was a senior at the time of the injury. While it may very well be the end of his career with the program, it’s possible the school is leaving open the possibility of a waiver to get another year back considering he missed most of the 2017 campaign with a combination of an injury and suspension.
It’s been a bad week for coordinators in the Big 12.
On Monday, Oklahoma let go of defensive coordinator Mike Stoops. On Wednesday, it was time for an offensive coordinator to go as Kansas announced that Doug Meacham was being dismissed from the program.
“I appreciate Doug and all the work he put in during his time at Kansas,” head coach David Beaty said in a release. “None of us are satisfied with the progress we are making on the offensive side of the ball. We hope that with this change we are better able to put our players in the best position to be successful.”
Meacham was considered a big hire for the program when he left TCU to call plays in Lawrence back in 2017. He originally coached the Jayhawks receivers but was moved over to handle quarterbacks prior to this season.
Kansas ranks 110th in total offense in FBS and 81st in scoring offense on the year. Though the team did put up 55 points in a shellacking of Rutgers, the team has only scored 28 or more points in two other games as they’ve sunk to a 2-4 record at the halfway mark of the season.
Beaty will take over coaching the quarterbacks and have final say over play-calling on game days but Meacham’s duties would generally be spread around the offensive staff the rest of the year. There was no word on who might be elevated to take Meacham’s spot on the full-time coaching staff but there is time to sort that out with the team on a bye this week.
Louisville is coming off a game in which they were outscored 66-31 and allowed the second-most rushing yards in school history. They are 2-4 at the halfway mark of the 2018 campaign. The normally high-flying offense can barely move the football.
All of which is to say, the fan base is very unhappy with Bobby Petrino. Just not enough, apparently, to open up the purse strings and send the embattled head coach packing.
“The university is not in a position to buy him out,” Tom Meeker, a Louisville Athletic Association board member, told the Courier Journal.
At issue: Petrino’s buyout has been pegged at roughly $14 million if he were fired after or during this season, to say nothing of the cost of getting rid of the rest of the current coaching staff. That figure is not too far off the $15.4 million owed to Texas’ Tom Herman or the $16 million amount owed to Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy for some context.
Perhaps of bigger concern for Louisville than the play on the field for the Cardinals is the fact that the slumping football team is causing sharp decreases in the amount being donated to the program. The Courier Journal reports that the school’s athletic administration fund is down more than two-thirds in the past year thanks to the hire of a new basketball coach and a settlement with former athletic director Tom Jurich. Donations are down considerably and there’s still construction debt and pending lawsuits to deal with as well.
In short, even if everybody wanted to hit the reset button, there’s probably not the money left to do so.
“We have half a season left, so I don’t intend to speculate on Bobby’s future, only support it as we take on Boston College this week,” current AD Vince Tyra told the paper.
Of course, it doesn’t help the school that mega donor Papa John has gone through a very public divorce with the program after racist comments he made led to his ouster from the pizza company of the same name.
Oregon administrators are on high alert in Eugene ahead of their huge rivalry clash with Washington this weekend and are taking to the local papers to get their message out about behaving before, during and after the game.
Per KEZI, Ducks officials have placed an ad calling for fans attending the game to “place a priority on civility” this weekend.
“We just wanted to remind folks that one of the things that makes Autzen great is the way in which we treat one another and treat our visiting fans,” athletic director Rob Mullens told the station. “We have an outstanding staff, outstanding partners who obviously understand what it is to make sure that we have a friendly environment and those folks will continue to do a great job and adjust where needed.”
While tensions were likely to be inflamed given the rivalry with Washington over the years and the importance on Saturday’s clash in the Pac-12 standings, the move to take out an ad was probably prompted by video caught by several TV cameras after Stanford’s comeback win at Autzen Stadium last month that showed fans throwing things at Cardinal players as they walked off the field.
It should be noted that this is the first season with expanded beer and alcohol sales at the Ducks’ stadium in general seating areas. While that wasn’t a factor early in the season, it may have contributed to the incident after the Stanford game when you add in the fact that the team frustratingly blew a second half lead.
The game against Washington is always one of the most heated games on the schedule as is, so you can see why the administration wants to remind fans that while getting loud and supporting the team is welcomed, getting rowdy while doing so to opposing fans and players is not.
The NCAA has been locked in several major court battles in the state of California but a judge in Los Angeles Superior Court just dealt a huge blow to the organization’s ability to sanction coaches caught up in infractions cases.
According to the LA Times, judge Frederick Shaller finalized an earlier ruling that said that show-cause penalties given to coaches violated state law as “an unlawful restraint” on pursuing a lawful profession. At the heart of the matter is former USC assistant Todd McNair, who has been battling the NCAA over the one-year show-cause he was handed as part of the Reggie Bush case involving the Trojans over a decade ago.
“McNair’s ability to practice his profession as a college football coach has been restricted, if not preempted, not only in Los Angeles, but in every state in the country,” Shaller wrote in his decision.
The ruling is significant far beyond USC and McNair’s case as it essentially strips the NCAA’s ability to give coaches and administrators a show-cause (as in, schools must show-cause why they should hire individuals) in major infractions cases. While a few figures, like Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, wrote into the court saying this could affect the ability of California schools to remain in the NCAA, nobody expects the front office folks in Indianapolis to start kicking out UCLA, Stanford, Cal and others starting next week.
“The NCAA disagrees with the court’s ruling, which is wrong as a matter of law and does not impact Todd McNair’s show-cause order that expired more than six years ago,” the NCAA said in a statement. “We will explore all avenues for relief to ensure that NCAA member schools in California can continue to abide by the same rules as the rest of the NCAA’s membership.”
We’ll count this as a big ‘L’ for the NCAA in court even though the decision figures to be appealed going forward. Something says a few other states might take notice of the ruling though and wonder if NCAA bylaws and decisions may be at odds with other laws either way.