NCAA FOOTBALL: SEP 10 NC State at East Carolina
RB Nakia Robinson tweets transfer from NC State

By John TaylorOct 10, 2018, 5:55 AM EDT
Another day, another player has decided to leave his original college football home.

On his personal Twitter account Tuesday, Nakia Robinson announced that he will be transferring out of the North Carolina State football program. The running back gave no specific reason for his decision, although being buried on the depth chart is likely a good place to start if you’re searching for one.

“For those that respect my decision, thank you. For those who don’t, thank you,” the Wolfpack redshirt freshman wrote.

Robinson was a three-star 2017 signee who took a redshirt as a true freshman and then played in four games this season prior to his decision to leave. In that brief action, he rushed for eight yards on three carries. All three of those carries came in a 34-point win over Georgia State in Week 2.

Michigan State punter Jake Hartbarger ruled out for rest of year

By John TaylorOct 10, 2018, 7:33 AM EDT
When Jake Hartbarger was injured in Michigan State’s Week 2 loss to Arizona State, it was thought he could return in 6-8 weeks. A month later, however, that timeline has been significantly extended.

Tuesday, Mark Dantonio confirmed that, more than likely, Hartbarger will miss the remainder of the 2018 season. The punter is still dealing with an injury to his right leg that hasn’t healed as expected.

“Jake is, in all general purposes, I believe done for the year,” the head coach said by way of mlive.com, “because I think to throw your right leg up in the air when it’s been broken is probably a little bit of an issue from a confidence standpoint.”

The fifth-year senior entered the 2018 season in his fourth year as the Spartans’ primary punter. Following the 2017 season, Hartbarger, who has a career average of 42.1 yards per punt, was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by the media.

It’s expected that Hartbarger will apply for a sixth season of eligibility.

Hartbarger was initially replaced by No. 2 quarterback Rocky Lombardi but the job now belongs to Tyler Hunt. The redshirt freshman is averaging 38.8 yards on his 15 punts since taking over the position full-time last month.

Minnesota’s 6-foot-9, 400-pound freshman RT to make first start Saturday

By Zach BarnettOct 9, 2018, 7:42 PM EDT
Minnesota landed a big recruit, literally and figuratively, last December when the Gophers landed the signature of 4-star offensive tackle Daniel Faalele. The subject of a 2017 Sports Illustrated profile, Faalale grew up in Melbourne, Australia, but didn’t play or follow football (as most Australian kids don’t) until a Hawaii assistant saw him lifting weights as a (massive) 15-year-old.

One thing led to another, and all of a sudden Faalele enrolled at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Surrounded by some of the very best football recruits in the country, Faalele’s size awed even his peers along the offensive line, but he had the skillset of a little leaguer. Faalele didn’t even suit up for games for his first year on campus as he acclimated to a foreign sport in a foreign country.

He signed with Minnesota in December (the Gophers also landed two of his IMG Academy teammates) and enrolled the following month, but Gophers coaches hoped to redshirt him as he fast-tracked his novice skills to handle the defensive ends of the Big Ten.

Faalele appeared in Minnesota’s opening day win over New Mexico State, but, thanks to the new redshirt rule, that was only a quarter of his allotted appearances that wouldn’t count against his eligibility clock.

Then the Minnesota game happened.

In the midst of a 48-31 loss to Iowa on Saturday, starting right tackle Sam Schlueter surrendered three sacks in the first half, forcing coaches to insert Faalele for the second half.

And with No. 3 Ohio State up next, Minnesota coaches have no choice but to burn Faalele’s redshirt in the interest of keeping true freshman quarterback Zack Annexstad (one of Faalele’s IMG teammates) in one piece.

Everything about Faalele’s development has happened quickly. And now, six games into his college career, he’ll be asked to stonewall Chase Young and company.

Alabama LB Mack Wilson takes ‘blame’ for performance of Tide defense

By Zach BarnettOct 9, 2018, 6:06 PM EDT
3 Comments

No. 1 Alabama is so good that it’s making everyone in Tuscaloosa a little bit crazy. Football games are supposed to be hard to win, and when you’re winning each week by 40 points, it throws off your equilibrium a little bit. Freaks you out. Makes you wonder what’s coming around the corner for you, the threat you’re not seeing.

You can see it in Nick Saban‘s public comments this year.

“So I would appreciate it if you would sort of look at some of the things we didn’t do so well, all right, and write about that so I can show it to the players and say, ‘Look here, man. Here’s something you can do better,'” Saban on Sept. 22.

That was the day after Alabama beat No. 22 Texas A&M 45-23, a week after they beat Ole Miss 62-7, two weeks after a 57-7 crunching of Arkansas State and three weeks removed from a 51-14 romp over Louisville.

Since then, Alabama has beaten Louisiana-Lafayette 56-14 and on Saturday they crushed Arkansas 65-31. That’s good for an average margin of victory of 40 points per game — 10 points per quarter, every quarter, over half of an entire season.

But, you see, that 31 that Arkansas scored is a problem. It doesn’t matter that Alabama led 21-0 less than 10 minutes into the game and 41-14 at the half. Arkansas scored 31 points, the first time an opponent has topped 30 points against the Tide since Deshaun Watson did so that night in Tampa in January of 2017.

Alabama can play better, and Tide linebacker Mack Wilson vows they will play better.

It’s like the version of Tim Tebow‘s famous “I promise” speech in 2008, except that came live after a loss, not on Instagram after a 34-point win.

For the record, Alabama ranks a pathetic 11th in scoring defense (16 points per game), an indefensible 28th in yards per play allowed (4.9), and an unforgivable 49th in 134.33 yards per game).

Injured Tennessee State LB Christion Abercrombie ‘making progress’

By Zach BarnettOct 9, 2018, 4:44 PM EDT
The mother of injured Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie released a positive update on her son Tuesday. Abercrombie collapsed on the sideline during the Tigers’ Sept. 29 game at Vanderbilt and was rushed into emergency surgery. He remains hospitalized in critical condition.

“Today is ‘Terrific Tuesday!’ God is working a miracle in Christion! He is moving in a positive direction and making progress. Christion is so strong,” Staci Abercrombie said in a tweet. “He squeezed my hand so hard, my knuckles were popping. Giving God all the glory in this. Keep praying. #ChristionStrong”

“(Abercrombie) is showing improvement, doing some things that are really positive,” Tennessee State head coach Rod Reed told the Tennesseean. “We’ve just got to keep praying and hopefully he will continue to progress on a daily basis. All those things that he is doing shows that his brain is functioning in some capacity and those were the things that we were concerned with. I’m really happy for him and his family right now.”

There is no timetable for Abercrombie’s release, but he has made demonstrable progress over the past 10 days. Here’s hoping that progress continues.