Report: Alabama loses Trevon Diggs for season

By John TaylorOct 10, 2018, 1:16 PM EDT
Monday, Nick Saban announced that Trevon Diggs will be sidelined indefinitely due to injury.  Unfortunately for both the player and the program, that timeline has now been negatively defined.

Citing sources with knowledge of the situation, al.com is reporting that Giggs will miss the remainder of the 2018 season, including the postseason.  In fact, the defensive back is expected to be out of football action for a period of 4-6 months, a timeframe that could impact Diggs’ availability for at least a portion of spring practice.

Diggs suffered a broken foot during Alabama’s Week 6 romp over Arkansas this past Saturday.  Per the website, the true junior is set to undergo surgery to repair the damage to his foot this Friday.

After starting one game last season, Diggs, a four-star 2016 signee, had started all six games this season prior to the injury.  He is currently leading the team and tied for third in the SEC with six passes defensed.

Over the summer, he was named preseason second-team All-SEC by the conference’s coaches and the media that covers the league.

Suspended WR Quintez Cephus sues Wisconsin for violating constitutional rights

By John TaylorOct 10, 2018, 2:34 PM EDT
There’s been yet another development in a situation involving one of Wisconsin’s top returning wide receivers.

According to madison.com, Quintez Cephus has sued the University of Wisconsin-Madison in U.S. District Court, claiming that the school violated his constitutional rights.  That claim arises from a Title IX investigation that was conducted despite Cephus’ “inability to participate in an interview or otherwise meaningfully participate in the university’s process,” the lawsuit states, due to his involvement in an ongoing criminal investigation.

Two days after very loudly proclaiming his innocence and announcing he was taking a leave of absence, Cephus was charged in late August with felony sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and felony sexual assault.  The criminal complaint filed against him states that he allegedly “sexually assaulted two drunken women at once in the bedroom of his apartment in April.” The day after his arrest, Cephus’ lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the charges, claiming in part that surveillance camera footage and text messages paint an entirely different picture of the events that night.

In mid-September, Dane County (Wis.) Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky denied the defense team’s motion following a two-hour hearing, ordering Cephus to stand trial on the sexual assault charges.

“Defendants have knowingly and intentionally forced (Cephus) into the predicament of having to either waive his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination by choosing to participate in the university process despite the potential harm to his criminal defense,” the lawsuit states, “or decline to participate in the university’s process thus leading to the inevitable finding of responsibility and severe sanctions.”

Among other things, the lawsuit is calling for a halt to disciplinary proceedings until Cephus’ criminal case is resolved.  The findings of those proceedings could result in Cephus’ expulsion from the school.

Additionally, the website wrote, “[t]he lawsuit seeks unspecified money for emotional and psychological damage, damage to Cephus’ reputation and future career prospects, and past and future economic losses, among other damages.”

In a statement, a UW-M spokesperson told the site that “[w]e have not yet reviewed this lawsuit. However, we are confident that our processes related to these types of investigations comply with federal law.”

Cephus led the Badgers in receiving touchdowns last season with six and yards per catch at 16.7. His 501 receiving yards were good for second, while his 30 receptions were third on the team.  Cephus and Danny Davis were UW’s starting receivers heading into summer camp.  Davis was named in the criminal complaint filed against Cephus and suspended for the first two games of the 2018 season.

Beloved Georgia staffer suffers broken hip, fractured elbow after being run over by two Bulldog football players during practice

By John TaylorOct 10, 2018, 12:12 PM EDT
If the sports information department at Georgia wanted to, they could add a very unique entry onto this week’s injury report.

The university announced in a press release Tuesday night that Loran Smith (pictured, right), described as “the University of Georgia Athletic Association’s most versatile and longtime staff member,” had been hospitalized Monday evening with a broken hip and fractured elbow.  The 80-year-old Smith suffered the injuries as he watched football practice Monday from the sidelines.

“After running out of bounds on a special teams play, two Bulldog players collided with Smith,” the release stated.

Smith underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair his broken hip.  Per the school, “[h]e is expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday or Thursday and a full recovery is expected.”

DawgNation.com lays out the beloved Smith’s UGA pedigree:

Smith is former executive director of the Georgia Bulldog Clubs of American, the author of multiple books on Georgia athletics, writes two syndicated columns, assists UGA in development and as a fundraiser and still works on the Georgia Radio Network’s game-day broadcast. Smith is most famous for his longtime role as sideline reporter for broadcasts, sending information up to legendary play-by-play voice Larry Munson, who would summon him by asking, “Whattayagot, Loran?

Heisman contenders Dwayne Haskins, Tua Tagovailoa ‘talk every week’

By John TaylorOct 10, 2018, 10:50 AM EDT
I understand that college football, for a lot of fan bases, is a cutthroat sport, but this is about as cool and uplifting as it gets.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, in his first season as a starter, is a sizable favorite to win the 2018 Heisman Trophy.  His Ohio State counterpart, Dwayne Haskins, is in his first season as a starter as well and is considered one of just a couple of players who could potentially knock Tagovailoa off the stiff-armed perch on which he currently sits.

And then there’s the fact that, with the Crimson Tide currently ranked No. 1 and the Buckeyes sitting at No. 3, the two schools could be on a collision course for yet another meeting in the College Football Playoffs.  Given all of the team and individual connections between the two on the field, Haskins’ revelation Tuesday night about their off-field relationship is highly enlightening.

“We talk every week,” Haskins told Doug Lesmerises of the Cleveland Plain Dealer when asked if the two prolific quarterbacks know each other. “We sent each other scriptures before the game on Saturday, just send out blessings to each other.”

Haskins is a redshirt sophomore while Tagovailoa is a true sophomore.  So, what was the genesis of what’s turned into a high-profile relationship?  Elevenwarriors.com wrote that “[t]he two built a relationship after meeting at recruiting camps and spending time together at Elite 11, a quarterback competition among the top high school prospects in the country.”

You can bet that, should the two teams collide in the postseason, this will be one of the major storylines heading into the game — especially if a national championship is on the line.

And here’s to hoping that, if that’s the case, the banter, scripture included, continues flowing between the two.

South Carolina RB Caleb Kinlaw seeking sixth season of eligibility

By John TaylorOct 10, 2018, 9:11 AM EDT
If it’s up to Caleb Kinlaw, he won’t have played his last down of college football.

In mid-August, it was announced that Kinlaw had suffered a torn ACL and would miss the entire 2018 season rehabbing the injury. As a fifth-year senior, it was uncertain whether the running back would seek a sixth season of eligibility and potentially return to South Carolina for one final year.

On Twitter this week, Kinlaw cleared up any confusion as he confirmed that he has indeed started the process with the NCAA that could end with a sixth season that could be used in 2019.

Kinlaw originally began his collegiate career at Wisconsin. In his online USC profile, it’s noted that the South Carolina native “underwent multiple surgeries during his time with the Badgers.” He took a redshirt his true freshman season in 2014 and then played in one game in 2015 before transferring to a Mississippi junior college in the summer of 2016.

In his first year with the Gamecocks after transferring in from the JUCO, Kinlaw played mostly on special teams last season as he saw action in 12 games. He did have four carries for 47 yards against FCS Wofford.