Report: Alabama loses Trevon Diggs for season

There’s been yet another development in a situation involving one of Wisconsin’s top returning wide receivers.

According to madison.com, Quintez Cephus has sued the University of Wisconsin-Madison in U.S. District Court, claiming that the school violated his constitutional rights. That claim arises from a Title IX investigation that was conducted despite Cephus’ “inability to participate in an interview or otherwise meaningfully participate in the university’s process,” the lawsuit states, due to his involvement in an ongoing criminal investigation.

Two days after very loudly proclaiming his innocence and announcing he was taking a leave of absence, Cephus was charged in late August with felony sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and felony sexual assault. The criminal complaint filed against him states that he allegedly “sexually assaulted two drunken women at once in the bedroom of his apartment in April.” The day after his arrest, Cephus’ lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the charges, claiming in part that surveillance camera footage and text messages paint an entirely different picture of the events that night.

In mid-September, Dane County (Wis.) Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky denied the defense team’s motion following a two-hour hearing, ordering Cephus to stand trial on the sexual assault charges.

“Defendants have knowingly and intentionally forced (Cephus) into the predicament of having to either waive his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination by choosing to participate in the university process despite the potential harm to his criminal defense,” the lawsuit states, “or decline to participate in the university’s process thus leading to the inevitable finding of responsibility and severe sanctions.”

Among other things, the lawsuit is calling for a halt to disciplinary proceedings until Cephus’ criminal case is resolved. The findings of those proceedings could result in Cephus’ expulsion from the school.

Additionally, the website wrote, “[t]he lawsuit seeks unspecified money for emotional and psychological damage, damage to Cephus’ reputation and future career prospects, and past and future economic losses, among other damages.”

In a statement, a UW-M spokesperson told the site that “[w]e have not yet reviewed this lawsuit. However, we are confident that our processes related to these types of investigations comply with federal law.”

Cephus led the Badgers in receiving touchdowns last season with six and yards per catch at 16.7. His 501 receiving yards were good for second, while his 30 receptions were third on the team. Cephus and Danny Davis were UW’s starting receivers heading into summer camp. Davis was named in the criminal complaint filed against Cephus and suspended for the first two games of the 2018 season.